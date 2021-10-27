Business owners are seeing rate increases and tightening availability of certain insurance options on their renewal notices. These increases reflect the impact natural catastrophes and unprecedented court awards are having on reinsurance and insurance carrier financials. These effects are mostly visibly seen in a few definite lines of coverage.
The frequency and severity of hailstorms in EL Paso County has put pressure on carriers to raise rates and deductibles on commercial property. Percentage deductibles versus a flat amount have become the norm for wind and hail claims. Property owners should review their policies carefully for what percent of the building value, typically 2% to 5%, they are responsible for in the event of a storm. For example, a 2% deductible on a $1,000,000 building is $20,000 while the policy may have a $1,000 or $2,500 deductible for other perils like fire, vandalism, water damage, etc. Certain properties like HOAs are having a particularly difficult time finding competitive premiums and lower deductibles.
We are also seeing upward trending on commercial autos and vehicle fleets. INsurance companies are sounding a common theme that losses are exceeding revenue in this area. Claim costs are increasing for the uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for accidents caused by others who are uninsured or underinsured. Medical and auto repair costs continue to rise, and premiums are reflecting these factors. More attention is being paid to who is allowed to drive a company vehicle asa well as the maintenance program for vehicles to help in the underwriting and pricing of a business auto policy.
The impact of COVID-19 was historic for the insurance industry. Most claims for business interruption were denied because a virus does not represent property damage. There are many lawsuits arguing this in various courts. Policies in the future will more clearly define what is covered and not covered regarding viruses. Claim costs are increasing dramatically due to challenges with the supply chain of products and materials.
Coverage for a fairly new area of risk is being offered ude to the steep rise in cyber hacks and fraudulent attempts to extort money from businesses. To that end, a cyber liability policy is highly recommended Such a policy will provide identity recovery, data protection and ransom attack protection, and is relatively inexpensive.
Our job at Six and Geving is to help our clients navigate these difficult wates and find solutions they can live with. Our team is committed to putting our expertise to work, equipped with knowledge of the right coverages and carrier to bring the best result possible. Please let us know if we may go to work for you.
Randy P. Geving CIC, AAI, Managing Director
Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.