Mina Liebert’s mother was a Vietnamese refugee. Coming to America, a country whose language she did not know, meant she would have to abandon her professional career as an attorney.
“To be able to defy those odds and still be a successful person ... those are the women that just inspire me to continue to work hard and push,” said Liebert. “But again, leadership itself can be shaped and demonstrated in so many different forms. It’s that resilience. It’s that perseverance.”
Liebert says she wouldn’t be where she is today without the opportunities given to her — and the women who showed her that, yes, it is possible (albeit challenging) to manage a household, be a good parent and pursue your own professional goals. In fact, it’s this work-life balance that she hopes to instill in her children.
When it comes to being an effective leader, she says, having your own mentors is just as important as mentoring. “[My mentors] have different stories,” she said, “but at the end of the day, they are still trying to contribute back to their community, contribute back to their family, in the way and capacity that they know how and have the ability to do.”
Liebert grew up in Southern California, then left for Albuquerque, earning her bachelor’s and master’s at the University of New Mexico. Several public health and nonprofit jobs later, she’s landed at the Pikes Peak Community Foundation as community impact director.
While the public health field revolves around the tracking and monitoring of data, Liebert enjoys applying her broader community-oriented skillset. “I work on the ground with individuals, with community...,” Liebert said. “I’ve had the experience and the privilege of being able to write grants and support bringing the resources in, leveraging dollars to be able to do work within the community.” The Pikes Peak Community Foundation relies largely on donor advised funds and foundation partners. In pooling funds, they hope to have a greater impact across the region.
Most of Liebert’s work consists of community engagement: knowing what’s happening within the nonprofit community, identifying opportunities to fund efforts and collaborating on projects. During the pandemic, she oversaw the Emergency Relief Fund for Teller and El Paso counties, which helped distribute a “trusted collective pool of dollars” to service organizations.
“From a leadership perspective,” she said, “I hope that people feel that the work that I’ve done has been inclusive, that the work that I’ve done mattered not only to me but also to them, and that it was meaningful. We sometimes work on projects that take years to come to fruition, and to then see that work and know that you’ve had a small part in that — I mean, those are your legacies in small bits and pieces, but it’s how you built personal connections with people to make those things happen that are probably the things that I would love to be remembered for.”
And being recognized for her work is humbling, she says: “It makes you reflect back on what you do and why you do this work. And it’s not because you’re looking for recognition, it’s because you really believe in the community that you live in. I love this community and want to do things for those that may not have the same privileges and access to opportunity that I’ve been given.”