UCCS is offering monetary settlements to students who participated in its Colorado Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program after it ultimately failed to match students with apprenticeships, according to multiple students who enrolled in the program.
The university is also “in the process of terminating” C-CAP’s status as a Registered Apprenticeship Program, a U.S. Department of Labor designation that recognizes high quality programs throughout the country, UCCS spokesperson Chris Valentine said in an emailed statement July 26. Two of C-CAP’s tracks had earned the RAP designation, and both will be terminated, Valentine said.
College of Business faculty and staff led dozens of C-CAP students to believe that they would be paired with businesses for 2,000 hours of paid, on-the-job training in cybersecurity positions, after completing a slate of related coursework, the Business Journal reported in a May 20 story about the program.
C-CAP is funded by a nearly $6 million “Closing the Skills Gap” grant from the Department of Labor, awarded in February 2020. But by the time the first C-CAP cohort finished classes in the spring, not one student had secured an apprenticeship, the Business Journal reported. Some students restructured their lives for the program, forgoing other employment in anticipation of apprenticeship pay at a guaranteed rate and expecting it to jump-start their cybersecurity careers.
Since then, the College of Business has removed “apprenticeship” from the program’s name (it is now called the Colorado Cybersecurity Program), and its website says “this program is no
longer accepting applications.”
“Due to many unforeseen factors, businesses were unable to provide apprenticeship opportunities,” the university’s statement said.
UCCS declined an interview and declined to comment on the monetary settlements, citing the federal law that protects student records and privacy.
“The university is currently focused on ways to support students who have been participants in the grant funded academic certificate program,” UCCS’ statement continued. “The College of Business continues to promote cybersecurity management employment opportunities from interested employers to students in both degree and certificate programs.”
PAYING IT BACK
Karen Markel, dean of the College of Business, told the Business Journal in May that the UCCS faculty and staff members recruiting students for the program never should have promised apprenticeships. Presentations about the program stating that it required 2,000 hours of on-the-job training were inaccurate, she said, and probably a “misrepresentation.”
At least one student appealed to UCCS for a tuition refund last year — after the program went south — and was denied.
Now, the university is offering students settlements of about $5,500, which is the cost of taking the program’s three required courses, plus related fees, according to C-CAP recruitment presentations from 2020 that laid out the program’s price, as well as a copy of the settlement agreement provided by a former student.
Students were asked to meet with counsel from the Office of the Chancellor to discuss terms of a legal agreement in order to get the payment, multiple former students told the Business Journal. The students who spoke with the Business Journal requested they not be named, out of fear of legal trouble and jeopardizing future job prospects.
The agreement stipulates that students release all legal claims against UCCS and any “in connection with” their participation in C-CAP. It also includes a confidentiality clause that states undersigned students may not tell “any third party whatsoever,” other than a lawyer or financial adviser, about the existence of the agreement and payout.
“[The student] agrees not to disclose this Agreement and its contents of the terms of this release (including but not limited to, the fact of payment and the amounts to be paid hereunder),” the clause states, in part.
In the agreement, UCCS blames the COVID pandemic and poor economy for C-CAP’s failure to fulfill the program’s original goal of placing students in apprenticeships. It maintains that the agreements are not “an admission of liability or fault.”
“C-CAP was initially designed to contain a paid apprenticeship component which businesses would hire and pay students who were enrolled,” the agreement states. “...due to the COVID pandemic and other factors impacting the economy, businesses were unable to hire apprentices from the University’s C-CAP.”
AGENCY RESPONSE
UCCS’ renamed Colorado Cybersecurity Program is still being funded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, which facilitates the grant, according to an emailed statement from a DOL spokesperson. The Department of Labor declined an interview with the Business Journal.
“ETA is currently actively engaged in discussions with UCCS regarding the status of their grant award,” DOL’s statement said.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment continues to list the UCCS RAPs in its online Colorado Registered Apprenticeship Programs Directory, a resource for Coloradans to find apprenticeship programs registered with DOL in the state.
In response to the Business Journal’s questions about the UCCS program, a CDLE spokesperson said in an email that the department “has no purview over the … grant or the performance of any of its recipients.”
“While the UCCS’ C-CAP program is listed in CDLE’s directory for registered apprenticeships, the Office of the Future of Work’s role with all registered apprenticeship programs in the state is one of technical assistance, should a program require it,” CDLE’s statement said. “All registered apprenticeship programs are listed in the database, regardless of funding or oversight.”
Students who spoke with the Business Journal believe that there needs to be more oversight and accountability from the agencies that supported C-CAP, like the U.S. Department of Labor.
“It’s unreal that there’s not some kind of check,” said one student, who requested anonymity. “If the federal government’s going to give millions of dollars to a school like that, how on earth would this be possible? How on earth is there no checks and balances for something like this?”