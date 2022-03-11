Susan Edmondson pictures Downtown Colorado Springs bustling with people 18 hours a day.
Andy Vick envisions a sculpture garden blooming Downtown.
Jeff Finn sees a rapid transit system that links Downtown with the rest of the Front Range.
Those are just some of the ideas these three visionaries have for what it would take to create the ideal Downtown Colorado Springs of the future.
Their visions are grounded in Downtown’s current reality and the experiences they’ve had in many other great American cities.
“There’s no one building or attraction that becomes the silver bullet,” said Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
The 2016 Experience Downtown Colorado Springs plan describes a vision for Downtown and sets out specific goals and action steps to achieve them, she said.
“This plan is just over five years old, and it kind of blows me away how much we are accomplishing from that plan — the biggest, most obvious one being really transforming downtown into a neighborhood for living,” she said. “There’s still a lot to accomplish, and I think it’s still a really viable document.”
Vick, executive director of COPPeR, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, recalls being struck by the sculpture garden outside the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis when he was there for a conference.
“Big pieces of art are big statements,” Vick said. “When these pieces of art become the focal point of community gathering spaces, they’re especially powerful.”
Finn, senior vice president at Norwood Development Group, thinks that “a big, hairy, audacious goal is passenger rail. … I believe a missing link that has gotten more momentum is to connect us with something other than I-25.”
That goal is no longer just a pipe dream, he said.
“There’s actually people who are funding studies for this,” he said, “and thinking about this and looking at what the next steps are.”
CONNECTIVITY
Downtown has some natural, organic boundaries — Interstate 25 to the west, railroad tracks to the south and Colorado College to the north, and Edmondson doesn’t anticipate what is considered Downtown to change significantly.
“Downtowns grow up — both literally and metaphorically, and that’s the direction we’re headed,” she said.
Every city she visits has something that inspires her.
Boise, Idaho’s central plaza struck her as a good example, and so did the Indianapolis, Indiana, cultural trail, an amenity that has benefited the central city.
If someone gave her millions of dollars, it’s connectivity that would make the biggest difference, Edmondson said.
“I really believe what is going to put Downtown Colorado Springs on the map is that we can have this thriving urban environment that is seamlessly connected to our exceptional outdoor life,” she said. It starts with the Legacy Loop, the 10-mile system of greenways that surrounds Downtown.
“You walk out of your Downtown apartment, and you are a few blocks or a short bike ride away from a trail connection, and that trail takes you to all the beautiful places in the Pikes Peak region,” Edmondson said. “There’s just not many downtowns in the country that could provide that experience.”
Enhancing Downtown’s connectivity with multimodal forms of transportation, such as the shuttle that will start operating this summer, as well as wider sidewalks and lighting to encourage walkability are steps she’d like to see.
The development that’s underway in areas like South Nevada Avenue and the commercial powerhouse in north Colorado Springs doesn’t necessarily mean those areas are rivals to Downtown, she said.
“Any healthy city has multiple commercial nodes, and so I pay attention to it,” she said. “But it’s a very different approach in terms of the kinds of businesses they’re attracting.
“What we know is that there’s always going to be people who love unique local businesses, as well as the importance of having those places like Weidner Field, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the Fine Arts Center,” she said. “Those kinds of attractions unlike anywhere else bring people Downtown, and then when they’re here they discover all the other great things that are going on.
“It’s good for the community that they have those choices,” she said, “and I want those areas to feel well and safely connected.”
ARTS AND CULTURE
Vick said he would like to see more large-scale public art and sculpture like Continuum in America the Beautiful Park and pieces by the late
kinetic sculptor Starr Kempf.
Works like the Uncle Wilbur sculpture in Acacia Park create a sense of place where people can gather, and the arts can drive that community, he said.
He’d also like to see an outdoor amphitheater.
There might be room for a public sculpture garden in Antlers Park or an amphitheater on the periphery of Downtown, such as at Gold Hill Mesa, he said.
