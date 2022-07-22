Lawrence Wagner spent his summer mornings last week at a technology education camp run by the nonprofit Parents Challenge, introducing a room full of low-income middle schoolers to cybersecurity concepts and the array of tech-focused career paths available to them.
It’s important to catch the students early on — especially young girls — and pique their interest in the field, Wagner said, before they become discouraged by the industry’s realities for women and “society norms” that lead to an underrepresentation of women in tech.
Wagner is CEO and founder of Spark Mindset, a company that provides cybersecurity training and programs in the Springs, Kansas City and New Orleans to propel more people of color and women and girls into high-paying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) jobs.
Wagner keeps a mental image of the girls’ excited expressions when they believe in a future for themselves in cybersecurity.
“You should’ve [seen] these girls’ eyes light up,” Wagner told the Business Journal, thinking back to an all-girls middle school camp put on in 2020, during the pandemic. “Elementary kids believe they can do anything — anything — and they have that belief in middle school.
“But somewhere along the way, they begin to be told they can’t do this.”
Girls get older and start to think that if they’re not good at math, they can’t be in tech; they see that the field is male-dominated, and believe it’s not for them, Wagner said. The way the technology sector has historically punished women for pausing their careers to have families has also caused damage, he said.
This cycle is particularly evident in Colorado Springs — the city continues to rank near the bottom of an annual study analyzing the U.S. technology workforce, with low representation of women in computer and mathematical occupations and a large pay gap between women and men in tech jobs.
The Springs came in at No. 58 out of 59 cities included in the 2022 “Best Cities for Women in Tech” report by the financial technology company SmartAsset. It’s the city’s fifth straight year in the bottom 10.
Women make up only 19.58 percent of the tech workforce in the Springs, according to the SmartAsset report published last month, which used occupation data from the Census Bureau’s 2020 5-year American Community Survey to evaluate the industry. The Springs is doing only slightly better than Irvine, California (18.91 percent), SmartAsset found.
And women in tech in the Springs get paid only about 74 percent of what their male counterparts do, according to the study.
To some in the local tech space, the results were surprising.
For Wagner they were “shocking” — not so much from a national or state standpoint, because he’s been aware of those disparities for several years, he said. But he’s seen and worked with lots of women leaders of nonprofits and other organizations in the Springs, and for some reason, that leadership hasn’t translated to the tech industry.
“It doesn’t feel like it should be any different than any other community,” said Dr. Jessi Smith, associate vice chancellor for research and professor of social psychology at UCCS, who studies stereotyping and underrepresented groups in STEM.
“I am stumped about why Colorado Springs in particular consistently rates so lowly,” Smith added. “It’s an embarrassment. We can do better.”
'IMAGE PROBLEM'
Kora Gwartney, a 30-year-old provisional Ph.D. student in security engineering at UCCS, said she can plainly see the disparities at national tech conferences.
“The bathroom lines are always clear for women,” said Gwartney, who supports Smith as a research security compliance specialist and works for the Colorado startup Outside Interactive.
Gwartney hasn’t experienced “any significant discrimination” in the Springs, she said, but it wasn’t uncommon during her work as a Department of Defense contractor traveling to meetings in Washington, D.C. And when she took on a more specialized role in IT security while enlisted in the U.S. Navy, she was often the only woman in the room.
“Most women who are in any type of STEM field are seen like they’re not smart enough to be there,” she said. “That’s been my experience. I will have, especially older gentlemen, question my ability to be there.”
But Smith said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the Springs might be trailing other cities in representation and pay.
Erin Miller, executive director of the new Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or Space ISAC, said one contributing factor could be that not as many women are pursuing degrees or work in the most “high-demand” fields within the industry right now.
“If I was to do my own, off-the-cuff root cause analysis, that’s probably part of it; we have women who work for tech companies, but not all of them are software engineers, software developers, systems engineers, or senior business development leads — examples of job categories that would demand a higher salary,” Miller told the Business Journal.
For a recent software engineer job posting at Springs-based tech company BombBomb, a video messaging platform, an estimated 15 percent of applicants were women, according to Sandra Martinez, vice president of talent management for the company.
To Smith, it’s clear that nationally, the tech industry has “an image problem” that pushes women away. A culture of no time off and lack of work-life balance, as well as a “breadwinner” mentality are historically pervasive in startups — which in turn could exclude women, who are more likely to be caregivers, she said.
This is referred to as the “ideal worker norm,” and is especially prevalent in applied engineering, Smith said.
“It’s fast-paced — you have to drop everything to be able to go to that meeting, or take that call, or meet with that investor or that innovator,” Smith said. “This ‘ideal worker’ is someone who works all the time, is completely loyal to the startup or to the company and, frankly, has someone at home taking care of everything else.”
Over the years, BombBomb, which was founded in 2006, has tried to deviate from this stereotype, Martinez said. The company added flexibility for employees to work atypical, remote hours better suited for parents’ schedules. It has progressively offered more weeks of paid leave for parents of newborns as the company grows, she said.
