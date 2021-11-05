Women of Influence 2021: Marjorie Noleen

A Colorado Springs native, Marjorie Noleen makes her mark on her city through marketing, recruiting, community engagement and philanthropy.
Since 2017, she’s been the marketing and growth director at Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. She works to “translate tax” and reframe information for business owners, to help them make informed decisions. Noleen also leads recruiting efforts, with an emphasis on attracting talented tax and audit professionals to join the team.
“I am incredibly thankful to my firm for believing in me,” said Noleen. “I started five years ago, and my role expanded every year. In May 2021, I absorbed the recruiting function for our firm. Through incredible collaboration, we have successfully hired 25 new coworkers. It has been an amazing experience to connect with candidates about our firm’s core values.”
Before joining SKR+CO, Noleen was VP of communications with Peak Vista Community Health Centers; director at Luneau; and director of marketing and events for Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.
Noleen’s great-grandparents founded the Jerome S. & Grace H. Murray Foundation in Washington, D.C., which provides funding for the care, training and education of people with disabilities. Noleen has always been determined to direct money to her hometown — focusing on local nonprofits with projects that directly impact Colorado Springs.
William Althof, her brother and partner in fundraising, said Noleen “has taken the lead on vetting potential recipients. Quite a few people … have come to rely on Marjorie for that. Part of effective philanthropy is making sure that the organization in question is poised to make good use of support,” he said. “Marjorie excels at this.”
Since 1995, Noleen has directed contributions to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, TESSA, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, Citizens Project, The First Tee of Pikes Peak, Cheyenne Village CPCD and Blue Star Recyclers.
She volunteers with the southern Colorado chapter of FORCE, a nonprofit breast and ovarian cancer awareness and education; Sue’s Gift Gynecological Cancer Support; and Care and Share. She also serves on the Association of Accounting Marketer’s Virtual Education Committee; the UCCS College of Business Marketing Advisory Board; and Pikes Peak United Way’s Quality of Life Community Engagement committee.
Noleen works to pass her passion for service and volunteerism to the next generation: “I deeply appreciate teaching my children the importance of being compassionate and aware of others’ needs,” she said. “From donating clothes and belongings to serving homeless and helping friends, showing my children how they can make an impact on others is a gift in and of itself.”
The best lesson she’s learned, Noleen said, is “giving myself grace to continuously evolve. That lesson has helped me work to my strengths, grow my wisdom and appreciate my unique beauty and attributes — making me a better mom, professional and friend,” she added.
“Maya Angelou said, ‘Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.’”
“Find your tribe, work to your strengths, be contemplative, embrace your uniqueness and learn every day.”
Nominating Noleen, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier praised her “influence on the community as a champion for small and local businesses, advocating for professional growth of interns and students, mentoring coworkers and advising leadership teams, guiding support and creative staff, volunteering for committees, helping women facing adversity — from domestic violence and limited access to health care to breaking through pink ceilings in business.
“Marjorie is a classic big-picture person, who considers what is from a lens of what could be,” Marcoulier said. “Her rethinking of scenarios, her taking action, her consistently showing up is influential in and of itself; yet she strives to contribute more when she has capacity.”