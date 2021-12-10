As a kid, Michael Weisman was passionate about hockey — but even then, he knew he’d best serve the sport off the ice.
“A lot of people probably think I grew up playing hockey, but I didn’t,” said Weisman, National Collegiate Hockey Conference associate commissioner. “I tried it as a kid — but nothing organized. I always wanted to do sports communications or broadcasting. I majored in journalism in college at Ohio University and eventually got a job at Miami University [in Ohio] working as an [assistant athletic communications director].”
Weisman, an Oxford, Ohio native, spent four seasons at Miami University and during his first year in 2009-10, he worked with women’s soccer, baseball, track and field, cross country, and men’s hockey. He wrote press releases, ran the school’s social media pages, coordinated interviews with coaches and players, and worked with local media sharing photos and stats from contests.
Weisman transitioned into Miami University’s public relations role for the men’s hockey team, where he worked from 2010 to 2013.
In 2013, through his work at Miami University, Weisman learned about the creation of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference — and discovered the new league needed its communications position filled.
“Ultimately Josh Fenton, who also used to work at Miami University, was named commissioner of the NCHC and I reached out to him,” Weisman said. “I told him I was interested in the communications position at the NCHC. I had some hockey background, having worked with the Miami hockey team and working in college hockey.”
In September 2013, Weisman became NCHC’s director of communications. He built much of the NCHC’s social media presence from scratch including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, all of which have at least 14,000 followers.
He also created videos for NCHC TV, the conference’s streaming platform, which is similar to ESPN+ or Disney+. This August, Weisman was promoted to associate commissioner.
“It’s incredible to think this didn’t exist nine years ago,” Weisman said. “Seeing the success we’ve had on and off the ice has been amazing. When this [new conference] was announced in 2011, part of me questioned what we were doing and if this was a good decision. But seeing the last eight years makes me confident.”
Weisman spoke with the Business Journal about the league’s success, and saving the NCHC’s 2020 season.
How did this conference start?
The Big Ten [Conference] announced they were going to start their own hockey conference in March 2011. Penn State University added a men’s hockey program. Once Penn State did that, it gave the Big Ten six teams in the conference for multi-sports — football, basketball. The Big Ten requires that six member schools sponsor a sport in order to form an official conference and Penn State made six. The Big Ten pulled Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State out of the [Central Collegiate Hockey Association] that Miami and Western Michigan used to be in. The Big Ten also pulled Minnesota and Wisconsin out of the [Western Collegiate Hockey Association] which had teams like North Dakota, St. Cloud State [University], Denver, [Colorado College], University of Minnesota Duluth, and Omaha. That pulled some of those big rivalries and matchups out of those conferences. When that happened, there was talk among our current members about how that affected the future of the WCHA and CCHA. Will those championship games still generate the revenue they need to generate without these big-name teams being there? How we ended up committed with these eight teams [Colorado College, Denver, Miami, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, Omaha, St. Cloud State, Western Michigan] is these schools are fully committed to hockey — not that other schools aren’t. That was why the 8 teams we have ultimately made sense; they were eight schools that felt hockey was their priority. In the Big Ten, it’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, then hockey. For us, our schools felt it made sense to come together and we’re truly dedicated to being at the pinnacle of our sport and giving our student athletes the best opportunities.
Tell us about your various roles with NCHC.
My first eight years here, I was the director of communications and oversaw most external things: our regular website, a digital network called NCHC TV [a streaming platform], all our social media, press releases, working with the media and helping with marketing. As associate commissioner, I’m still involved with much of that and still write, do press releases and update the website. We did hire a full-time position, Sam Kuhne, as our creative services and digital content coordinator. She helps with videos, including weekly gameshow series we do with our coaches and captains [Captain’s Corner and Stump the Coach]. I do oversight and check her work, develop new ideas and ways to make things better in addition to the writing, media and the website. Sam is helping with the content on social media and taking some of that off my plate. We wanted to take it to another level and really differentiate ourselves from the other college conferences. We like to see what we can do to promote those teams’ successes and promote our conference.
Were there challenges doing this at the height of the pandemic?
