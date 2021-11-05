By fighting for their beliefs, the women we honor this year — trailblazers, changemakers, influencers — have made the Pikes Peak region a better place.
Our 2021 Legacy winner, CJ Moore, is the personification of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg quote above. She leads with humor, creates change in the community through her efforts and makes it all look easy and fun. Clad always in her signature red, she stands out — and stands up — for community.
At 21, Melissa Burkhardt-Shields started fighting to create a better future for students in Colorado Springs School District 11.
Shannon Coker fights for the hungry in southern Colorado through her job at Care and Share Food Bank. And to honor her mom’s legacy, Susan DiNapoli, executive director of Sue’s Gift, started a nonprofit that aids women with ovarian, uterine or cervical cancer.
Like so many of the women we are honoring this year, Dr. Sandy Ho works toward diversity, equity and inclusion. Through her work at UCCS, she strives to make sure all students have a path toward success. And the COO of Next PR, Geri Johnson, says her greatest accomplishment doesn’t involve work: It’s that she’s always learning, always progressing.
Crystal LaTier believes in community and fights for El Paso County through her service as head of economic development.
Dr. Kenya Lee fought for her vision of her life by switching medical careers — and by paying it back through mission work to Third World nations and volunteering here at home. And changing lives is something Mina Liebert can understand. The daughter of a Vietnamese immigrant, Liebert is now the community impact director at the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
Nilaja Montgomery knows a different kind of fight. An Army veteran, she led a medical evacuation team in Iraq. Her job: to collect soldiers’ remains and make sure they get home. For Montgomery, fighting for mental health is part of who she is.
Tamara Moore fought burnout as a successful leader, and now teaches others how to do the same. And Darsey Nicklasson saw a need for housing — and made it happen.
Marjorie Noleen impacts Colorado Springs both through her work and her nonprofit contributions. She believes in getting involved and using her influence close to home.
Southeast Colorado Springs benefits from Joyce Salazar’s willingness to fight for what she believes in. As part of the RISE Coalition, she helps people reach their full potential.
And Jennifer Taylor’s career has lead to her Colorado Springs Leadership Institute, where she is helping build tomorrow’s leaders.
Each of these women deserve our thanks for their individual efforts that lead to collective benefits for us all.