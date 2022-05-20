Mark was sold.
He, like many others during the height of the COVID pandemic, reconsidered his career amidst the economic upheaval, and he soon learned that cybersecurity could be the right path. It’s a fast-growing industry that needs trained workers, and there are plenty of ways outside of a degree program to become qualified.
A 34-year-old insurance adjuster, Mark didn’t have education or experience in the field — just basic computer knowledge, like any average office worker.
Around the same time, in October 2020, UCCS’ College of Business was recruiting students for its new Colorado Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program, or C-CAP, which is geared towards people transitioning to a cybersecurity career and funded by a nearly $6 million “Closing the Skills Gap” grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The program is one part of the university’s answer to employers’ current cybersecurity needs.
C-CAP seemed perfect: As part of the program’s first cohort starting in January 2021, Mark would take three courses on the “cybersecurity analyst” track. The courses, and additional bootcamp training, would prepare him for an apprenticeship with a company, where he’d get 2,000 hours of on-the-job training, he and other students were told during recruitment.
The pitch felt “trustworthy” coming from a major university, and Mark believed and banked on the college’s promise of a paid apprenticeship. A few months later, he’d learn this was a mistake.
Mark quit his insurance job, and later sold his home in Palmer Lake. He moved his wife and two sons to Lamar, where they planned to live with Mark’s parents for a short time until his apprenticeship income was coming in.
“And then they just kept kicking the can down the road,” said Mark, who wanted only his first name used. He, and numerous other C-CAP students who contacted the Business Journal, feared future employment could be jeopardized by speaking about the program’s failures.
Month after month, C-CAP officials pushed back the timeline for when students would interview for apprenticeships with employers, according to emails shared by current and former C-CAP students.
Officials said from the beginning that C-CAP had established “employer partners” — but, as it turns out, they never had authority to say students would be placed in apprenticeships.
“In August, when it came time to start paying for classes again, I pushed back and I said, ‘Is this going to happen or not?’ and they wouldn’t give me an answer,” Mark said. “They suddenly started saying, ‘We never made promises like that.’”
Now, more than a year later, still no C-CAP students have secured apprenticeships through the program, and students have started to sound the alarm — some unsuccessfully appealing to UCCS for tuition refunds and complaining to the Department of Labor to try and bring its attention to what one C-CAP student, Kevin Johnson, called “a bait and switch.”
A former [UCCS] employee in the program, Calla Wooldridge, also described it that way. After about one semester as an apprenticeship case specialist for C-CAP, Wooldridge decided she’d had enough, and resigned in June 2021.
Her primary role was to communicate with students about the program schedule and layout — details like when students should be preparing their résumés, and getting ready for interviews with employers. But Wooldridge quickly realized there was dysfunction in the program, and that it wasn’t delivering what students were promised.
It became difficult trying to reassure students that the apprenticeships would come, she said.
“It felt like I was lying to them,” said Wooldridge, a two-time UCCS graduate.
Upon her resignation she warned Karen Markel, dean of the College of Business, that the program was a stain on the university.
“This is not what UCCS stands for,” Wooldridge told the Business Journal. “It’s ruining the reputation of the university. I whole-heartedly believe that.”
‘Growing Pains’
UCCS has made strides over the last two years to expand its cybersecurity programming across multiple schools and disciplines.
University leaders have said they recognize, and are attempting to meet, the cybersecurity workforce needs of businesses in the region — particularly those in the defense industry, which are highly concentrated in the Springs.
Between January and April 2022, there were about 1,600 cybersecurity-related job openings in the Springs area and more than 4,000 statewide — and the industry continues to grow rapidly, said Gretchen Bliss, director of UCCS’ cybersecurity programs.
As cyber threats to companies grow, there’s a need for all C-suite leaders to have a general understanding of the field, too, even if their business isn’t necessarily related to cybersecurity, Bliss told the Business Journal. The College of Business launched several new cybersecurity degree progams in fall 2021 to begin to address this, she said.
