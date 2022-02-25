In ‘King-Size Homer,’ a classic episode from season seven of The Simpsons, Homer realizes his dream of working from home, full-time. It’s become a cliché to point out that The Simpsons predicted an event or trend decades before it came to pass, but that sure seems like the case here — more Americans than ever want to come into the office less, and — believe it or not — for many of the same reasons as Homer. Homer takes his coffee (or beer) breaks whenever he wants, mocks his neighbor’s miserable commute, and gets to spend more time with his wife. For Homer, it works out great (until it doesn’t), and so far it’s going well for Adam Hardy, too.
Hardy has only lived in Colorado Springs for about a year. A software engineer for a major industrial supply company, Hardy and most of his coworkers had already been working remotely since the early days of the pandemic, when he and his partner came to a major realization. “Seven months in, we decided we didn’t want to live in Chicago anymore. So we got approval to become full-time remote, and moved here,” Hardy said.
“It’s much nicer to have your commute be ‘walk downstairs to the home office’ than to get on a train for an hour, work in a noisy room, then an hour back,” Hardy said. In addition to his daily 2-hour commute, some days he was forced to travel to a corporate office, making his commute a total of four hours for just one day.
The dawning realization he could perform his duties without being geographically close to the office allowed Hardy and his partner to think about where they really wanted to live. They knew they wanted a “real city” that was also close to nature, but eliminated other candidates like Seattle and Boulder due to high cost of living.
“The company did very well in the pandemic,” says Hardy, noting that their stock price, revenue and productivity had been unaffected. “There are no drawbacks to [remote work] for me. Working from home, my biggest fear is my internet goes out.”
Hardy says this is the new normal for his position, and he appreciates it most in terms of his work/life balance — but he also thinks it’s a change that’s been a long time coming. “Even pre-pandemic, we were still using mostly [Microsoft] Teams, and not having many physical meetings,” Hardy said. “We’ve been heading this way for a while — the pandemic just sped it up.”
As employees continue to strengthen their hand and their bargaining power amidst the Great Resignation, some companies are beginning to embrace the shift to remote offices that the pandemic has helped usher in, while others fight it tooth-and-nail — a position that Advanced Workplace Associates believes is a great way to start hemorrhaging talent.
Celeste Tell is a senior associate with Advanced Workplace Associates, an independent global workplace management consultancy. Even before the pandemic, AWA was actively helping its client organizations adapt to new ways of working, such as “agile working” which posits that work is an activity, not a place, and “activity-based working,” another style that lets employees select from a variety of work settings according to their nature of their position and duties. The goals are to boost performance as well as reduce an organization’s real estate footprint.
“We’d already been doing this work, and then the pandemic hit and suddenly everyone is thinking about these things,” Tell said. “Industry has been talking about these ideas a long time, there just wasn’t a political will to make changes. … The pandemic provided that; it lit the match.”
A recent AWA survey of 9,000 employees across the U.S. showed that 84 percent want to work from home at least two days (or more) a week, while also revealing that 61 percent had worked in the office four or more days per week prior to the pandemic. Globally, only 3 percent of white-collar workers want to return to a five-day in-office work week. The data represents a significant shift in where employees want to work, and what kind of jobs they may be looking for in the future.
“People learned that they could do more. … By working remotely, they could manage their lives differently,” Tell said, noting that many parents of young kids became accustomed to spending more time with them, as well as a host of other advantages to remote work, such as being able to walk their dogs in the middle of the day. “[People] are being productive at work, and getting personal things done at the same time,” said Tell. “We learned we could, and now we want to.”
For Heather W., that has certainly been the case. (Due to fears of potential retaliation, Heather asked the Business Journal not to print her last name.) An application intake specialist for a company that processes life insurance, Heather left her old job (also insurance-related) for a variety of reasons — but the company’s poor transition to remote work was a major factor.
“There was intense micromanaging, metrics that were unrealistic,” Heather said, but the most irritating part was the company’s mandatory surveillance software for remote workers. The facial recognition-based system constantly crashed various applications and spawned other tech issues, and she was also concerned about her own privacy — particularly since her bedroom was her primary workspace while working from home.
Heather is much happier at her new position, but doesn’t understand why she currently needs to be in the office five days a week — and once she’s been there a few months longer and has built a bit of trust, it’s something she plans to push for.
“Everything I do is via email or phone — there aren’t any in-person meetings, or even Zoom calls,” she said. “They have chosen to make it an on-site position, but that said … we have two people on my team of eight that are 100 percent remote, because they hired them in a state where we do not have a satellite office. So clearly it can be done,” Heather said. “But because I live within 30 minutes of a satellite office, I am required to go into the office every single day.”
Since Heather sees no genuine need to be there for her job duties; she believes the company simply wants to justify the expense of having an office. “They want to keep the office … they are paying for it,” she said. “There have been times I was the only one there — it was silly.”
Heather doesn’t believe her presence at the office is about managerial control, since almost nobody else is there in the first place. She hasn’t experienced any micromanaging in her new position, and believes they will be receptive to her request for a hybrid schedule.
“I think I’ll be able to make that case further down the road, after I give them time to trust me a bit more. … That’s one of the biggest things, just showing them I can do this without a manager on site, no problem. I want to switch it to working from home Tuesdays and Thursdays. I think they will be understanding.”
Hardy has different ideas on what’s potentially driving managerial/corporate resistance to remote working. Even though his own employer has embraced the change, he knows that’s not the case industry-wide, and feels the resistance to normalizing remote work is coming from a specific type of manager.
