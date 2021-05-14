Leona Abdullah-Ward dreamed of having her own dance studio for more than a decade. She’d taught fitness classes at Hillside Community Center after retiring in 2000 from the Army, but she’d never had a place of her own.
In 2019, things came together. Abdullah-Ward acquired a space on East Pikes Peak Avenue, started teaching therapeutic dance and watched her clientele grow.
Then the pandemic hit, and COVID-19 restrictions forced Abdullah-Ward to close her doors suddenly in March 2020. Her space at the Park Hill Shopping Center would remain shuttered for six months.
In September, Abdullah-Ward was finally permitted to bring in clients, with safety precautions. She took temperatures, only had 15 clients at a time with proper social distancing, and cleaned every surface — but people were still worried about the virus. They didn’t show up the way they did before.
“Even though we were able to have short periods where we could open, people weren’t coming due to their fear,” Abdullah-Ward said. “We experienced quite an issue being unable to pay the lease and having to come up with funds to pay.”
It was a deeply anxious time for Abdullah-Ward — and that anxiety was at its worst during the summer months when she was forced to stay closed. She used savings and every dollar she could scrape up to make ends meet.
“I didn’t want to close the studio because I had just opened, so I just had to work with what I had and squeeze pennies and beg and borrow,” Abdullah-Ward said.
She got through her roughest moments by talking to friends and engaging with others over video conferencing apps to conduct healing circles, where everyone tells stories about the things going on in their lives and how they’re coping with them. Abdullah-Ward said it helped to tell those personal stories and share experiences.
There was another piece to her wellness puzzle: dance.
“I’m a dance instructor. I danced,” Abdullah-Ward said. “There was no one else here. I danced. I exercised every day. Classes that I had set up, I continued to do the classes whether I had anyone here or not — and that’s what helped me get through.”
Abdullah-Ward is one of many people struggling with work-related anxiety thanks to the pandemic. For some, it was worst when they were losing money, unable to work; others are worried about re-entering the workplace after a year of working virtually or not at all.
‘THAT WON’T BE ENOUGH’
Dr. Anthony Young, a Colorado Springs psychologist with more than 34 years of clinical experience, says he has clients who have panic attacks when they think about going back to in-person work.
They feel safer at home, he said, because there are now too many variables that make them feel exposed at work.
“There are some people who have been careless in terms of their unwillingness to social distance and to wear masks, so it’s a very natural anxiety that someone has regarding going back to the workplace in person — because of the risk involved,” Young said.
Young encourages his clients to try to work from home if they can.
Going back to work in person “becomes an individual choice in terms of how much risk one chooses to expose themselves to in order to earn a wage,” he said, “and those are hard choices because we have families and they need to eat. You have rent or a mortgage and utilities to pay. Many people are not in the position to change professions or change jobs — because they still may find themselves working under the same type of conditions, which is being in-person rather than working remotely.”
Sharon Rennert, senior attorney advisor at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Office of Legal Counsel, said employees can request accommodations from their employers under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which can include telework — but requests aren’t always successful.
“I think it’s important to remember that it isn’t about ‘I feel upset about something,’ ‘I feel anxious about something,’ ‘I feel depressed about something.’ Those are all normal human emotions and probably everybody has had those feelings at one time or another during the pandemic,” Rennert said.
“To ask an employer for accommodation is to ask [as someone with] a medical condition. So an individual, an applicant or an employee would have to be clear: ‘I have an anxiety disorder and I would like you to do something for me...’ ‘I have a panic disorder and I have panic attacks and I need you to do something for me’ — so it’s important for an employee to be clear that there is a medical condition, and it has to be one that has been diagnosed. If an employee has never been to a doctor and just says, ‘I feel anxious,’ that won’t be enough.”
TWO PANDEMICS
For Black Americans, 2020 brought more than the fears and losses of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trauma of police killings, against the backdrop of a revived social justice movement, added to the anxiety.
“[A]s a people, we are all mindful that we have had to deal with two pandemics,” Young, who is Black, said. “One, the ongoing issue of having to deal with white supremacy — to be polite, we’ll call it racism — that’s been with us for over 500 years in this country. So we have that and now we have another virus. We have to tap into our cultural resilience.”
Remote work during the pandemic left some of Young’s clients relieved at not having to deal with microaggressions in the workplace — because although they can still occur in virtual meetings, he said, they seem more egregious in person.
“One good example is a Black woman who was approached by someone who is not Black who wanted to touch her hair, and of course, when working remotely, you don’t deal with those issues,” he said, adding “... Your personal space is being invaded because someone wants to put their hands on you. ... So when you are working remotely, definitely it’s a relief that you don’t have to deal with those types of issues. It doesn’t mean that dealing with racism vanishes, because that’s part and parcel of our American society. That’s what African Americans and other people in America deal with from the womb to the tomb.”
Licensed clinical social worker Melvin Grier says workers going through situations like this need to be empowered to speak up for themselves.
“You don’t have to be radical,” Grier, who is Black, said. “All you have to do is set boundaries for yourself and take more control of who you are and what you say. No one can tell you as a Black person, ‘Oh you’re overreacting,’ because people were shown that we weren’t just overreacting.”
Rennert of the EEOC says workers who believe they are being discriminated against don’t have to limit a complaint to one issue. Under ADA law, a worker can file a complaint on multiple counts.
“They can allege discrimination under as many of our laws as they want. It’s not like they have to pick one,” Rennert said.
She says that while employers can take issue with employees’ accommodations requests they deem go too far, employers should consider productivity and collect data to determine if they are performing their essential duties.
“Employers really need to think this through carefully,” Rennert explained, “and not just simply say, ‘We much prefer how it was before the pandemic,’ because they are going to have to answer questions about how things were during the pandemic.”