CJ Moore’s mother had a saying: “If you rest, you rust.”
There’s little danger of that happening to Moore. Three years after completing her 21-year career as director of public affairs at Kaiser Permanente in Southern Colorado, Moore has been busier than ever doing what she loves best — helping others.
She serves on five nonprofit boards and several committees and, over the years, her involvement with multiple causes in the community has amounted to a second career.
In recognition of her prolific community service, Moore is the 2021 Women of Influence Legacy Award winner.
Named a Woman of Influence twice — in 2004 and 2011 — Moore has received accolades including the 2006 Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Athena award; Leadership Pikes Peak’s Modeling the Way community leader award and the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber’s Business Leader of the Year award, both in 2007; and the Chamber & EDC’s 2010 Business Leader in the Arts award. She was named the Colorado Springs Rising Professionals Mentor of the Year in 2013 and received the Hats Off award from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in 2017.
Moore seems to have giving in her DNA.
She hails from Dadeville, Alabama, where her father was the town doctor and her mother immersed herself in volunteer work.
“I have two siblings, and we grew up following her from meeting to meeting,” Moore said.
“We all depended on each other and took care of each other. My mother kept a freezer full of cake, ready to thaw if somebody had an operation. That’s what you do.”
That lesson stuck; “I think I have four Bundt cakes in the freezer right now,” Moore said.
Another small-town takeaway was “be nice to everybody — you never know when you might need them,” she said.
Moore brought the spirit of caring with her in 1985, when her late husband Mike was transferred here to become executive officer of a Fort Carson battalion. While there, she kept a pantry full of quick meals, never knowing how many people would be coming to dinner, and headed a basic skills program, teaching GIs to read.
After her husband retired in 1994, they returned to Colorado Springs. By that time, Moore had held jobs ranging from dental assistant to writer for a health care publishing company — and had raised their two children, son Matthew and daughter Meighan.
Moore busied herself teaching job-finding skills workshops for a small health career school. When she answered a Kaiser Permanente want ad, she let her students follow the process — to illustrate that they weren’t likely to find employment through want ads.
But she got the job, and helped open Kaiser’s office in Colorado Springs.
“I found my dream job at 51,” she said. “I got to go out to lunch with people, write stuff and give money away,” she said.
Moore headed Kaiser’s local grant program, ran the company’s United Way campaign and got to know the work of organizations including the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and the Colorado Springs Conservatory. And that’s just the beginning of the long list of organizations Moore has touched.
She has served on the Pikes Peak Community College Foundation board, co-chaired Race for the Cure’s survivors luncheon for seven years, organized the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball, and helped the Fine Arts Center transition from an independent nonprofit to its alliance with Colorado College — one of the efforts she has found most interesting.
Recently, she has served on the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center steering committee and helped with fundraising for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
The work she finds most gratifying is mentoring young people through Rising Professionals.
“I haven’t mentored a lot of people,” she said, “but most of them I’m still in contact with — they become family.”
Volunteering for Moore is as natural as breathing, but it also brings comfort in times of hardship and stress. Moore lost her husband in 2005 to a massive heart attack, and now she is becoming involved with some of the causes he was passionate about, including Chins Up, the Gay and Lesbian Foundation and the Trails and Open Space Coalition.
She also expects to help Conservatory founder Linda Weise with her work to preserve and repurpose the City Auditorium.
“If somebody calls me and says, ‘Hey, we need we need somebody to help out,’ if I’ve got time, I’ll do it,” she said.