“There is a certain level of management who aren’t really monitoring employee productivity — but instead are standing over employees, pretending they are doing something. You can’t micromanage as readily when someone is working from home,” Hardy said.
It echoes something tech CEO Ed Zitron wrote in a piece for The Atlantic last summer, which is worth quoting at length: “Remote works lays bare many brutal inefficiencies and problems that executives don’t want to deal with, because they reflect poorly on leaders and those they’ve hired. Remote work empowers those who produce, and disempowers those who have succeeded by being excellent diplomats and poor workers. … It removes the ability to seem productive (by sitting at your desk looking stressed or always being on the phone) and also, crucially, may reveal how many bosses and managers simply don’t contribute to the bottom line.”
Heather, however, doesn’t actually want her position to become fully remote. “I would love a hybrid schedule,” she said. “I do appreciate having a place I need to be. … It gives me extra impetus to wake up on time, take a shower, look presentable — I do a better job of keeping up on self-care tasks when I have to be somewhere. If I am home all day every single day, I will absolutely turn into a bum.”
And AWA’s data aligns with her own goals. “Hybrid is where people want to go,” Tell said. “We are human beings and we do like getting together in person — there is huge value in that. But I think we learned that we don’t need to do that every day. ... We can be more intentional and strategic about when/how we get together in person.”
Tell credits a confluence of factors with the resistance to hybrid schedules: a reluctance to let go of the old way of doing things, but also the fact that many current management techniques evolved from the factory floor — an industrial age model that, for many, is now obsolete.
“We are still stuck in that industrial age model of needing to be able to see workers working … but managing knowledge work has not been that way for a long time,” Tell said. “You could watch someone at their laptop, and may have no idea what they are doing. Pre-pandemic, offices were 40 to 60 percent empty most of the time. … People were in meetings, traveling for work — we have this idea everyone was sitting in desks eight hours a day five days a week, but that wasn’t happening, even before [the pandemic].”
And Tell notes that this is where that “trust” that Heather W. mentioned comes into play. Tell said that concerns around productivity, such as ‘If employees can’t be seen, how do we know they’re productive?’ are related to old ways of thinking. And while trust was already essential to a high-performance workplace, now that we’re not all in the same room, it’s become even more so.
“Trust comes from social cohesion,” Tell said, “and spending some time face to face together — whether in offices or on a retreat.”
That’s something Theo Edmonds, associate dean of Transdisciplinary Research and Innovation at University of Colorado-Denver, agrees with. Much of his research has revolved around “the future of work,” and in the past he even helped develop a methodology for measuring inclusion in organizations, and then being able to predict employee’s level of wellbeing, retention, and innovative capacity. The metrics he used were primarily the employee’s sense of hope, trust, and belonging.
“Hope, trust, and belonging measures were as strong, or even stronger predictors of small business resiliency in Colorado, than even things like access to capital,” Edmonds said.
While data on worker productivity in remote settings has been a bit conflicting, Tell says it’s important to scrutinize where the data is coming from — and maintains that AWA is an independent operator, unattached to any real estate interests.
“Does someone have an interest in wanting people to be in the office,” she asked, “and perhaps not want to break their office lease, or be forced to sublease their space?
“Our research shows knowledge worker productivity has risen since start of pandemic, when employees first started working remotely,” Tell said, while cautioning that in some cases it may have fallen where more collaborative roles are concerned. “Certain roles or individuals may work better in an office than home,” she said.
“It’s not a question of in the office, or out. It’s not a one-size fits-all solution,” Edmonds said. To him, the future of the workplace looks much more nuanced — but like Tell, he thinks too many are still clinging to relics.
“I think a lot of the historical, hierarchical approaches to organizational management are vestiges of a centuries-old industrial age economy and … are no longer serving their purpose,” Edmonds says. The question he wants to answer is: What are the needs of the workforce now, and in the immediate future?
“There is a human side to the future,” Edmonds said. “Sure, there is digital, but there is a human aspect too. Things we will need are empathy, creativity, curiosity — human skills. So the question is not ‘Do we need middle management,’ but instead: ‘What could that role become, if we align it with the future of work is headed?’ Instead of enforcing repetitive tasks, what if that role was to empirically unlock wellbeing and creativity in their employees?”
For Tell, the big two points companies should be focused on now are listening to their employees, and helping younger employees connect to the “why” of their job, as research increasingly shows a desire for meaningful work amongst Gen Z. “Employees want to be heard,” Tell said. “Employees and managers should co-create ground rules, guidelines, rather than being told how to work together.
“Helping employees make connection to organizational vision, to the company purpose — that gives them the ‘why’ underlying workplace changes. When leaders can articulate the ‘why’ and connect the dots, it engages employees, helps them see reasoning behind strategies.”
Edmonds also brings up an MIT Sloan School of Management “mega study” that he says empirically showed toxic work culture is the No. 1 reason people are leaving jobs — which is perhaps ironic, given that he sees so much potential in work itself.
“Work can bring us a lot of joy,” Edmonds said. “It can help provide purpose in life, bring a sense of fulfillment, but … the experience of work — by any metric you look at, whether it’s the Great Resignation, engagement study, whatever — the experience is not suited to the task at hand today.”
But Edmonds still advises caution with a black-and-white approach to the question of remote work, and encourages an individualized and nuanced approach to the future needs of the workforce.
“Again, I don’t think there is a one-size fits all answer,” he said. “Even wellbeing is a subjective construct.”
And of course, there are some jobs that will always be more effectively accomplished on-site. Like being a safety inspector for a nuclear power plant.