Yeah, there were. To ensure we had a season last year, for the first three weeks in December, we held what we called, “The Pod.” We couldn’t start our season on time and there was concern over whether we would play games or how would we travel. Bussing isn’t a thing since we have teams in Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, North Dakota. Ultimately, [NCHC commissioner] Josh Fenton had the idea to hold a pod — which was like a bubble — at the University of Nebraska at [Baxter Arena]. We had all eight teams in the conference come to Omaha. [In sports, a bubble is a strategy to prevent COVID transmission that allows teams to play against each other with only limited contact with the outside world.] They stayed in hotels and we were all under lock-and-key quarantine. You could go from your hotel to the rink and back to your hotel. We played 38 games in 21 days and had no active infections.
So this pod was similar to the bubble in the NBA and WNBA?
Yes, it was. Of course, Omaha was already up there, but the other seven teams traveled into town, in this instance they did travel by bus. Some teams brought trucks with all their gear and equipment since they were there for three weeks. We had four hotels with two teams at each, and divided everyone into tiers: tier one, tier two and tier three. Tier one was student athletes, coaches, immediate support staff like trainers, equipment managers and our conference staff as well as Baxter Arena staff who had to be involved on the ice. We got tested every other day, which was three times per week, we were off on Mondays. All of those were nasal swabs; two of those tests were short nasal swabs and the other was the longer nasal swab. Tier one people could go to the hotel and the rink. They could order food to-go but couldn’t dine in at a restaurant. Tier two were people who helped run the events who may interact with student-athletes and coaches such as statisticians, off-ice officials and others who didn’t go into locker rooms but still had dealings at the area. Those folks were tested once per week. Tier three were people who had no interaction with the student-athletes but could still be in the building. That could be cleaning crews, media, who could only stay in the press box and not have face-to-face interactions with the students. All the press conferences were over Zoom or by phone. Tier three people were not tested by us.
What’s the most satisfying part about this job?
We’ve been an innovator in the game. The pod was unique and even the NCAA men’s basketball tournament modeled their bubble after us and [NCAA basketball officials] talked to Josh about how he created the pod and what we did to prevent issues. Full credit to all the athletic directors, the presidents and chancellors at each school who helped with that. Those [athletic directors] and faculty took a risk coming out of established leagues and coming to an unestablished one with no guarantee things would work. Geography was a question mark at first because we have teams from all over, but we’ve managed to make it work. It’s rewarding and hard to believe we have eight years of competition — and to see what we’ve done in that time has made it even more impressive. We’ve built successes on and off the ice. On the ice, [teams in the NCHC have] won four titles [St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth twice, Denver] in eight seasons. We’ve had a couple of Hobey Baker winners [NCAA Hockey’s most valuable player award]. That’s not something we control, but I think that can help with recruiting. Also, building NCHC TV from nothing continues to be impressive. I don’t know many other single conferences that have their own streaming service. I know the Big Ten has BT+, the [Atlantic Coast Conference] and [Southeastern Conference] have their platforms — but that’s for all of their sports, not just hockey specific.
Does anyone with NCHC have dealings with the hockey portion of the upcoming Winter Olympics?
Not directly in terms of dealing with USA Hockey. In the 2018 Olympics, we had two [NCHC] players go. The USA didn’t send NHL players, so for the Olympics, the team featured college players. Troy Terry, who was at Denver and is now with the Anaheim Ducks, and Will Borgen, who was a defenseman at St. Cloud State and is now with the Seattle Kraken, went to South Korea. We heavily monitored and promoted stories about them. We didn’t have anything to do with them getting on the team — that was a USA Hockey selection and [Will and Troy’s] talent. For the upcoming Olympics, NHL players are participating, so we won’t have any current [NCHC] guys playing — but we’ll hopefully have some alums playing. I think we’ll have potentially four who can make a team. Assuming we do, we’d promote them on our social media. We might have a guy who is on Team Canada or Team Sweden who’s playing against Team USA. I realize majority of our fans are American and cheering for the USA, but we still have to support our guys playing for another team. I’m excited to see where this goes.