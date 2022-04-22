After a stint in for-profit hospitality human resources, Shahera Shalabi has found her calling in the nonprofit realm of HR. After almost a decade at Aspen Pointe (now Diversus Health Services), she moved to her current role as human resources senior manager for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Just as important to Shalabi is her service on the boards of directors for local nonprofits. She was on the board of Food to Power on the eve of its expansion to include a large consumer facility near Hillside Center. Now she serves as board chair for the local operations of Silver Key Senior Services. Shalabi says it’s important to her that boards of directors expand beyond the stereotyped model of being “comprised of retired executives.”
Nothing in Shalabi’s early upbringing in Southern California suggested a focus on volunteerism or nonprofits. Her move to the Pikes Peak region as a child represented a culture shock in terms of diversity, and it was only when she attended Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs School District 11 that she felt a hint of the wide cultural base she felt in California. Undergraduate studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder, however, proved less diverse than her high school years, and she came back to Colorado Springs before completing a degree. A set of fortuitous accidents brought her to a desk job at Embassy Suites, and from there to an HR job at the hotel by the time she was 19. Shalabi talked about the slow evolution that brought her from that place to her focus on nonprofits.
Does an interest in nonprofits go way back for you?
Like many people, I had no clear idea what I wanted to do growing up, and I still have many things on my list I would like to accomplish. I experienced a lot of community and government support as a young child of a single mother in Southern California. The reason we ended up in Colorado is that this is where she grew up, so she came back here as a safe haven. My whole world and family was in Southern California, so this was very difficult to me in elementary and middle school. Mitchell was a welcome return to a more diverse environment. I finally felt that things would be OK, that I was home in Colorado with a different set of people. Then I went to CU Boulder, which is not as diverse as its reputation sometimes suggests. As a result, I didn’t end up finishing college.
I came back deciding I wanted to work in hospitality. Since I didn’t have anything to cover my school, I could go into debt or make money. Anyone who works in the hotel industry knows the possibilities are endless. You’ve got several businesses within the confines of one building. At 19, I was working the front desk at the Embassy Suites at Woodmen [Road] and I-25, when the human resources role opened up. I actually had no idea what HR was at the time, but I said ‘I’ll do it,’ and they were happy to give it to me. I went from supervisor to director of HR at 19 with no experience whatsoever, no mentorship, no relevant education in the area. It was all flying by the seat of my pants, trying to figure things out. I tried to lean on others but ultimately was not getting a lot of help. So I left for a job not in HR, at Progressive [Insurance], but that was a toxic environment and I wasn’t learning anything, so I quickly decided that wasn’t for me. Honestly, I was bored out of my mind in that job, so I decided to enroll in an HR certification course as a prelude to going back in that field. I still didn’t really have my heart in nonprofits yet, until I got my certification and got a part-time job with what was then known as Aspen Pointe. The leaders at Aspen Pointe saw something in me, and are still mentors to me to this day.
These were wonderful people who taught me what I wanted to know. I started at the bottom of the ladder and my boss asked, ‘What is it you want to know in HR?’ — and they let me write my job description. I told them I did not want to be pigeonholed into one area of HR, I wanted to know it all. She immediately said she would teach it all. I spent almost 10 years at Aspen Pointe, and realized not only that community mental health has a close place in my heart, but also nonprofits in a general sense. I don’t think I could go back to working in a for-profit environment ever again. The Aspen Pointe experience was priceless, giving me opportunities and multiple mentors I have to this day.
And what about external nonprofit boards?
I didn’t know how anyone got involved with such things. This was all learning through doing. A thing I’d like to pass on to the next generation is that it’s not just a bunch of old, retired men on boards. Most boards, nonprofit and for-profit, are looking for diverse candidates to serve on boards, and even if you think you have nothing to lend, I bet you do. There are so many small nonprofits in Colorado Springs who could use your help, that are true working boards where you could gain experience for yourself while lending your own experience to a small organization that could really use it, because in many cases the organization doesn’t have many employees, and you can help uplift that organization through your volunteer work.
This was certainly the case with Food to Power, the first nonprofit to give me a board opportunity. I responded to an ad on Volunteer Match, and Zac Chapman, the executive director at the time, wanted to interview me right away. I was kind of shocked, thinking to myself, ‘What can I do? I’ve never been on a board, and I don’t know how this whole thing works.’ He kept assuring me that I had a skill set they could use, and they would teach me the rest. I learned very quickly that my HR experience could help a board do things like write bylaws, and establish governance.
This was around the time they were launching the Hillside Hub food community center?
Oh, well before that. I was with them from 2018 to 2021, and in the early months, the hub wasn’t even a thought. It didn’t become a concept until around the time the Lane Foundation purchased the Helen Hunt Campus. They also purchased land at the south side of Hillside Community Center. At the time, Lane said to Food to Power, ‘We will sell it to you under these terms and conditions.’ Before that time, Food to Power didn’t have the capital to pull the distribution hub off. The nonprofit was already in the building behind Helen Hunt when I joined, but there were probably just five or seven employees when I started. As a child, I was one of those kids receiving free lunch and [Electronic Benefits Transfer] — what was called SNAP at the time — so I just thought of this group as wonderful.
At Silver Key, you rose to board chair in a short period.
I came in as a board member in February 2020, and served as a board member for the rest of that year. I then became vice chair in 2021. Silver Key has a great succession plan where you spend a year, now two years, in the vice chair role, then you move to the chair role. The chair then stays on the board a year after their term as chair, so you have this nice succession where board members can hand off continuously. My entry point to Silver Key is that the current CEO, Jason DeaBueno, worked with me at Aspen Pointe as well. My awareness of Silver Key itself goes back to summers as a kid helping my grandmother deliver Meals On Wheels. As a result, when the opportunity arose, I jumped and told Jason that of course I would do so.
What about moving over to USADA? You had been at Aspen Pointe nearly a decade.
I was ready for growth opportunity and change. What’s cool about HR is you can hop industries and maintain experience and connection with others, while learning about different nonprofit domains. It was actually a previous mentor of mine at Aspen Pointe who connected me to the CEO at USADA when they had an HR need. We chatted to make sure our visions aligned, but honestly, before this I did not know USADA was here in town, nor did I understand the way it interacted with World Anti-Doping Agency and several other organizations looking at doping in sports. My HR experience was useful because they had not had anyone in that space, but I had a huge learning curve in both anti-doping and the domains of various sports.
It seems like there’s a lot of confusion for those on the outside as to how USADA works. Does that extend even to employees?
Obviously, our leadership team knows the details, and they reach out to employees to explain how a certain act that was passed or a change in sports governance might affect us. But it is still so difficult to learn, it’s become a focus of developing out our orientation program. Most people who join this organization have had some experience in sports, but almost none have direct experience in anti-doping. The orientation program addresses not only internal issues of what USADA does, but also how that is plugged into a bigger picture internationally. [Last Week Tonight host] John Oliver actually did a show where he broke down internationally all the players involved — how they communicate, who’s in charge of what — and it really is complex. We are going to educate through providing a history of anti-doping around the world, and describing what USADA does.
Did you join prior to the initial COVID lockdown, or during? How did that affect HR?
I was lucky in that I joined in July 2019, so I had a solid six months of experience of face to face operations. I got to know who every single human in the office was, then March 20, 2020 hit, and we luckily had the ability to send everyone home and keep going. It’s been very different for anyone onboarding during that time, as they may not know who everyone is. Folks may have had major life changes or given birth to a child, and when you’re looking at them from the neck up on Zoom, you have no idea.