Tamara Moore didn’t just dismiss the burnout she was experiencing as inevitable or “normal;” she actively fought it.
“I was supervising 12 departments, and I looked at the health and wellness issues and burnout going on,” said Moore. “And I literally googled at my desk, ‘There’s got to be a better way to work.’ And it wasn’t anyone’s fault. I don’t even blame where I worked. I just thought something about our model of success is off. We’re achieving stuff, we’re buying houses, you buy a car, and then, you’re tired, and you’re burned out, and you live for vacation. I want to have a lived experience of working and living better. I don’t know what it is, but I’m going to go live a research project and see what happens and just keep making adjustments.” Moore, who had worked most of her career in higher education, was at UCCS for 18 years before she left. It was an abrupt change many assumed was a symptom of a midlife crisis; in reality, it was an awakening.
Leaving her job was difficult, Moore admits. She liked the people she worked with; it was a six-figure income; and there were bills to pay. But she felt the call — and looking back, Moore is grateful she had the courage to take the leap.
Today, Moore is known as the CEO whisperer. She’s the founding CEO of Relevel, a consulting company that helps organizations and leaders show up “internally resourced” to deal with the pace and the complexity of change. (“So basically,” explains Moore, “how do you show up as a person, or as a company, to really engage with everything that’s going on? Because it’s the time in the human existence where change is outpacing our ability to understand it.”) She also teaches in an international program through the Conscious Business Institute, which helps leaders worldwide run purpose-driven organizations, and is working on a startup called Uniphi.
When she’s “out of office,” Moore is DJ-ing at corporate and life events with her husband, a decade-strong side hustle. “Life’s too short to not do everything you’re passionate about,” she said.
According to Moore, it’s easy for women to get caught up in a “success model” where they feel they have to continually prove themselves. But there’s always going to be someone who’s doing more, said Moore, so you have to consider the opportunity cost. Ask yourself what you’re willing to sacrifice. “A lot of people will give you advice on what you should be doing ... but you really have to trust your gut on what’s true for you,” she said.
When Moore first moved to the Springs, she was pregnant and in a deteriorating relationship. After her son was born — a delivery she paid for out of pocket because she didn’t have health insurance — she decided she didn’t want to put him in childcare. Instead, she took on two paper routes, bag of papers in one hand, a baby carrier in the other. During this time, she also did graphic design for businesses: “I would meet people on my paper route and say, ‘Hey! Do you need any graphic design work?’”
What Moore is most proud of is learning to be resilient without losing her vulnerability. “When you go through hard times, you can become really resilient and tune out your feelings. You have to harden yourself, so you don’t feel the pain,” she said. “And I wanted to still maintain my humanity and compassion and, at the same time, be able to get through difficult times.”
Moving forward, Moore wants to continue focusing on purpose-driven business models that are focused on human thriving. “It’s amazing to see what we can do if we all show up that way. In our power, in our authenticity and connected to what we believe in,” she said. “That’s really where I’m going to put a lot of my energy.”