Sabrina Tunoa has wanted to go back to school for her master’s degree for several years.
But it hasn’t seemed realistic. Tunoa, a behavioral health specialist for UCHealth, is a single mother of two children, Tavita, 13, and Avah, 11. She said she already struggled to get her bachelor’s degree in psychology and gerontology from UCCS in 2018. She paid her way through school with the help of federal financial aid and had to move her young family in with her parents to afford classes.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it through the first semester,” she said. “I wanted to quit.”
Tunoa started her professional career in outpatient mental health care and social services, before moving into behavioral health at UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital Central in November 2021. Returning to school for another degree became a distant dream.
“There’s barriers in place for me,” Tunoa said. “Not just for me, but a lot of people — financial, personal. I’m a divorced mother of two. When am I going to do that? How am I going to pay for it? All these things come up.”
Then she learned about UCHealth’s new Ascend Career Program, an upskilling program for current employees announced earlier this month, which pledges to pay 100 percent of tuition for a selection of online degree programs. Tunoa, who wants to pursue a Master of Social Work, thought it was too good to be true.
“I thought, ‘Yeah, right. They’re not going to pay for my school,’” she said.
She found out that some MSW degree programs are included in the full tuition coverage, and signed up to start the enrollment process.
Tunoa now has the chance to advance her career while helping fill a need in the health care workforce. UCHealth began the Ascend program to address startling local and statewide employment shortages — in health care in general, and particularly in fields like behavioral health and social work.
HELP NEEDED
There is a pressing shortage of health care workers in Colorado Springs, especially in nursing and mental and behavioral health-related occupations including social work, according to data tracked by UCCS academics about health care employment.
There were 1,184 job openings for registered nurses in the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area as of December 2021 — the most for any occupation in any industry — according to a quarterly report from the UCCS Economic Forum, which tracks the local labor force. There were nearly twice as many open jobs for nurses than the second-most available job in the Springs — software developers for applications — which had 671 openings, the report said.
Kevin Laudner, dean of the Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UCCS, said even before the COVID pandemic, there was a “massive” shortage of nurses, with about 1,500 job openings in the Springs. The public health crisis has made it worse, he said.
Many nurses decided to leave the profession due to family care obligations, burnout from long hours and the stress of a high volume of COVID patients filling hospitals and health care centers, Laudner said.
“We started to see people leaving, and then that just made it worse for the ones that were there, because they had to work longer hours and more days,” he said. “It was that pathological cycle. … And now, with this mass exodus, it’s going to hit us even harder.”
The pandemic has also exacerbated the shortage of behavioral health workers in the city’s health care facilities, according to a summary of a partnership program pilot between UCCS’ MSW program and UCHealth’s Memorial hospitals in Colorado Springs. The Behavioral Health Workforce Collaboration, as it is called, aims to address that shortage.
Mental health disorders like depression and anxiety have skyrocketed during the pandemic, especially among Colorado’s youth, Children’s Hospital Colorado reported last year. The need for behavioral health workers is only expected to get worse as the pandemic wanes, the workforce collaboration summary said, because pandemics are usually followed by a “second wave” of mental health problems.
There aren’t enough trained social workers to provide services and support for people with mental health disorders and a wide range of other challenges including terminal illnesses, homelessness and substance abuse, the summary said.
There was a projected shortage of 2,443 social workers for open jobs in Colorado in June 2021, when the UCCS MSW-UCHealth partnership was proposed, said Catherine Simmons, director of the MSW program and chair of social work at UCCS. The summary also reported 250 open social work positions in El Paso County at the time.
“I anticipate it’s going to be larger,” Simmons said of the state’s social worker shortage. “UCHealth has experienced, for several years, challenges hiring highly-qualified social workers. They have amazing social workers there, but they can never fill the need.”
UCHealth had eight behavioral health social work positions and three positions for social work case management open for more than a year, Simmons said. That shortage was the impetus for the collaboration between UCCS MSW and UCHealth, which offers tuition support and internship opportunities for graduate students in the social work program and aims to increase the number of qualified professionals in the Colorado Springs area, she said.
The Behavioral Health Workforce Collaboration is “designed to address the unique needs of Colorado Springs and El Paso County” and intends to “create a ‘build our own’ workforce pipeline to benefit the community,” the summary said. Enrolled students receive $10,000 in tuition support toward the total cost of the MSW program, 50 percent of which is covered by the city of Colorado Springs and 50 percent by UCHealth, Simmons said.
The program is currently in a three-year pilot phase to evaluate whether it is successfully boosts the area’s social work workforce, and is starting with 21 students who will do their required field hours at UCHealth for at least one year while studying for their masters, she said.
“We have five in there right now, and they’re being rotated through different aspects of behavioral health based on what their interests are,” Simmons said, “with the hope that they will be more open to health care social work as a career option after graduation — then spend their career, hopefully, with UCHealth, but certainly providing behavioral health to the Front Range in different jobs.”
'GROWING OUR OWN'
UCHealth is also investing additional funding into education to upskill its current workforce through the Ascend program, which is available to all employees who work for the health system at least part time, or 20 hours per week.
Jeff Johnson, vice president of human resources for UCHealth’s Memorial Central and Memorial North Hospitals, said nursing degrees, behavioral health certifications and MSW will be an emphasis of the education offerings, to address the shortages of employees qualified in this area.
Johnson also listed available certification programs for employees to become medical assistants or phlebotomy, pharmacy, or sterile processing technicians. Employees without a high school diploma may also enroll in a GED program or take college preparation courses, according to a UCHealth press release.
“We realized that one of our strategies has to be growing our own,” Johnson said. “It’s working with the schools to encourage people to go into health care and partnering with the universities and community colleges to expand their throughput, but it’s also working with our existing staff and figuring out a way to help them upskill their education so that they can meet some of these needs.”
UCHealth will provide the education programs — some of which offer degrees from well-known colleges like the University of Massachusetts, Louisiana State University and University of Central Florida — through Guild Education. Guild is a Colorado-based upskilling and education technology platform that features higher education and GED programs for employees, paid for by their companies.
Johnson said he hopes UCHealth will include UCCS and Pikes Peak Community College’s health care degrees and certification programs in the Ascend program as it expands.
The virtual schooling platform gives employees the flexibility to learn while they continue their careers and other responsibilities, like parenting, and pairs them up with a coach to help them through the logistics of taking courses, Johnson said.
The degrees and certifications will be fully paid for by UCHealth, as long as employees choose programs that are “in network,” or part of listed offerings by the system, he said. UCHealth is investing $50 million over the next several years into the program. In the first five days after the program was announced to employees, about 3,000 UCHealth workers signed up to make an online account for more information, according to a UCHealth spokesperson.
Tunoa, the behavioral health specialist who will pursue a MSW, called the program “a gift.”
She’s had a drive to help older adults and people struggling with their behavioral health since her grandfather died with dementia in 2013. Watching his cognitive decline made her passionate about helping others with similar diseases that severely impact their mental state, and their families.
As a social worker, Tunoa will be able to work with more patients, conduct risk assessments, make diagnoses — and also earn a higher salary, she said.
Even some senior clinicians that she works with are still saddled with student loan debt, she said, and to upskill without having to take on that burden will be a relief.
“I can’t even tell you how freeing that’s going to feel,” Tunoa said. “This is such a big gift, to those of us that want to increase our education.”