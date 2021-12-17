Colorado Springs Utilities said Friday, Dec. 17, that officials hoped to restore power to 7,000 customers who remain without by Sunday, but that might be optimistic.
Charlie Cassidy, general manager of energy construction, operations and maintenance, held a news conference in a resident's yard on Mission Street on Friday to give an update on Utilities' response to the Dec. 15 high-wind event that saw gusts of around 100 mph within the city and left some 40,000 of its roughly 220,000 customers without power.
In the Old North End, residents were facing their third night without power, and some homes' indoor temperature had plunged to 40 degrees.
Cassidy said five additional crews from within the state — none from out of state had been requested — were to arrive Friday and join about 15 other crews to restore power. One crew came from Fountain and another from Public Service of Colorado that had been working in Alamosa.
"We have everything we can on the street right now," Cassidy said.
While thousands of residents have seen power restored, it could be days before others regain service.
"Things are going to start to get really slow," Cassidy said. That's because the remaining offline customers are found in "small pockets," some of which are comprised of a single customer.
Also, often the restoration work isn't a matter of simply replacing a transformer, or removing a fence or tree from a line. Rather, crews have to reconstruct portions of the power system. Erecting a single power pole can take eight to 10 hours, he said, and the city estimates it lost 50 poles to the storm.
Asked how many contractors Utilities called to be on standby ahead of the storm, which was widely predicted to bring extreme winds that would do damage to homes and utilities, Cassidy said such arrangements are part of pre-planning, which he said began on Monday, Dec. 13.
However, Utilities appeared to have been largely caught off guard by the storm. Late Friday morning, a North End resident reported seeing 31 people working to remove downed trees from city medians, none of which were blocking traffic, while a large evergreen in an alley that took out a power line sat untouched.
Another resident reported on social media that her power went out at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. On Friday morning, a Utilities truck came by. "He said the large branch resting on the power line from the pole to my house was not a big enough deal to fix right now," she recounted. "I said I knew it may not be the main problem causing my power to still be out."
In response, the Utilities worker said, "Your power is still out? Well I guess we need to go check on that again." When the Utilities truck turned into the alley and her neighbors also reported being without power, they were told that Utilities' "indicators" showed power was functional there.
Cassidy acknowledged the city enterprise has discovered the outage problems are worse than at first thought. "Those damages keep growing and growing," he said. He also termed the storm the second worst that Utilities has dealt with in recent years, worse than the bomb cyclone of 2019.
On a brighter note, Cassidy reported no injuries, though there were two "electrical contact incidents," but he didn't elaborate.
He said it's too soon to assign a dollar figure to the damage to Utilities system, or to predict rate impact. Utilities has imposed two significant rate increases for gas and electric service since last April that residents are reporting on social media have pushed bills upward markedly as the worst of the winter weather still lies ahead.
Some residents that remained without power worried about food spoiling. At least one couple sought refuge in a hotel — a bill they hadn't planned on incurring.
A warming center set up the first night after the storm drew only one person and was then shut down.
By Friday, Utilities had arranged to have the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., serve as a warming center, but only until 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. "Enjoy a warm beverage or water, plug-in phones to charge and share company with others. Restrooms are available," Utilities said in an email. No hours for Sunday were announced.
Asked how customers could file claims to recoup costs associated with the power being out, Utilities referred such claims to the City of Colorado Springs Claims Office, 719-385-5960.