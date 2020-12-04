Working in real estate “kind of fell in my lap when I moved to the United States,” British-born Realtor Nikki Cox says — but it’s become her passion.
“I’ve been helping people find the perfect home, or sell it when they need to, for about six years now, and I absolutely love what I do,” said Cox, broker associate with The Cutting Edge, Realtors.
“It’s just seeing people’s faces when they walk into their perfect home. They’re so happy. I love making the process all go really smooth. I absolutely love it. You find [the house] and know that’s the one and then making it a smooth, stress-free process.
“I enjoy getting to know my clients and working with them every step of the way. I love having a really fun time with it. It shouldn’t be a stressful process; it should be a fun and exciting process, and that’s what I want to make it. Almost all of my clients are now people I call friends and keep in touch with.”
Cox lived in several countries before settling in the Springs, where she plans to continue growing her real estate business by putting people and community first.
Cox spoke with the Business Journal this week about her journey across the pond, the Springs’ hot housing market, giving back to her community and the trajectory of her business.
How long have you been in the Springs?
About a year and a half now. My husband, Kevin, retired from the Army and we were looking for the perfect place to retire. He actually went to school in Boulder and convinced me I would love it here. So we came down for a weekend and I decided I loved it and a month later, I moved here.
What has the journey been like?
Before moving to the States, I was working in Germany for BMW. That’s where I met Kevin. He was stationed in Stuttgart at the time and when he received orders to move back to the USA, he proposed. I said yes and here I am! Initially, it was a difficult transition for me as I couldn’t work until my Green Card was processed. Without me being able to work, we decided to buy a house that we could fix up, and we had to do that while we were still in Germany, without being able to see any properties in person. That’s when I started to take an interest in real estate. We went on to buy a couple of houses as the Army moved us around, and unfortunately we had some poor experiences with some of the Realtors we worked with. Buying or selling a house — your first or your hundredth — is a big deal, and I was confident that I could provide the assistance that people deserve when going through that process. I decided to get my real estate license and haven’t looked back.
What is your educational background?
I went to school in the United Kingdom, studied business management and ended up branching out into sales. I am currently licensed to sell real estate in three states: Virginia, Texas and Colorado.
How has COVID-19 impacted your business and the market more broadly?
It is quite a strong market here. We have all had to adapt to changing conditions, almost on a daily basis, both personally and professionally. I have been extremely fortunate that the real estate market has remained quite strong in the Springs. I’ve had to change how I did business in some ways, like using video walk-throughs for marketing when open houses weren’t allowed.
I kind of worked my way around it by doing 3D tours and going the extra mile by paying quite a bit extra just to have floor plans made up and things like that. But dealing a lot with the military who are often unable to see houses in person, I am accustomed to making sure I understand what my clients want, and walking through homes myself, and then providing feedback.
Are people still comfortable and willing to buy houses without ever actually seeing them in person?
I think many people are, but I really think that depends on finding the right agent for you. Not being able to see a house in person means that you have to rely on your Realtor to understand what you are looking for and to have your best interests in mind. Again, I have a lot of military clients who are often in the position to buy sight unseen due to how military transitions work. It can become quite overwhelming for some, especially when it is a last-minute move and they realize they need to secure a house ASAP. My husband and I have gone through that process numerous times, and I know what we wanted from our Realtor, so I do my best to be that for all my clients.
Talk about the current housing market in Colorado Springs.
Houses are really going fast. The Springs market is still very strong. We have certainly seen a decrease in available inventory, while demand really hasn’t diminished. That means that houses are selling very quickly, and home values continue to rise.
How do you see the future of your real estate agency?
Personally, I want to expand and bring on some teammates and formulate a chain. I want to grow my business, providing new agents with the opportunities that were provided to me. I’ve been here for a year and a half and it is growing, but for me, it is also about giving back to the community; it is growing my business and also helping the community. ... That is what I want to do: make it fun and give back a bit as well. My brokerage has the same philosophy. They are a really good brokerage — the best brokerage I’ve ever worked for. They just have a really good sense of community and giving back.
How do you advertise?
I try to advertise in a way that exemplifies who I am. So I try to have fun, do something a little different, and support the local businesses that I love at the same time. I’m currently working on a holiday promotion with a local salon I go to: Ugly Sweater, Fabulous Hair. I’ve been running a promotion with Inertia Coffee and providing free coffee for veterans, military and first responders. ... I sponsor some military events on the local bases, and also rely on a lot of word-of-mouth advertising.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I love mountain biking. It is awesome. I started off last year and now I’m all over the mountains. I absolutely love it. I enjoy running and hiking as well, and horse riding.