Looking down South 8th Street near West Brookside Street, the area appears open; there’s a large plot of land with trails connecting the Ivywild neighborhood and Broadmoor neighborhoods to the west.
At first glance, it might seem like a good area to put a gas station, says Julie Nedrow, president of the Ivywild Improvement Society, which represents, she estimates, between 900 and 1,100 property owners in the area. About 30,000 cars use 8th Street each day, the city of Colorado Springs reported earlier this year.
But turning east, Nedrow sees congestion. She can’t imagine semis transporting gasoline turning in and out of a gas station on the corner of South 8th and West Brookside streets, the site where Kum & Go wants to build its 24th location in the Springs.
“It all just feels heavy, dizzy, overloaded for this point,” said Nedrow, who’s lived in Ivywild since 2008.
“I think Kum & Go was looking this way, versus what’s over there,” she added, gesturing eastward. “Because if you look behind you, you see Brookside Garden [Apartments]. You see a little bit of commercial over there, but then it just goes full blown into Ivywild.”
Ivywild residents and neighborhood advocates like Nedrow have been fighting against the proposed Kum & Go since May, when the city’s Planning and Community Development Department approved the gas station and convenience store chain’s development plan for the site once home to Consignment Gallery.
What was an animated debate between residents and private property owners about the proposed site has now turned into a broader discussion about how the city considers existing neighborhoods in decisions about new development.
Nedrow and other community members believe the planning department overlooked criteria laid out in Section 502 of the current zoning code that requires planners to consider whether a development is a good fit for a neighborhood. Specifically, the first criterion listed under 7.5.502 (E) of the code states that planners should consider whether a development’s use and design, among other things, are “compatible and harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood.”
The department “generally ignores” this part of section 502, Jim Kin, a real estate attorney and member of Historic Neighborhoods Partnership, told the Business Journal. “They certainly don’t do an analysis of whether that development is compatible. They are, in my opinion, box-checkers.”
APPEAL AFTER APPEAL
The Kum & Go plan will go before City Council in August, after the department’s May approval was appealed, then reversed by the Planning Commission, then appealed again by Kum & Go, according to City Planner Matthew Alcuran. Asked about the appeal, a spokesperson for Kum & Go declined to comment.
Approving the Kum & Go plan was at first a straightforward decision for the planning department, Planning and Community Development Director Peter Wysocki said.
The 1.04-acre, five-parcel site was already designated in a C-5 zone district for intermediate businesses, and gas stations and convenience stores are a permitted use of C-5. Kum & Go’s plan met the 13 criteria that the department uses for review, such as building height, parking requirements and stormwater drainage requirements, Wysocki said.
“We checked the box — zoning is appropriate for the proposed use,” he said. “We make sure that we have detailed definitions of what’s being proposed. In this case, obviously, it’s pretty simple: It’s a gas station with a convenience store.”
Ivywild neighbors, on the other hand, felt more than one of those 13 criteria laid out in the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance, the standing governing document for development in the
city, was missed.
7.5.502 (E) of the city’s zoning ordinance says that the decision-making body reviewing a development plan shall consider whether the “details of the use, site design, building location, orientation and exterior building materials are compatible and harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood, buildings and uses, including not-yet-developed uses identified in approved
development plans.”
Changing the use of the site from a consignment store open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day to a 24-hour gas station is a significant shift “that causes disruption to a quiet, historic neighborhood,” Nedrow said. It looks like the planning department “discounted” this in their
decision, she said.
“We’re not against commercial development in that area, but it’s not harmonious with the neighborhood, in terms of the establishment that it is,” Nedrow said.
“The use has been, for a very, very long time, a consignment shop” — since 1991, she added.
Yet planning department staff decided the “development plan met the review criteria” and approved the project on May 18, according to a report by Alcuran, presented to the Planning
Commission last month.
The issue reached the commission after appeals by Ivywild residents and the owner of Brookside Garden Apartments, which is due east of the proposed Kum & Go site. Residents’ windows lie just a few feet away from the chain-link fence that Kum & Go erected around the property.
The owner of the 10-unit apartment complex was concerned about the wellbeing of its low-income residents — some of them with disabilities — should a Kum & Go be built at the site, according to his appeal letter.
