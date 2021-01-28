A new study by TOP Data shows that the number of eligible high school seniors in Colorado who applied for college financial aid dropped by 11 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
The reduction has worrying implications for colleges and their 2021 enrollment numbers, with many concerned about a repeat of 2020’s “lost class” of freshmen, according to a Jan. 27 release from TOP Data.
It represents a continuing pattern that is showing up among Gen Z students. Enrollment at the nation’s colleges was down 22 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, TOP Data found.
America as a whole has seen an average reduction of 13.1 percent in financial aid applications, a phenomenon that was seen in all 50 states.
Only 33 percent of eligible students applied for federal financial aid by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form in 2020, a decrease of 173,000 students from 2019’s numbers.
In Colorado, applications for federal financial aid for college was down 11 percent in 2020 as compared with 2019. Only 28 percent of eligible seniors applied for federal financial aid during the calendar year.
“While many factors are involved in the decision to attend college, a strong correlation exists between FAFSA completion and college enrollment,” the study states.
The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 likely contributed to the finding that fewer high school seniors wanted to commit to college enrollment in 2021.
The deficit in financial aid applications and college enrollment comports with what researchers are learning about Gen Z, students, who are a growing force in the economy and the workplace.
Members of Gen Z, born between 1995 and 2012, are questioning the value of an expensive college education, and many prefer faster pathways into the workplace, said UCCS generational researcher Scott VanNess, an instructor of operations management at the UCCS College of Business.
TOP Data delivers business, consumer and marketing insights. It is a part of TOP Agencies, which provides digital marketing, public relations, web development and other services to a variety of industry sectors.
TOP Data analyzed the number of submitted and completed FAFSAs among first-time filing applications no older than 19. Data in the current report covers applications processed through Dec. 31.
