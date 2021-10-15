Cassandra Walton recognized her calling early — a kindergarten assignment highlighted her passion for helping others thrive.
“We had to draw a picture of what we wanted to do when we grew up,” Walton recalls, “and I drew a place where people could come and get things if they needed them. If they needed a bed they could sleep there; if they needed food or books or clothes they could get that too.”
Walton always wanted to learn more about community services and nonprofits, and followed that passion to Pikes Peak Community College, where she earned her associate degree in social work in 2000.
In November 2019, she was appointed executive director for Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership. But before PPSPP, the Springs native had roles with Greccio, Acumen Environmental Service and Social SEO, and worked with autistic children at Extreme Sports Camp (now Ascendigo) in Aspen, and at a residential facility.
She serves as vice chairwoman of the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County and on the steering committee for El Paso County Public Health’s Youth Suicide Prevention workgroup. Walton spoke with the Business Journal about dealing with depression within her own family, and the importance of mentors.
How did volunteering eventually lead to you becoming executive director?
It was a culmination of a couple things: 2015 to 2017 this community was impacted by teen suicide. I think it was 2017 that we had the clusters at Discovery Canyon and one other school — and I was blown away by that.
In 2015 I lost my good friend and he was one of the instructors from the camp. Then we saw an impact in this community. I felt impassioned to help out. ... I started volunteering at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention and at the time the executive director was a woman named Janet Karnes. ... I really connected with Janet because she was raising her nephew who was struggling. Here I was in a situation where my daughter was struggling with depression. ... It was nice to share space and time with someone going through a similar struggle.
When parents are going through supporting a youth with mental health issues, that’s not something you can talk about with your girlfriends at lunch. They’re talking about the ribbons their kids earned and their grades. [Talking with Janet] gave me a sense of relief that ... maybe there wasn’t something wrong with me or my family and other parents might be going through the same struggle. It inspired me to create a workshop for parents supporting youth dealing with mental health challenges, that’s now known as Perfectly Imperfect: Support Rooted in Love. Janet championed it and she armed me with an intern. She always pushed me to do this work. ... She’d always say, ‘You’re not meant to be hidden; you’re meant to be doing this work.’ At the time I was content with volunteering ... but she always gave me meaty projects.
What were they?
She gave me the team thinktanks with El Paso County Public Health in 2017 — that was a response to the teen suicides at that time. We interviewed hundreds of teens across El Paso County and I presented that information to the different stakeholders in the community, then we kept in touch. Then Janet got sick and unable to do the work. She semi-retired but eventually she let me and the intern, Amari Moxley, know that she’d be retiring and they’d be hiring a new executive director. At that time she said to both of that we should apply for it and we were like, ‘No, that seems like more than I can chew.’ They hired someone and it didn’t work out. ... The board reached out and let me know they’d be looking for a new executive director and at that point I felt scared and nervous. I felt like we’d been in a state of ‘interim’ since Janet got sick. During that time we saw Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention shrinking and not serving at the same levels of the past. It needed that leadership. While that was happening, the need remained constant — the suicide rate in this county has remained too high. It was sad to see PPSPP not able to function or be in the same supportive role as it had been in years past. At some point I threw my name in the hat for the executive director position even though it had been some time since I’d been in an administrative role. And they gave me the job.
In your bio, you have a quote from Confucius that reads, ‘The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.’ Why is that fitting for your work?
I think that’s a way you can attack every big problem. When you think of suicide prevention, it’s such a big problem. If I can break a project down into small, realistic steps, then we can surely meet any goal we create.
Tell us about one of the most challenging cases from your past and how it helps your work today.
[This case at the residential facility] prepared me to work with any and every human I’ve worked with since. It taught me a lot about being able to help someone who has no ability to communicate. Being able to understand where someone has come from in order to have compassion for their behavior and identify the skill deficits they have. This [10-year-old boy] had a sad situation. He had been kept in a dog kennel and [his parents] had handcuffed his hands and feet, because he probably came in the world with some mental health challenges. I can make some assumptions but he wasn’t your average kid. He exhibited big scary outbursts. ... He was really aggressive about food and didn’t have good emotional regulation and was stimulated very easily. I think he was trying to keep himself safe but didn’t have a good understanding when he was or wasn’t in danger. We had to slowly teach him how to interact with the world. ...
We had to help him communicate appropriately and at the same time realizing by the time we met him, he had lived 10 years that way and ... the behaviors he engaged in had worked out for him. What [my supervisor] Kerri taught me was, ‘How do you look at a behavior and say what need does this behavior need? What skill deficit is he indicating?’ ... That was also extremely helpful in helping individuals with autism [at Extreme Sports Camp]. Fast forward to now when I’m working with a community of people who have thoughts of suicide. It’s a lot of the same things. Behavior is communicating and serving as a language when we run out of words. It’s been really helpful and increases my tolerance for scary, shocking things, in terms of being able to stay calm and look at things objectively.
You’re good in a crisis, but what pushed you to this career?
I remember my dad was like, ‘Don’t you want to be a doctor or lawyer?’ My parents come from an Asian background so they’re always like, ‘You should do something with computers or in the medical field.’ When I was little and they realized I wouldn’t be super academic, they put me in a performing arts school. But this has been my passion since I was little. I loved learning about all the different community services and nonprofit organizations and I always thought there were so many people out there who needed help. I wanted to be one of those people who could help.
Do you feel like you’ve been chosen for this?
I’ve had my fair share of hard knocks, but I’ve always been given the right people to give me lessons I needed to keep going after the things I’m meant to do. As long as I was willing to learn, they were willing to teach. That’s not always the case, especially for a minority female. These are people from all different walks of life who showed me the ropes in different things. I’ve always felt grateful for that because it’s allowed me to do a lot of work that I’ve felt invested in.
How critical were those mentors to your work?
That has been instrumental. The other day when I was doing a training and helping kids on how to interact with each individual person, this girl said, ‘So you need to make the person you’re talking to feel like they’re the most important person to you in that moment?’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly right. Every person you come across, if you can connect with them and make them feel that connection in a way they know that they matter, they will overcome their obstacles.’ I only know that because that’s what happened with me. People let me know I had something of value inside of me to give. Having that interaction empowered me to do everything I’ve ever done. To me that’s suicide prevention. That’s what we’re doing right now. Empowering others by letting them know they have something that only they can give and helping people find that thing is what I love.