Twenty-four-hour light, noise and traffic created by a Kum & Go, or any other all-hours gas station, “compromises the health, safety, convenience and general welfare” of apartment residents and the surrounding neighborhood, the letter said.
“If the zoning code and especially PlanCOS are to be meaningful and useful there needs to be some discrimination and proportion in the review of development plan applications,” the letter said. “Keeping Colorado Springs a great city will require more than approving every project that is a use by right within a particular zone, that submits a plan with the north arrow in the correct location with all the t’s crossed and i’s dotted, and a willingness to install required public safety and infrastructure improvements.”
Ultimately, commissioners sided 4-1 with the apartment owner and residents, and some commissioners noted that they believed the development plan went against the zoning code’s review criteria.
“We have to do what we think is the right thing for the neighborhood, and that’s why you have human beings up here, because we don’t just follow the letter of the law,” Commission Chair Scott Hente said during the June 16 meeting. “We look at this with what we think is right, what we think is harmonious, what we think doesn’t follow the criteria.”
UP FOR INTERPRETATION
At the heart of the issue are section 502’s “subjective” criteria, said Kevin Walker, president of Walker-Schooler District Managers and 40-year veteran in the real estate planning, development and management business in the Pikes Peak region.
Most of the time, in Walker’s experience, development plans don’t face this level of scrutiny from neighbors. But butting heads with residents and their vision for their neighborhood is a risk that property owners always take when they pursue builds, he added.
“Ninety-nine percent of these things go through without a whole lot of heat and light,” Walker said. “But every so often, they can’t come to an agreement, or one side is unreasonable and won’t do it. So you have to bring that to City Council and have them arbitrate.
“As the growth and development cycle extends, [the disputes] tend to happen more often,” he added. “There weren’t very many in 2008 to 2009, when there was no growth and development.”
The zoning code and appeals processes try to create some balance and middle ground between landowners and neighbors, he said.
Wyscoki echoed this — in the case of the Kum & Go, it’s going to be up to city councilors to interpret the code, including section 502, and decide whether city planners or Planning Commission made the right call.
“Although we try very hard to write very objective criteria, sometimes interpretation can be somewhat subjective,” Wysocki said. “[City council members] have to make an interpretation of that criteria. They sometimes make the same interpretations as city staff, and sometimes it’s different.”
Council is likely to hear the appeal — and neighbors’ arguments against it — on Aug. 9, after Kum & Go requested a postponement of the hearing originally scheduled for July 26, Alcuran
said last week.
Kin, of Historic Neighborhoods Partnership, felt that the Planning Commission’s decision validated the importance of section 502. In the past, the “harmonious and compatible” language has helped prevent “incompatible” development in his own neighborhood of Rawles Open Space, which includes the stretch of Mesa Road from La Mesa to 19th streets above Old Colorado City.
He sees the criteria in the section differently than Wysocki and Walker — “it’s not just a nice, touchy-feely thing,” Kin told the Business Journal.
“The public perception of the Kum & Go proposal is that the Planning Commission denied it, but they denied it based on 502, based on a requirement that they make findings” proving the development plan fits with the neighborhood, he said. “And of course they did.”
Kin is concerned now about the fate of 7.5.502 (E) in the ongoing zoning code rewrite, called RetoolCOS, which the planning department and neighborhood stakeholders have been working on since the end of 2019. Wysocki said a final draft of RetoolCOS, which is the first update to the zoning code since the 1990s, is likely to be released by the end of July.
The latest, public draft of RetoolCOS dated October 2021, includes the language of 7.5.502 (E) and another set of definitions and policies for a new type of district that could help the cause of neighbors living in unofficially historic areas. The Neighborhood Character Overlay district is “a tool to preserve unique neighborhood or corridor characteristics as requests to do so arise in the future,” according to the document.
And, Wysocki said, “the general structure of development review is not changing.”
Kin said Historic Neighborhoods Partnership will ensure that city councilors are keeping an eye out for the “harmonious and compatible” language and the NC-O in the final draft of RetoolCOS when it reaches their desks — the final draft will first go to the Planning Commision, Wysocki said.
“The council is going to have so many technical decisions to make about this and hear so much chatter … that the concept of a tool for neighborhoods to preserve their character will get lost,” Kin said. “We’d like to ring the bell and say, ‘We want something effective.’”