Employers have been reluctant to start apprenticeships with C-CAP, but it’s not because they don’t need more workers with relevant cybersecurity education, said Markel, dean of the college. She took over the grant program in January, after both faculty members initially leading it resigned from C-CAP.
“They need talent,” Markel said of employers. “We can all read in every news item how we don’t have enough talent in cybersecurity.”
Mark, the former C-CAP student, said program officials told students they weren’t qualified enough for apprenticeships, and that’s why businesses weren’t offering them. This was after students had started and completed some C-CAP coursework, which was intended to prepare them for the apprenticeships, Mark said.
“The whole point was, I don’t have experience and you are going to help me and vouch for me,” he said.
“That’s what an apprenticeship is,” he added — it’s training and mentorship, while on the job.
A description of C-CAP posted on the Department of Labor’s apprenticeship website dated June 15, 2020 says the grant-funded program will target “employed individuals transitioning to a cybersecurity career,” with the goal of training more than 5,700 people in several different cybersecurity positions.
But Markel said it was “not a reasonable goal” for the college to facilitate apprenticeships, “given the conditions post-pandemic and with what employers have the capacity to do right now.”
Because the program follows DOL’s standards for federally Registered Apprenticeship Programs, there’s a “prescribed” and highly regulated way businesses have to run the apprenticeships, Markel said. For example, RAPs require mentorship hours and have a wage increase schedule that follows performance evaluations throughout an apprentice’s time with a company, she said.
C-CAP officials were told by businesses they could not — or did not want to — deal with the RAP model, Markel said. Some of them had already developed their own apprenticeship programs without such registration, she said, and figured, why go through the burdensome process of setting up a RAP?
Julia Costin, C-CAP’s associate director of corporate apprenticeships, said C-CAP was introduced in 2020, at a time when businesses were cutting employees and trying to manage the economic fallout from the pandemic.
The Business Journal requested comment from 11 companies that were either listed in C-CAP’s grant description as “key employers” or presented to students as “current employer partners” (these employers had “committed their support” to the program, Costin said, but had not signed agreements to host a RAP with C-CAP students). One company listed, Boecore, a Springs-based space and defense technology contractor, confirmed that it is “in the process of onboarding to C-CAP.”
Some students, including Johnson, were in talks with BSI Group Inc., to be hired as apprentices this summer — but on May 16, they received emails saying the company would not be able to accommodate them.
Nine of the other companies listed by program officials as partners did not respond to requests for comment, and one, Viavi Solutions, declined to comment, stating that the company does not speak to media.
Since taking over C-CAP, Markel said she has also learned that DOL’s RAP standards are outdated, and need to be tailored more to 21st-century non-trade occupations like cybersecurity. The standards for the programs were developed by DOL in the 1990s and are set up more for skilled trades, like in construction or electricians, Costin added.
In fact, a similar grant program from the Employment and Training Administration — this one intended to train more Americans in technical skills for jobs that were being filled instead by foreign workers — failed to properly train participants to ensure they had “a clear pathway” to jobs, according to an audit of the program published by the U.S Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General in September 2019.
The Employment and Training Administration awarded $183 million in grants, “although [recipients] had no clear plan” for how the training they provided would lead to the jobs the administration was attempting to fill, the report said.
An unnamed DOL official told the Business Journal that the Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program, through which C-CAP is funded, reflects some improvements made since the audit, including “more specific guidance in the solicitation on how CSG applicants should align their training activities with those occupations and industries” that need trained workers, like cybersecurity.
But Markel, who said she’s been discussing the program with DOL, said “all of the recipients of this grant are experiencing similar growing pains.”
Promises and misrepresentations
With all the issues facing C-CAP — businesses unable or unwilling to host apprenticeships and failures of similar programs recognized at the federal level — why were students told by UCCS officials that they would be matched with companies for 2,000 hours of required on-the-job training?