“There’s been some conversation about doing something like that,” he said.
A public performance space would provide an additional venue for people to attend theater presentations, poetry readings and live music, he said.
“And related to that, I’d love to see more opportunities for street performers and buskers,” Vick said. “I see that in other towns, whether it’s on a First Friday night or any night. How do we make our Downtown more amenable to those folks from a permitting perspective and also from a staging or placing perspective so that they don’t impede the flow of traffic?”
The Downtown Partnership has already invested in public art and murals and hosting events like First Friday art walks, but Vick would like to
see it go further.
One idea would be “a cultural or museum path — some kind of card, for example, that would allow you to go from location to location, and you get a discount on entry,” he said.
He also would favor expanding First Fridays beyond galleries “adding retail, adding performance venues, adding restaurants and bars.”
Businesses could participate, for example, by hosting art exhibits or musical performers.
“You pay those performers and use them as part of your marketing and customer attraction process,” he said.
Restaurants and bars could celebrate by featuring art-related specials, like Van Gogh martinis or Picasso cocktails — something he saw in a previous community where he worked.
The arts community depends on the business community, Vick said, and he would like to see business owners support projects like the Community Cultural Collective’s renovation and repurposing of the City Auditorium.
“That’s going to be a huge driver of economic impact and cultural tourism in this community, and I’d really love to see everyone get behind that,” he said.
In the long term, “I’d love to see a dedicated funding mechanism to support arts and culture in this community,” he said. “That’s the kind of catalyst that could really take us to the next level.”
AUTHENTIC SOLUTIONS
The opportunities and challenges facing Colorado Springs’ Downtown are like those of the cities Finn visits and studies, but they demand actions and solutions “that are truly authentic to us,” he said.
Three areas stand out, he said: Density, higher education and mobility.
“Our density needs to continue to increase,” he said. “We need to continue to provide opportunities for lots of things to happen in a small, given area. There are plenty of areas in our Downtown that need and can accept more people and spaces for people to live, to work, to stay, to shop and to dine.”
Now that the value of living Downtown has been established, “we need to work on bringing more jobs to Downtown,” he said. “If I had my druthers and were able to wave a magic wand, I would figure out how to attract 20 to 50 medium to large companies to bring their headquarters Downtown.”
That would continue to fuel commercial growth, stimulate significant investment in hospitality and widen the spectrum of housing that would be built, he said.
Almost every major city’s downtown has a higher education component, Finn said.
“It’s not about the buildings,” he said. “What would it be like if we had 10,000 UCCS students buzzing around in Downtown, some of them living down here, taking most of their classes here and taking a rapid transit line to the other campus? That is a catalyst for residential and hospitality and office and retail.”
Besides increased mobility within the city, connectivity with the rest of the Front Range will be vital for the future, Finn said.
“We collectively are no longer just competing as a city,” he said. “We are also competing as a region, and we’re competing with other regions for the same talent, the same businesses and the same economic opportunities.”
A Front Range passenger rail system has been talked about for years, and the idea has gained momentum in the past few years.
Downtown should be the hub of that connectivity, Finn said, which is why Norwood is partnering with the city, the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and Mountain Metropolitan Transit to build a multimodal transit center at Nevada and Pikes Peak avenues.
The partnership, formalized in an agreement signed in February, is an example of the kind of creative thinking the city will need as it moves forward.
“We got busy building the dreams, like the Olympic Museum, like the [Weidner] Stadium, like Robson [Arena], like the Air Force Academy Visitor Center,” he said.
“I think it is time to dream again,” Finn said. “We can stand on the shoulders of the success of those things and dream bigger and dream bolder and dream further out.”
It’s time to envision what Downtown could look like in 50 years for everyone from residents, shoppers and businesspeople to homeless individuals, he said.
“Do I think we are capable of that? Yes,” he said. “Do I think we have leadership that’s capable of helping us get there? Yes.”