Founded in 1996, the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute has worked to grow the quantity and quality of leaders in the region by enhancing personal, professional and civic knowledge. CSLI provides a platform to network, share ideas, problem solve and form collaborative relationships. The result of this work over 25 years is a cadre of committed, thoughtful, and engaged leaders who add social capital to the community — and Jennifer Taylor is now leading that mission as CSLI’s executive director.
Laying groundwork for her current position, she served as VP of local industry for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC for five years, and held chief marketing positions for eight years before that. Taylor has invested in her hometown with a passion for its growth.
With the Chamber & EDC, “she was able to convene the manufacturing community around issues of tax changes, mapping local resources, and presenting regular forums in partnership with Pikes Peak Community College, Pueblo Community College and the Colorado Association of Manufacturing and Technology,” said nominator Jenifer Furda, director of partnerships and governmental affairs at UCCS. “These activities fostered an environment for open dialogue, and created networking and mentoring opportunities for manufacturers.”
Taylor was a board member for the Downtown Partnership for three years and served on the boards of Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and CASA of the Pikes Peak region, and later again on CASA’s Advisory Council — for a total of twelve years dedicated to the advocacy organization.
“I could not be more honored to be among this esteemed and well-deserving sisterhood of doers, unselfishly working — many times behind the scenes — for the good of the region,” Taylor said of her Women of Influence nomination. “The result of their work over the years is meaningful impact. I like to use that word in place of ‘influence.’ That said, impact has so many facets: impact by joining, by taking a leadership role, and by communicating within our circles — it all adds up to impact.
“I like to think about those that came to the region before us,” she said. “The Ute tribes were among the first inhabitants here. Evidence of their love for this area is all around us. Local author John Wesley Anderson writes about Ute Prayer Trees. The most rare among these are Prophecy Trees; these are trees that intertwine together as they grow. Let’s follow the example of our forebears — true givers to our region — and intertwine with each other, grow, and cultivate a lasting legacy for those that inherit the fruits of our labor.”
Nominator Stephannie Finley Fortune, executive director at UCCS Regional Connect, said Taylor has “worked passionately for the good of Colorado Springs. ... She is the epitome of a kind, efficient influencer, making important initiatives happen.”
Taylor’s advice for others: “I’ve learned over the years that it’s critical to be kinder and gentler with ourselves. The term ‘work-life balance’ may sound trite and overused, but nonetheless it’s imperative for our health and well-being.
“I’ve learned that it’s perfectly acceptable to put my physical and mental health first,” she said. “It’s the only way we can be effective in all of our roles in life.”