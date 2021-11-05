After experiencing unimaginable personal tragedy, Nancy Saltzman has helped thousands of people move forward after traumatic life events.
Stephannie Finley Fortune sparks influential community projects like The Quad Innovation Partnership and the UCCS Downtown campus, and works with individuals to redesign their lives. And Dr. Regina Lewis mentors young people and speaks compellingly about confronting challenges and creating a culture of diversity and inclusion.
These three community leaders are past Women of Influence honorees, and the Business Journal caught up with them as the newest Women of Influence were recognized.
The Business Journal celebrated the contributions and achievements of Saltzman, Fortune and Lewis in previous years — and they continue to make the Pikes Peak region a better place to live, work and do business.
Revisiting these three winners shows that Women of Influence don’t rest on their laurels. Driven by their work ethic, passion and commitment, they keep striving. As Lewis puts it: “When you reach the top of the mountain, it only makes it easier to see the next summit.”
RADICAL SURVIVOR
In the years between 1990 and 2008, Saltzman underwent a series of life-altering events. Diagnosed with breast cancer at age 38, she suffered a recurrence in 1992. While she was still in recovery in 1995, her husband and two sons were killed in the crash of a small plane. She lost her father to cancer in 2000, and her sister died unexpectedly in 2005. Then her mother died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2008.
She had little time to work through each tragedy before the next one struck, but Saltzman, former principal of Broadmoor Elementary School, refused to give up. She found strength through the network of people who supported her and through the children she worked with — and she learned that sharing her most painful experiences had the power to help other people move through loss.
Saltzman, who had become a mentor to women fighting cancer, was recognized as a Woman of Influence in 2010.
Two years later, she published “Radical Survivor: One Woman’s Path Through Life, Love, and Uncharted Tragedy.” After years of focusing on other people, writing the book helped her to finally spend time remembering her husband and sons.
Saltzman included in the book letters she had received throughout her life, including many she got after the plane crash.
“I was able to show the impact that my life had had on others that I wasn’t even aware of,” she said. “I’ve been able to offer hope to other people through the telling of my story.”
Saltzman said she learned to be an author by taking classes and participating in writing groups.
“I had to start my own business, Nancy Saltzman LLC, to be able to sell the book,” she said. “It was a huge learning curve and one of the things that really challenged me after being in education my whole life.”
She started small, working with local bookshops and doing book talks, and studied marketing and how to run a small business. Now “Radical Survivor” is featured on Amazon as a paperback, audio book and e-book, and has sold more than 7,000 copies.
Another part of Saltzman’s business is speaking engagements; her list of appearances includes a presentation to more than 1,000 police officers in Los Angeles.
“As a motivational speaker, I had done a lot of speaking on breast cancer and just surviving in general — using a sense of humor to try to figure out how to move forward when bad things happen to you, and establishing your purpose,” she said.
Since 2015, she has been presenting at Camp Widow, an event created by Soaring Spirits International for people who have suffered significant losses.
“You do move forward, and you learn to live with what other people would certainly say is unacceptable,” said Saltzman, who now is semi-retired and has remarried. “What’s amazing is how resilient we are. It doesn’t stop you from missing the people that you love.”
SPARKING BIG IDEAS
Fortune was named a Woman of Influence in 2009 and was chosen as the first Legacy award winner in 2017. The Legacy award is presented to a former Woman of Influence who has continued to have a lasting impact in the Pikes Peak region.
Fortune was recognized for her work as executive director of university partnerships and public policy at UCCS and director of Colorado Springs Promise, a collaboration between UCCS, Pikes Peak United Way and Colorado Springs School District 11.
2016 was a rollercoaster year. She married her husband, Kent Fortune, and a few months later was diagnosed with cancer. In the following year, she lost her father and sister to cancer.
But Fortune was able to overcome the challenges and went on to become executive director of UCCS Regional Connect, a consortium of campus and community leaders.
Regional Connect aims to create jobs and attract investment to bring long-lasting benefits to Southern Colorado through public-private partnerships.
Through Regional Connect, Fortune has had a hand in bringing to reality the City of Champions project, the Quad Innovation Partnership and UCCS Downtown.
In 2018, Fortune stepped down as director of Regional Connect to start her own business, Spark and Soar. UCCS Regional Connect became one of her core clients.
Working with individuals, “I get to help people figure out what their passions are and what they should be doing in life, and the strategies through which to achieve that,” she said.
At the same time, she is working on Regional Connect’s next big project: redeveloping the North Nevada Avenue corridor.
The group is partnering with the city of Colorado Springs, the state, the new Kevin W. O’Neal Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, the National Cybersecurity Center, Exponential Impact, the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center and the UCCS Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences to spur economic development in cybersecurity and medical innovation.
“Our vision is truly to take this collaborative spirit and showcase why Colorado Springs and the region are a wonderful place to relocate or expand into, and really make big things happen,” Fortune said.
She also is vice chairwoman of the board of directors of Pikes Peak United Way, another collaborative effort by people who care deeply about the region.
“I’m one of its biggest cheerleaders, because I just believe so strongly in our human capital,” she said. “I think it’s so important to always be aware of the needs of people, but I also want to help people on the front end of their journey … so that they don’t end up homeless and hopeless, addicted to drugs and alcohol, or they don’t end up in the prison system.”
She sees United Way creating an environment of opportunity and helping people change their lives through education, a career path and family stability.
Those, she said, “are the things that matter to creating a beautiful life.”
WARRIOR ETHOS
Like Saltzman and Fortune, Lewis has faced significant life challenges including raising her son Charles as a single mother after the death of his father in 2001. She has survived by living her mantra: “To wake up consciously happy every day and be kind to everyone.”
The daughter of a soldier, Lewis served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the military, she continued her education, earning a Ph.D. in education from UCCS.
She and her son had a deal, she said: She would get her degree before he graduated from high school, and he would dedicate himself to hard work, to be admitted to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“I graduated six days before he graduated from high school,” Lewis said. Her son went on to graduate from USAFA and earn an MBA from Duke University, and now is working on his doctorate.
Lewis, named a Woman of Influence in 2015, was recognized for her dedication to educating students as department chairwoman of the communications department at Pikes Peak Community College, and for her work promoting diversity and leadership through her speaking, executive coaching and consulting business, ReginaSpeaking LLC.
She now has taken on an additional role at PPCC — she is special assistant to the president for academic excellence and inclusion.
Students at PPCC today have many of the same concerns of those in 2015, she said, but they are also stressed by COVID-related challenges, such as taking care of family members.
One of her challenges is to help students “move into a cultural mindshift, in which they take what they learn and what they know, and expand it based on other people’s experiences, so that it’s more than just their viewpoint.”
Lewis also created a program through ReginaSpeaking called Cultural Excellence Ideas and Discussions, which she describes as “a three-level program about responsibility behind unconscious biases.”
Lewis said she still carries with her the basic tenets of the warrior ethos she learned while in the military: Always place the mission first; never accept defeat; never quit; and never leave a fallen comrade behind.
“I place my goals, my priorities and my family first,” she said. “When I get knocked down 23 times, I get up 24. I keep setting new goals. I don’t forget where I came from when I’m helping other people, and I illuminate that in the way I present and the way I talk to people.”
As she contemplates the future, Lewis said: “I am looking forward to building something that’s bigger than I, that I can make a difference to pass on throughout the generations. I don’t want to have just an impact on my time here but far beyond, when I’m gone.”