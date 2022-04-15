A Colorado Springs developer wants to build a 5,600-acre master-planned community that could be as important to south El Paso County as Briargate is to north Colorado Springs.
That development could be underway except for one thing — water.
La Plata Communities, developer of Briargate and The Farm, proposed a 2,400-acre development within Fountain as the southern half of a 5,600-acre planned community called Amara. The developer had planned to seek annexation of the remainder of the acreage, which lies to the north of Fountain in El Paso County, into the city as well.
With about 9,500 residential units and 2 million square feet of commercial space, the development was projected to help relieve the region’s critical housing shortage and be a catalyst for growth for decades to come.
In contrast to Briargate and The Farm, Amara would provide a broader spectrum of housing types, said Don Gravette, La Plata’s director of special projects.
“We were hoping to bring in a variety of mixes to address what they call the missing middle — the more attainable housing prices,” Gravette said.
But the company was notified in February 2021 that Fountain did not have the water to serve even the initial phase of the project.
“It was disappointing,” said Mike Ruebenson, La Plata’s chief operating officer. “We spent countless hours and dollars working on what we believed would be an excellent development for the city of Fountain.”
The city subsequently issued a letter stating that it would not accept any additional applications for new water taps.
La Plata now is seeking to have the 2,400-acre tract removed from the Fountain city limits as a step toward annexing both parcels into Colorado Springs. Fountain’s city council is scheduled to review La Plata’s de-annexation petition at its April 26 meeting.
Fountain’s planning department has been inundated with applications for new water taps — nearly 30,000 in the past 18 months, Fountain Utilities Director Dan Blankenship said. Its current system totals about 8,800 taps.
“We have more than adequate capacity to serve our existing customers,” Blankenship said, and the city is continuing to issue water taps for projects already in the development pipeline.
“But at this point in time, we’re not accepting any new development applications for single family homes,” he said. “The bottleneck will be: how do we finance those improvements that are needed to provide water service to new development?”
Fountain isn’t the only place where water — or lack of it — is limiting growth. As drought deepens its hold on the West, towns like Oakley, Utah and areas such as Pinal County, Arizona have shut off new development.
Smaller communities are at a disadvantage compared with big cities like Colorado Springs that have clout and negotiating power — although everyone is facing dwindling water supplies and increasing costs to get water to people.
Fountain is working on short- and long-term solutions, but ultimately, city leaders think regional solutions to water issues must be pursued.
DEEPER DIVE
La Plata’s request for 2,500 new water taps in conjunction with its annexation proposal spurred Fountain to take a deeper look at its capacity.
The city had several projects with about 2,500 homes already in the planning and entitlements processes, including Corvallis, with about 1,800 homes; Aspen Ranch, with another 250 homes; and Ventana South, a Challenger Homes project that will add about 300 homes to its Ventana development.
“I knew that we didn’t have the physical infrastructure to serve [La Plata],” Blankenship said. “I did not know if we had the actual water to put in the pipes, even if we had the pipes there.”
The city’s assessment determined that “our weakest link is our treated water capacity,” he said. “We determined that we could serve maybe half of their first area.”
The city also undertook a $240,000 master plan to evaluate its water delivery system from source to tap. The master planning process was completed in November 2021.
“One of the things we did in our master plan is evaluate what we needed to serve our water service area at buildout,” Blankenship said. “We know exactly how much water rights we need, how much raw water storage we need, how much treatment capacity and treated water storage we need.”
Fountain gets 95 percent of its water supply from Pueblo Reservoir, supplemented by four wells that tap into the Fountain Creek Alluvial Aquifer.
Not all of the city is served by Fountain Utilities; some areas are served by other districts including Widefield Water and Sanitation.
Fountain is working with Colorado Springs Utilities but also is pursuing long-term solutions including a raw water storage and treatment project that would provide about half the capacity to meet the city’s projected needs.
The facility would be located on property above Fountain Creek that formerly was a gravel pit.
“It’s ready-made for creating water storage,” Blankenship said. Raw water would be pumped from Fountain Creek into the reservoir. “We either already have the water rights or we would acquire the rights that are necessary to do that, maybe through exchanges.”
Obtaining water rights is a complex process involving court decisions and negotiations with entities that possess downstream water rights, he said.
The city has a conceptual design for the facility, which would be constructed in phases. The first couple of phases would cost about $25 million each, with a final phase to add more capacity would cost another $15 million.
“We’re looking at about $65 million to be able to implement a project that would create a reasonable amount of water taps,” Blankenship said.