Program officials have not been able to answer this question.
Markel at first claimed the program never guaranteed that students would get apprenticeships and said students only perceived it this way. “That’s what students have heard,” she said. “But there is no way that we can mandate an employer hire anybody.”
And yet, the program is funded by a grant aimed at increasing the number of apprenticeships in cybersecurity and other fields, and C-CAP has “apprenticeship” in its name.
A UCCS presentation about the program dated Sept. 4, 2020 also said, “Apprentices will be matched with an employer towards the end of their second course” and “Apprentices are required to complete 2,000 hours” of on-the-job training to complete the program. Markel acknowledged the presentation was inaccurate, and potentially a “misrepresentation” of the program.
Multiple students told the Business Journal that they were convinced to enroll in the program during recruitment because they were assured they would secure apprenticeships after completing the program’s coursework.
Markel and Costin couldn’t say why students were told this by the grant program’s lead faculty and staff members, including Dr. Gurvirender Tejay, who resigned from the grant in December. Costin’s role wasn’t in recruitment, she said — she joined C-CAP in October 2020, after it had already begun signing up students.
Tejay, who is still a College of Business professor, declined to comment.
The officials also shifted some blame to students, some of whom they claimed were not “proactive” enough about the opportunities that were presented to them. However those opportunities weren’t apprenticeships, but internships and job postings that were not directly facilitated through C-CAP.
“It’s the student’s responsibility to be an active participant in seeking and engaging with employment opportunities,” Markel said. “There have been opportunities that have come that students, for whatever reason, haven’t applied to.”
Markel and Costin could not name examples of these opportunities, or tell the Business Journal how many C-CAP students have secured internships or jobs facilitated through the program, or which companies they were hired by.
“There’s no way for me to know,” Costin said. “We have over 100 students engaged with the program; there’s no way to know what everyone’s doing.”
Regardless, these other opportunities are not apprenticeships on the certification tracks that C-CAP offered, Johnson said.
Plowing Ahead
The college has now shifted how it will achieve the goal of the DOL grant, away from developing apprenticeships. “Apprenticeship” will even be removed from the program’s title, Markel said.
Officials will lean into other ways C-CAP prepares students to be competitive in cybersecurity positions, Costin said, like the courses offered during the first half of the program, which upon successful completion earn students an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity management.
This would achieve at least part of the goal of the grant, according to the DOL spokesperson, who declined the Business Journal’s request for an interview with department officials and instead sent responses via email.
“The key requirement is that a substantial portion of the grant must fund training activities including the development and implementation of programs that ensure a paid, work-based learning component and an educational or instructional component that results in the issuance of an industry-recognized credential, and that meet appropriate quality assurance standards,” the DOL spokesperson wrote.
Transitioning away from the apprenticeship piece of the program doesn’t help the students who have spent more than one year — and for some, thousands of dollars — on C-CAP, waiting to be placed with an employer. Those remaining in the first cohort have now completed their coursework, and aren’t sure what to do next.
Pitmon Foxall, a C-CAP student who finished the academic portion of the program last week, has taken steps to advance his career on his own and recently passed the exam for Security+, a certification needed for many entry-level cybersecurity jobs. Foxall gave some credit to C-CAP for providing a bootcamp and practice for the exam, although some of it was out of date, he said.
He has a full-time customer service job in a restaurant, and isn’t waiting on an apprenticeship to come through at this point — though Markel said C-CAP would continue to share opportunities with students who’ve now finished the program.
“That’s a commitment I’m making,” she said. “I’m just figuring out the logistics of whether that will be through a campus resource that they’re already a part of, or whether it’s something then I need to have them engage in a different way or different platform.”
Being placed in an apprenticeship “was the whole selling point” of C-CAP, Foxall said. “Now it’s May, I’m done. ... I guess we’ll find out in a couple weeks, but I have no idea what we’re going to get.”