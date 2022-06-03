JW Roth describes himself as a “live music nut.” As founder and chairman of Notes Live, Roth is on a mission to bring the live music experience to parts of the country where he sees a need.
Colorado Springs-based Notes Live announced plans earlier this year to open a $40 million amphitheater in the Polaris Pointe area called Sunset — an 8,000-person, “state of the art open-air amphitheater” Roth expects will host some of the biggest touring acts in the country. The project will break ground in a month or so, Roth said, and is expected to take about a year and a half.
Roth didn’t start out in the music business. In Colorado Springs, he founded Roth Premium Foods, a prepared foods producer that includes the Bourbon Brothers Brand. It’s where Roth spent most of his career.
Then about 10 years ago, he started looking at investments outside of the agriculture industry.
He bought property on what is now Bass Pro Drive and built a restaurant for a group that planned to lease it from him. But when the group went out of business Roth decided to take over the restaurant rather than leasing it out to someone else. He eventually built his next venture, the live music venue Boot Barn Hall, right next door.
“I made my money selling chicken, but I spent my time, and my passion is live music,” Roth said. “So when it got to the point that I could do live music, I decided that that’s what I was going to go do, and I was going to build a company doing it.”
Apart from Boot Barn Hall, Notes Live operates two other properties in the Springs: Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern; and Buttermilk Breakfast and Burgers. In late May, the company announced it would open an outdoor amphitheater and adjacent indoor music venue and restaurant in Murfreesboro, Tennessee — just one part of a plan to expand even further across the country.
What made you want to get into live music?
I love music. I’m a music nut. And I got to the point in my life where I could, well, I sat down with my family and my kids and I said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna go blow your inheritance.’ I did jokingly say that but you know, that’s that: I got to the point where I could. I don’t want to sound arrogant when I say it, but I could go do it.
Why did you pick the Polaris Pointe location for the Sunset amphitheater?
It’s the best location, I think, in Colorado. If you drive up and down I-25, you’re not going to have a view like that anyplace else. When you sit on the Sunset’s property, and you see the Air Force Academy stadium to your left, and you see the chapel to your right, and America’s Mountain is right over the stage, it just doesn’t get any better than that. I mean, while Red Rocks is iconic and a bucket list destination for lots and lots of folks simply because of how it sits and where it sits and what it is, this is new. So it’s not gonna be iconic. And it’s definitely not legendary at this point. But it has all of the
fundamentals that one day will make it that.
I read you were trying to open venues in ‘entertainment deserts.’
Here’s what happened. So that word probably shouldn’t be used. They’re entertainment opportunities — there’s opportunities for us to build in markets that would be accepting, from a consumer standpoint, of what we’ve built. So Colorado Springs is not a ‘desert.’ It has the World Arena here, and it has a bunch of other things here. It doesn’t have a music-specific large amphitheater. So those are the markets that we’re going to. Murfreesboro doesn’t have a music-specific large amphitheater. … Places that we’re going and building ... while they’re not music deserts, they are deserts in the sense of not having large music amphitheaters.
Has there been interest from people wanting to come play Sunset when it’s complete?
Yes. I mean, we’re not gonna be able to rattle them off, but we’re meeting with the bigger promoters as we speak. I was with one this week. And we’re hoping to have a deal done in the next 30 to 45 days that would then allow us to at least start the process of booking 2024; 2024 will start being booked in about the next 180 days.
Have you faced challenges in this project?
Yeah, I mean, anytime you’re going to do anything in an urban environment, there’s parking challenges, and there’s noise challenges. There’s just a variety of different challenges, traffic being one of them. But urban settings are challenging, whether you’re doing music, or whatever it is you have to be doing. ...But where there’s a will there’s a way and, typically, if you have a city that is progressive enough in the sense that they want to see this type of economic advantage, if you will, they’ll make it work for you.
Is there a specific kind of music you’re really looking forward to bringing live?
I’ve had people ask me, because I ask people all the time … if I went out and got in your car and started your car, what’s playing in your car? You know what I mean? So people asked me that. Well, I’m a classic rock guy. So there’s a good chance that I’m going to find a way to have classic rock in the venue — 38 Special, Lynyrd Skynyrd, you know what I mean?... But honestly, you’ll see everything. Every genre will play there.
Are there any other projects you have planned for the future?
This is my last deal…. My focus is on building Notes Live, and Notes Live’s focus is building 10 major campuses over the next 60 months…. We have three — if you count Sunset, you have three of them that are in construction or close to construction — and then you have Murfreesboro, would be the fourth, if you looked at it that way. If you look at just campus-specific, there’d be three. So we’ll build another seven in the next five years.
Any plans on where those are going to be yet?
Texas for sure…. We’re looking at a place there right now. Not exactly sure where that’s going to end up. But Texas for sure. Louisville, Kentucky, for sure; maybe Cincinnati; and we’d like to be in the Raleigh-Durham, [North Carolina], area.