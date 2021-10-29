After Betty Van Thournout lost her 26-year-old son, Ryan, to suicide in July 2014, she searched for someone who understood her family’s pain.
“I didn’t know anyone in my circle who had lost someone to suicide,” Van Thournout said, “but I knew there had to be others. I needed to talk to someone who had been through this and knew what we were going through.”
Van Thournout and her husband Kevin joined Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide and attended their first bereavement group meeting three weeks after Ryan’s death. Death by suicide is complicated to process, Van Thournout said, but members of the Heartbeat community recognized how to manage that sorrow.
“It’s huge because suicide loss can be isolating. It’s not like a car accident or dying from cancer,” she said. “We’re trying to erase that stigma of suicide. To have others who knew what I was feeling and experiencing and talk to other mothers was amazing. That was helpful in our grief journey. I don’t think we’d be doing as well as we are seven years out if we hadn’t stepped forward and said we needed to speak with others.”
The Van Thournouts became facilitators at Heartbeat in 2016 and continue to assist hundreds of families who require postvention assistance.
Van Thournout spoke with the Business Journal about persevering through the loss of her son, and how the pandemic helped Heartbeat Survivors expand their reach.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
The military. My husband Kevin was retired Air Force and we were stationed here in 2002. We were stationed in England, California, Utah and Colorado. I was a stay-at-home mom during that time. Being a stay-at-home mom was wonderful and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
What did you do for work after becoming an empty nester?
I worked for Colorado Springs Health Partners. I worked in IT for 13 years. I joined Heartbeat Survivors in August 2014 and left CSHP shortly after that.
What’s the objective of Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide?
We are a peer-led support group that helps other people who have lost a loved one to suicide. This group has been in existence since 1980. Right now, we meet the first Tuesday of each month. Since the pandemic began, we’ve moved those meetings to Zoom.
How did Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide begin?
The founder, [LaRita Archibald], lost her son to suicide in August 1978. At the time, suicide was a bad word. She felt that was ridiculous and knew there had to be others out there who lost loved ones to suicide. She started doing research and eventually started not only the Heartbeat group, but also founded Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention. She was a huge driver in suicide-postvention awareness [postvention is intervention after a suicide; usually support for the bereaved], not just in El Paso County, but throughout the world. LaRita has traveled around the world and spoken and given her testimony and shared her story. She’s 90 years old now so she doesn’t travel as much.
How did you and Kevin take the reins at Heartbeat?
The previous facilitators, Guy and Jane Bennett, facilitated the group when Kevin and I joined. ... When we were two years in, that’s when they made the decision to retire and move to Florida to be closer to their family. That’s when we were asked to step in and take the reins. Them retiring allowed us to step in. That was in September 2016.
How do you feel about being able to help others in this way?
It’s hard to be sad and wallow in your grief when you’re helping others. I’ve been so blessed to have so many people thank us [and say] they didn’t know how they would make it if they didn’t have this group. All the people who support us have been wonderful. Our Zoom meetings have been amazing. We’re now meeting with people on an international basis. I have people from Bangladesh, Norway, Sweden, Austria, New York, Tennessee, Oklahoma, California and Canada who join our meeting on a regular basis.
Do you think this reach happens without the pandemic?
We do have [13] chapters in Colorado but we’re not only across Colorado but across the United States. They all may not function under the Heartbeat, they might be working under the umbrella of another nonprofit. But all those chapters have to go through the founding chapter to get their training. We offer the training in Colorado Springs. It’s been exciting to run a Zoom meeting from across the world. I’ve been so honored. People not only find us but then choose to join our Zoom.
You know 7 p.m. Mountain Time is like 3 a.m. in Austria. We have this lovely lady named Lori who wakes up at 3 or 4 in the morning to join the meetings. You have to want to be there, and I’m honored by that.
You speak courageously about suicide. How do you give that energy to others through your experience?
I hope through me they can see although life looks completely different after you’ve lost your loved one — life will never be the same — life can move forward. You can make choices to grieve your loved one but to do so in a healthy manner. Suppressing grief doesn’t help anyone; it’s going to come out eventually. They can see me and say they know I’ve acknowledged this and chosen a healthy path to grieve. The strongest person you’ll ever meet in your life is a grieving mother without their baby. I don’t care how they lost their baby or when they lost their baby — that’s the strongest person you’ll ever meet. I want people to say, ‘If she can do it, so can I. I can make this life without my child work. It’ll look different and I want to honor my loved one in whatever way that looks, but it does work. My life didn’t come to an end at the same time my loved one’s did.’
What are some of the events you organize to support families?
In November there’s an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Typically Heartbeat supports the day in Colorado Springs but we had changes with the committee putting that on, so we won’t this year. ... In December we have our tree-lighting ceremony; we decorate a tree in Rock Ledge Ranch. Timberline Landscaping is gracious enough to volunteer their time, staff and equipment. They light the tree for us and we hang over 500 ornaments that have the names of loved ones that we’ve lost to suicide throughout the years. A lot of people find that helpful. In September, we have our suicide awareness event and plant our tree. We try different fundraisers throughout the year with different organizations [like] Texas Roadhouse or Bubba’s 33.
Goat Patch Brewing has been very gracious and let us come in and do fundraising through their venue. That keeps us busy. ... We do little [fundraisers] throughout the year and have a lot of gracious people who help. ... We don’t have any overhead with our organization of six and we aren’t paid staff; we’re all volunteers. Everything we do and all we raise goes into Heartbeat for brochures, the [Race Against Suicide] 5K, the [Heartbeat Memory] Tree Lighting and the ornaments. We don’t require a lot of money to keep us going. The community embraces us and when we’re out and about we’ve been blessed.