Darsey Nicklasson was working in Washington, D.C. as a community planner when she found herself sparring with developers over how wide a sidewalk should be. The developers said it was wide enough; Nicklasson disagreed.
She lost the fight. “And that was kind of the turning point,” she said. “[I] was like, ‘Well darn it, then I will go and build it myself.”
Nicklasson has an undergraduate degree in business and economics and a graduate degree in urban planning and historic preservation. In 2005, she and her husband moved from D.C. to the Springs, where she officially started her career as a developer. After she had her daughter, Nicklasson realized that the Downtown area was in need of multifamily developments. “I got this wild idea that I could just go and do it somehow myself if nobody else was going to get it done,” she said, “and that’s how it started.” Today, she is the president of Places Management and owner of DHN Planning and Development.
Nicklasson says the built environment affects how we interact as a society, either encouraging or hindering what she calls “casual collisions.”
“The more [places we have] that encourage us to run into each other ... the more chances we have to connect,” she said. “The more we connect, the more we create empathy for one another, respect for one another, have a little compassion. And maybe, we’ll be a better community.” In (literally) constructing more opportunities for interaction, she says, we foster a community that is more in touch with each other.
Nicklasson’s first vertical project was Blue Dot Place, which she worked on alongside Kathy Loo. “I had never built anything ... I didn’t plan to build a 33-unit apartment building for mixed use as my first one,” she said. “But the land kind of landed in our laps.” At the time, there had been no new apartment buildings Downtown in 60 years.
Currently, her team is working on two “attainable housing” projects; the goal is to get rent as low as possible — “which is absolutely opposite of any other business plan you typically come across, right?” said Nicklasson. “Because my rent is my revenue. And the more anybody can push revenue and their business, the American market says that is what you should do.”
But because she sees housing as an essential need — and not solely as an business opportunity — profit takes a back seat. “To explain that to a bank, [that] I’m actually going to minimize my revenue and only make the minimum amount of money that I need to pay my operating expenses, cover our debt, and make a set return to the investor. ... I’ve had many a banker, as well as even investors, go, ‘Why would you do that?’” said Nicklasson. “But when we find the right investor, they get the reason that we would do that.”
The biggest challenge she’s faced is finding the confidence to do something different from the industry standard, whether it’s how she approaches development or property management. But when she leads with her heart and goes with what instinctively feels right, Nicklasson said, she knows she’s on the right track.
At heart, Nicklasson’s passion is people; property development is simply the medium, an avenue by which she can make an impact. “If, in our new projects, we get to take care of a family may be going through a transition in life — whether they’re moving here or starting new jobs or, heaven forbid, going through a divorce or a loss — if we have the chance to scoop it up and say, ‘You matter, we’re here for you,’ that’s all we need to do,” she said.
“Housing’s our platform. What we do is community building and letting people know that they are cared for.”