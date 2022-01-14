A new Colorado Springs Utilities project to bring modern, high-speed and reliable internet access to all of its service areas is expected to transform the city into one of the most desirable places in the country to live and start a business.
Springs Utilities announced last week that it will soon begin construction on a citywide network of fiber internet cables, infrastructure that will allow internet service providers to offer all utilities customers gig-speed internet.
The internet service is regarded as the best available today, and while construction is underway to offer Downtown homes and businesses gig-speed internet next month through a separate project and company, the service is not widely available in El Paso County or overall in the state, according to the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission.
“A best-in-class fiber network at this scale will present unique opportunities for residents and businesses alike,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers during a Jan. 7 press conference to announce the project.
“It adds to our excellent reputation as a business-friendly city,” Suthers added. “It will also positively impact individual households, providing access to internet services for every address in the city.”
Fiber internet networks developed in other American cities over the last decade have proven to be “a huge benefit” to residents, said Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, a trade organization that advocates for the construction of fiber internet infrastructure and educates communities on how to provide it.
Bolton noted several quality of life improvements for residents resulting from such networks and the smart technology that is possible because of them. Families can establish better internet connections for remote schooling, patients who live far from urban centers can access telemedicine and residents experience fewer service disruptions and power outages caused by severe weather, he said.
“It really is going to catapult this community forward,” Bolton said.
THE SPRINGS UTILITY PLAN
Building the fiber network is projected to take about six years and will cost Springs Utilities between $45 million and $100 million each year, according to the company.
Brian Wortinger, fiber optic and telecommunication enterprise manager for Springs Utilities, said construction will begin in the coming months. The first neighborhoods that the fiber network reaches will be able to subscribe to internet service available on the network by 2023.
Springs Utilities itself will not be providing the service, only the infrastructure to deliver it, said CEO Aram Benyamin. Instead, he said, it has entered into a 25-year contract with an internet service provider, Ting Internet, to lease some of the new fiber network as it is built out, and will offer leases to other internet service providers once construction is complete.
According to Springs Utilities, the contract with Ting will allow Springs Utilities to build the fiber network quicker and with no expected rate hikes for utility customers, as Ting’s lease will offset construction costs of the project.
BENEFITS FOR 'GIG CITIES'
New cables containing fiber — each strand of which is one-tenth the size of a hair strand, Benyamin said — will provide much more network capacity, speed and enhanced security compared to more dated forms of broadband internet delivery, like wireless and copper digital subscriber lines.
Bolton said fiber provides a “noise-free environment,” or internet connections uninterrupted or delayed by other signals, which are ideal for households using multiple smart devices at the same time, and for new technologies such as virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.
Companies with a high volume of workers using internet connections, like call centers, and Colorado Springs’ military installations and command centers will reap benefits from the network upgrade and its advanced security, he said.
Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said the organization will certainly tout the fiber internet project when recruiting new startups and other companies to base their businesses in the Springs. Reliable and fast internet is essential in so many different industries, she said.
“The larger you are, like a call center, the more important that is, just because you need to have more infrastructure to support a 500-seat call center, compared to maybe a 10-person office that also needs that reliability and those high speeds,” Harry said.
“This is a competitive element when it comes to national security,” she added. “Showing that we’re willing to invest this way and provide those … required or additional components to create security for current and future military installations is very important.”
Chattanooga, Tennessee was one of the nation’s first so-called “gig cities” with a widespread fiber internet network available starting in 2011, Bolton said. The city and surrounding Hamilton County saw an estimated $2.69 billion in new economic growth and 9,516 new jobs resulting from the network over its first decade in operation, according to a 2020 study by Bento Lobo, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga finance professor, which was cited by the Fiber Broadband Association.
EPB of Chattanooga, an electric power delivery and telecommunications company, also built a “smart grid” supported by the fiber internet network, which “permits a cleaner and more resilient and efficient electrical system,” Lobo wrote. The grid reduced EPB’s average electrical outage minutes caused by severe weather by 43 percent from 2011 to 2020, the Chattanooga study said.
Bolton said Chattanooga “started having lots of startups move there and it just became a better environment for people to be able to leverage the internet.”
“They had over 2 million customer interruptions avoided from severe weather events — not that you have any of that in Colorado,” he joked.
Jill Szuchmacher, executive vice president of Ting, said the COVID-19 pandemic has also greatly increased communities’ need for improved internet infrastructure.
“I think all of us have learned in the past 21 months, especially, that reliable high speed internet that allows for multiple devices in the home, for folks to to work remotely, to attend school remotely, to be able to stream multiple devices for entertainment and other purposes [is necessary],” Szuchmacher said. “That’s really a thing that fiber is an exceptional solution for.”
According to December 2020 data from the FCC, only about 22 percent of Americans have one or more fiber-based internet providers available to them where they live. In Colorado, that number drops to about 5 percent.
But fiber internet access is rapidly expanding. Bolton said in the past 20 years, fiber has expanded to 53.8 million homes in the U.S., and is expected to reach 60.8 million homes in the next five years, according to research by the Fiber Broadband Association.
GIG CITY STATUS
Another company, Underline Infrastructure Inc., began building a fiber internet network in Colorado Springs in October 2021. Underline and internet service providers on its network will eventually compete with Ting Internet and other providers for customers, once the Springs Utilties network is operational.
Underline will finish the first phase of its project, covering parts of Downtown, next month, said Eva Arevuo, head of communications and marketing for the company. These parts of the city, including about 25,000 residences and 4,000 businesses, will soon have access to gig-speed internet, she said.
The next phase of the project will bring the same access south of the Springs to the Fountain, and Underline’s plan is to extend the network across Colorado Springs in its entirety, Arevuo said.
Underline’s network is being built as an “open access” model, with multiple internet service providers already available to residents and businesses on the fiber network once they have access, Avevuo said.
Underline customers will also be able to use the company’s online marketplace to shop around for internet service providers on the fiber network and easily switch between providers, she said. No additional equipment from the providers is necessary to establish a connection — Underline provides it.
These are factors that set Underline’s model distinctly apart from Springs Utilities’ fiber network plans, Arevuo said. The utilities project “sits in stark contrast to the true competition and choice we’ll offer subscribers from day one,” she said.
Bob Thompson, CEO of Underline, said in a written statement that the fiber internet announcement from Springs Utilities was unexpected.
“In the fall of 2021, we received direct assurances that [Springs Utilities’] fiber building plans would not compete with our plan to deploy an open access fiber network across the city, nor with private industry generally,” Thompson wrote.
In response, Jamie Fabos, chief communications officer for the city of Colorado Springs, said in a statement that the city “has multiple non-exclusive agreements in place with communications companies which utilize City land to provide their services to residents.” These agreements currently include Comcast, Falcon and CenturyLink, she said.
And Mark Murphy, manager of Springs Utilities customer and workforce communications, said in an email that the company would not compete directly with private industry. Instead, it will use the fiber internet network to improve its own utility delivery systems and customer experience, he said.
The Springs Utilities fiber network will be also more inclusive of all of the city’s neighborhoods than the Underline network, as it will ultimately touch all of the company’s service areas, according to Amy Trinidad, public affairs lead for Springs Utilities.
“We’re really bridging that digital divide of people who have access to high speed internet and those who don’t,” Trinidad said. “We’re creating our network across the whole entire city and we’re not cherry-picking where we want to build our fiber network.”