Fountain issued a significant amount of debt when it bought into the Southern Delivery System, he said, and does not have remaining debt capacity. So the city is “kicking over every stone” to find new sources of revenue to finance the improvements, including applying for grants.
But since “it will be the developers that would benefit from those improvements,” they will be the ones who will have to pay for them, he said. “I feel a real strong obligation to protect our existing ratepayers first, and I don’t think that we should sacrifice them in any way or lessen their ability to use the system or charge them more for expansion of the system.”
Blankenship said it currently costs $17,000 to purchase a tap. He expects the cost per tap to be “somewhere to the north of $22,000 during the first couple of phases of the project. Once we get to the $65 million level, then it drops down considerably.”
REGIONAL SOLUTIONS
Even when the city solves its long-term treated water problem, it still will have to deal with infrastructure to get the water to customers.
“That’s not unique to Fountain,” City Manager Todd Evans said. “It needs to become a much bigger regional discussion.”
Evans spoke with the El Paso County Commissioners a few months ago, “and they totally agreed,” he said.
“We were the second largest partner in the Southern Delivery System” — the 66-inch water pipeline that carries water from Pueblo Reservoir to the east side of Colorado Springs. Fountain has no direct connection to the pipeline; instead, it draws its allocation of SDS water from the Fountain Valley Authority pipeline that also accesses water from the reservoir.
Evans said Fountain Utilities “has a good relationship” with Colorado Springs Utilities and has participated in discussions convened by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
“But just because we’re together at the same table doesn’t mean we’re moving forward with a plan together,” Evans said.
Colorado Springs also said no to a proposal to have the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments coordinate a transportation master plan, Evans said, which he thinks is crucial if the Amara development and other parcels become part of Colorado Springs.
“We’ve got three different entities right on top of each other,” he said. Colorado Springs’ own master transportation plan, currently being developed, “doesn’t do any good if they don’t work with everybody around Colorado Springs. They haven’t proposed any solutions to us if those [almost] 6,000 acres are annexed into Colorado Springs.
“If we don’t do something, not only down here in the southern region, but the entire Pikes Peak region, our quality of life is going to be negatively impacted in the next five to 10 years because of a lack of transportation infrastructure.”
Similarly, water resources must be viewed regionally, Evans said.
“If we overbuild anywhere in the region, we’re not able to support it with water,” he said. “In fact, I think it’s even a bigger topic than just regionally. Colorado pulls the vast majority of our surface water from the Colorado River Basin, and look at all of the information coming out about how that is drying up as we speak.
“We need to be smart as we’re making these decisions,” he said. “We’ve been so blessed to be named one of the best places to live for so many years. “We’ve got to be careful that doesn’t flip in the next 20 years and go the other direction.”
RE-ANNEXATION
La Plata has submitted a master plan to the city of Colorado Springs for the north 3,200 acres of Amara.
“That contemplates residential development, along with commercial development and other uses that a master plan community comprehends — schools, parks, trails, etc.,” Ruebenson said. “We’re in the process of requesting annexation of that piece into the city of Colorado Springs; it currently resides in El Paso County.”
Once the lower portion of the parcel, known as the Kane Ranch, is “disconnected” from Fountain, “it would be our intention to annex the 2,400 acres also into the city of Colorado Springs,” he said.
Ruebenson said the Kane Ranch was annexed into Fountain in 2008 and acquired by La Plata in 2018.
“As part of our work in the northern portion of the Amara development, we were working with the city of Fountain,” he said. “They represented to us that they had water to serve” an initial 500 acres.
That changed last year when La Plata was notified that the city did not have the ability to serve the development, and the developer made the decision to seek disconnection from the city.
La Plata has not experienced any similar issues, since its current developments, including Briargate, Pine Creek, Cordera, North Fork and The Farm, are within Colorado Springs.
La Plata anticipates that its annexation bid will go before the Colorado Springs Planning Commission and City Council by September, Gravette said.
“But I would say there are no guarantees that we will be annexed into Colorado Springs, although that is our desire,” Ruebenson said.
“We believe it’d be very good for the city of Colorado Springs and its residents,” he said. “The city and [Utilities] have done a wonderful job of acquiring water rights for the anticipated growth in the region. They’re far ahead of any other community that we’re aware of in Colorado.
“We have been assured that there is water to serve not only our annexation, but other strategic annexations that the city will probably undertake going into the future,” he said. “The city is well poised for future growth. And it’s in everybody’s interest that we have responsible, planned growth.”