“We would get examples of people who’ve been in the industry for a long time, and before, they couldn’t even take time off” when they had a child, she said. “First of all, it’s frowned upon to have a child and leave the workforce for that long [and] it wasn’t paid.”
Smith also noted there’s “a ‘culture of disengagement’ with engineering and tech that happens over the course of someone’s education and college, and continues when they get into the industry.” It’s the same trend that Wagner, of Spark Mindset, sees among young girls, who become disinterested in or discouraged from working toward STEM careers over time.
The way STEM is taught can fuel the disengagement. Educators in technology and tech-adjacent fields, like engineering, for example, often focus too much on mechanics — theorems, proofs and other calculations — versus the way projects could help improve communities, Smith said.
This can turn students of any gender off the industry by the time they graduate from college, and drain their motivation, she said. Smith has also found engineering faculty to be reluctant to teach “soft skills,” such as communication and creative thinking, despite the fact that companies often seek those skills in applicants.
The mechanics seem to guide “everything, without stressing very early on, ... all the ways in which the impact matters and all the ways in which an engineer can make a huge transformative difference,” Smith said.
She has been impressed, however, with new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion criteria for education programs released by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, or ABET, which accredits more than 4,300 STEM-related programs at 850 colleges and universities worldwide. ABET is starting to ask its programs to prove they’re not only getting diverse students in the door, but keeping and graduating them, Smith said.
On the business side, it’s similarly important for tech companies to regularly evaluate how their female employees are compensated compared to others in similar positions, Smith said.
ACHIEVING TRUE EQUAL PAY
In its early years, BombBomb had very little human resources capacity, which isn’t uncommon for small, new tech companies, Martinez said.
This can contribute to the lack of representation for women in the industry — without a formal and centralized hiring process, companies are not analyzing their applicant pools and hires for diversity, she said.
“There was nobody that oversaw all of it — the demographics of it and the process of it” during BombBomb’s first decade or so in business, she said. “When we hired our recruiter in 2018, that really helped us look at all of those demographics and try to be more diverse in building our talent pool.”
The shift was significant once BombBomb had a dedicated person overseeing the hiring process. The company increased its share of women employees by about 16 percent in five years, from 30 percent in 2017 to 46 percent today, according to Martinez.
“That has been strategic, it has been intentional, of trying to increase those numbers,” she added.
2022 also marks the fourth year that BombBomb is conducting a review of employee compensation, Martinez said, which it began before Colorado passed the 2019 Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, or EPEWA.
The reviews, done using third-party software called Payscale, are another way the company is ensuring fair and competitive salaries for its current employees and in job postings, she said.
EPEWA requires, in part, that employers keep internal records of compensation for comparison purposes, and make necessary wage adjustments if they find inequities between men and women in the same positions, or who perform similar duties, the Business Journal reported in November 2020, before the law took effect the next year.
One flaw of the legislation, however, is that companies are only required to compare the rates of their own employees, not what the market or competitors are paying for those in similar positions, said Smith, of UCCS. This can become a problem especially in smaller tech companies — if there’s only one person performing the job’s unique duties, there’s no metric for comparison, she explained.
“To me, there’s this disconnect between the intention [of the law], which is to have fairness and transparency, and really ensure that people who have similar kinds of job duties and similar kinds of experience and backgrounds are paid the same,” Smith said.
In practice, companies can conclude under the law that employees “are paid equally, because there’s no one to compare you to,” she added.
Payscale, the software that BombBomb uses to evaluate worker pay, compares its salaries with those of other tech companies, Martinez said.
And as BombBomb has expanded to more states outside of Colorado, the company has incorporated more metrics to determine whether its pay scale is adequate — first it compared against other Springs-based companies, then brought in data from Denver, and now focuses more on the national average for various tech positions, since BombBomb operates in 17 states.
They can also compare salaries based on the company’s size and revenue, Martinez said. BombBomb uses Payscale not only when it’s putting out a new job posting, but when employees are up for review or promotion, too, she said.
Martinez acknowledged when they’re just starting out, lots of small tech businesses don’t have the resources to do meaningful salary analysis. “It’s definitely been an evolution for us,” she added.
But there are some tools accessible to smaller enterprises; ADP Workforce has a benchmark feature where companies can compare their positions against those of all other ADP clients, and Census data is helpful and available for free, Martinez noted.
Miller, of Space ISAC, said the fact that the industry is continually creating new fields and positions to address new technology or problems with it, could also be a roadblock for companies and individuals to determine what is adequate pay.
How can an employee know their worth and what salary to negotiate for, when there’s not a clear baseline skill level in a brand-new field?
“As technology is evolving, we have to adapt our positions to reflect the skill sets that are required for the work, and doing the documentation and updating the HR processes,” Miller said. “At the speed that technology is advancing, that is probably not a reality.”
“A lot of times, people are just going off of what’s legacy, what’s already in the system, because nothing’s been formalized yet,” she added. “We haven’t universally adopted a list of competencies for cybersecurity for space, for example.”