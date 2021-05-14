In the northeastern stretches of the city, a new neighborhood is going up on Odin Drive. A house sits on muddy, rain-soaked ground with workers crawling in and out of every opening. It’s like an anthill with hardhats.
Inside at the kitchen counter, 43-year-old Markel Pepper shuffles paperwork from a clipboard and calls his crew of five to fill timesheets. Someone hands a pen to the newest member, an 18-year-old Mesa Ridge High School graduate. His name is Isaiah Brown and he loves electrical work.
“It’s really interesting how electrical works, how you can trade power to here and flip it to there...” Brown said. “The whole circuit thing kind of intrigued me. How power works — it’s just crazy to me and I wanted to figure out how to do it.”
Brown is a graduate of the Careers in Construction program that launched in 2015. Its aim: creating a major high school-to-industry pipeline to address the skilled labor shortage in the state of Colorado.
According to the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment’s Talent Pipeline Report, the average skilled laborer in Colorado is 49 years old — and as older workers retire, construction companies are scrambling to find qualified workers, even for good-paying jobs.
ON THE JOB
Pepper is a 14-year veteran electrician with five years at J2D Electric. As team lead, Pepper determines who performed the most work and therefore deserves the most pay, since this job will be paid at piece rate. Two members come in at 30 percent each; the other two are credited for 20 percent apiece. Brown is absent from the list for the time being.
Pepper says he’ll be added, but Brown will likely take home a share worth 5 to 10 percent, tops. He’s likely to stay in that range for a while, Pepper said, because he’s learning on the job. He needs to be brought along carefully and exposed to more as he matures in the field.
Pepper says no one likes getting paid less than other crew members, but when $2,000 is being divided for only a day’s worth of work, the payout is not bad.
“If you were on with the rough crew and you started off Day 1 with them, and they were like, ‘Man, we’re only going to give him 10 percent’ — you be thinking, ‘Damn, a 100 percent and they’re only giving me 10?’” he said. “But you don’t realize that’s $200. So I mean, you can make $1,000 a week, which is some pretty decent money [at] entry level. There’s guys who’ve been doing their jobs for years ain’t making $1,000 a week.”
But despite the competitive pay, Careers in Construction’s Vision Plan predicts Colorado will still need 60,000 skilled laborers within the next six years in order to beat back the next wave of retiring labor. Pepper himself has made plans and invested with the goal of retiring by age 55. While he’s accustomed to making $65,000 to $70,000 a year, the housing market boom helped him take home $107,000 in just the last year. He has resisted the urge to spend more and tries to maintain his $70,000 lifestyle. He doesn’t know how long the current housing trend will continue but, for now, he plans to keep working while the work is plentiful.
“There’s so many houses going up, we can barely keep up with getting them done,” Pepper said. “Our company is like, ‘You want another house on Saturday? You want another house on Sunday? We have it. We’ve got it.’”
George Hess, Vantage Homes founder and chairman of the Careers in Construction board, has seen the shortage building for a while and says demand is too high for the number of available workers.
“People kept making babies and babies kept growing up, and families kept getting bigger and people move into the country and we have a national housing shortage,” Hess said. “We just don’t have enough people to satisfy the current demands.”
Hess acknowledges the cost of homes is being driven up by more than just the worker shortage, but he does believe an adequate supply of workers would mean houses are completed more quickly and therefore would cost less to produce. As it stands, current laborers will keep working as much as they’d like (including overtime) for the foreseeable future. The market shows no signs of slowing down, Hess says.
“You just roll up the sleeves and keep it going,” he said. “We can’t make a carpenter, right?”
COLLEGE ISN’T FOR EVERYONE
Glenn Hard, a former Manitou Springs High School principal, retired in 2019 and joined Careers in Construction as executive director. Hard found that, during his years in education, skilled labor had been de-emphasized in favor of college. And while Hard supports education of all types, he doesn’t believe college is for everyone.
In Hard’s last year as principal, Hess and Housing & Building Association CEO and Careers in Construction President Renee Zentz approached him about having Manitou Springs High School join the Careers in Construction program. They were preaching to the choir.
“When they pitched the program for me, it was a no-brainer,” Hard said. “It was just a matter of getting our district-level administration to buy in and that was a no-brainer for them as well. I became involved with the program on that level and I knew on that day I was going to retire.”
Hess, who has more than 50 years of experience in homebuilding and construction, said the trades need to be presented to more students as an option. He knows a lot of successful people without a college degree and believes that there is not just one pathway to success.
“What we saw in the educational system was we didn’t see them giving kids choices, in my opinion,” Hess said. “It was being emphasized, ‘College, college, college,’ and not all of us were meant to go to college by any means. And there’s a tremendous need [for skilled workers] today.”
According to Zentz, that need was so great that the industry partnered with schools to offer financial support, technical expertise in the classrooms and building supplies to make sure this program was a success.
“This is the first time, most of these schools will tell you, they’ve ever had an industry come forward and say, ‘We will be your partner in this,’” Zentz said. “‘We’re not pointing fingers. We’re all going to learn together; we’re going to work together. You’re educators. You’re going to educate. We’re going to help fund. We’re going to give our expertise and we will employ the kids.’”
Careers in Construction program graduates have the option to earn Department of Labor certifications that can help land them jobs straight out of high school. Brown was hired not long after graduating from high school and is now attending trade school to gain experience and expertise. Right now, he’s a journeyman apprentice.
The path to apprenticeship wasn’t without its hurdles. Brown’s Careers in Construction cohort was impacted by COVID-19, with the class forced to go virtual for the last two months before he graduated. It was the program’s hands-on component that enticed Brown to sign up, but the pandemic saw that experience cut short.
“It really sucked, actually,” Brown said. “That was like my favorite class of the day, going to that, and it really limited what we could do because it was more online stuff — study this and study that. It wasn’t as much hands-on anymore. It kind of affected how much I could learn. I probably would have known way more before I came out of the program if we still had hands-on learning, but we didn’t. We went straight online. I feel like I was kind of robbed a little bit.”
Hard says the hands-on work is a crucial part of the experience. He recalls working with his grandfather when he was 10 years old, cutting and bailing hay and riding a tractor.
“It was basically daylight until dark ... out in the elements, in the dust and in the sun,” he said. “Frankly, I was just young enough that it was brutal for me to sit on that tractor for that many hours every day.” But the adversity shaped him, and Hard believes the challenges of working in construction — the rewards of seeing a job well done — are vital to all his students, whether they go into construction or not.
“It is so gratifying,” Hard said. “You take pride in what you’ve accomplished and it’s physical. It’s tangible. You can feel it, touch it. [The students] develop a real sense of pride when they accomplish something.”
Careers in Construction is in 23 Colorado schools, with plans to expand. Enrollment numbers dropped to 1,300 in the 2020-2021 school year, from a high of 1,600 the year before the pandemic. Zentz expects the 2021-2022 school year will see closer to 2,000 students enrolled. She says the goal is to enroll 5,000 kids annually by 2025, in 65 schools statewide, with 25 percent of them ultimately going into the industry.
“This is a long-term solution,” Hess said. “The labor shortage has been building for a long time. We could see it coming and it’s going to take a number of years for young people to decide that they want to go into the construction business.”
For a graduate like Brown, at least, the program was an introduction to what could be a career. “Once I was in, electrical just called my name,” Brown said. “I really liked it. I had fun with it, so I just kept going that way.”