It’s been quieter lately at Early Connections Learning Centers, one of the largest early care and education facilities in the city, and at public schools across Colorado Springs, as kids and staff are barraged with an unusually severe start to the respiratory illness season.
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — an illness that can manifest as a common cold for adults but cause serious breathing difficulties in babies and young children — is skyrocketing in Colorado, and rates of COVID and influenza are slowly increasing behind it. The large number of RSV outbreaks and hospitalizations, in particular, represent an unprecedented situation for local hospitals and public health officials.
We’re at the start of the 2022-2023 respiratory illness season, and RSV hospitalizations are “substantially higher, and in some cases, almost double what we’ve seen over the past two seasons” depending on the week, said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health. The state only records RSV hospitalizations for the Denver metro area — Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties — and that’s used as an indicator for RSV activity statewide. EPCPH only tracks RSV outbreaks, she said.
The virus is primarily passed in childcare settings and schools, Albanese said. These are the standard “petri dishes” for all kinds of illnesses this time of year. There have been 53 RSV outbreaks in El Paso County schools and childcare facilities since Oct. 1, EPCPH public health information officer Michelle Beyrle told the Business Journal on Nov. 21, its press deadline.
“We are washing the skin off of our hands,” said Liz Denson, president and CEO of the nonprofit Early Connections. There are basic sanitation practices that licensed childcare providers must always do in Colorado, such as using gloves when wiping kids’ mouths and runny noses, and they’re continuing those now, she said.
“But it’s difficult when you have two toddlers who are, you know, licking each other’s faces,” she said. “At some point, there’s only so much you can do.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has “stepped up” its guidance and is instructing childcare providers (and in turn, parents) to keep kids at home for at least 72 hours if they’re exhibiting any respiratory illness symptoms, Albanese said. That’s a new practice that Early Connections has undertaken during this severe stage of the season, Denson said.
CDPHE officials said they are also beginning to see COVID cases tick up and an “intense” start to the influenza season, in what’s been dubbed a “triple-demic” overwhelming Colorado hospitals, the Business Journal reported on Nov. 10.
But for the moment, RSV remains the primary concern, Albanese said — pediatric hospitalizations for that virus were exponentially higher during November than those for COVID and flu, she said, citing the latest CDPHE data.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Albanese told the Business Journal.
And she warned that it will not let up soon.
“More respiratory virus activity is coming, because we’re expecting COVID to increase a little bit, and flu’s not really not even here yet, in any significant amount, but it will [be],” she said. “We’ll see how this goes.”
THE KIDS AREN'T ALRIGHT
Young kids — primarily those under 5 years old — make up the bulk of the RSV outbreaks and hospitalizations, Albanese and her EPCPH Co-Medical Director Dr. Paul Mayer said. That’s a relatively normal course for the virus, but what’s different this season is it’s severely affecting a broader age range of children, Mayer said.
“That, in a nutshell, explains why we’re seeing all these hospitalizations all clustered together this year,” he said.
Typically, it’s infants and kids no older than 2 years old who have severe RSV-related symptoms, such as wheezing and difficulty breathing, and they’re more likely to develop worrisome upper respiratory infections that can result from RSV, like pneumonia and bronchiolitis, Mayer said.
These reactions usually occur the first, and less frequently the second time very young kids catch RSV (as the “vast majority” do), whereas by age 3 or 4, kids have already been exposed to, recovered from and built up some level of immunity to the virus, he said.
But in this current wave, more 3- and 4-year-olds are getting RSV for the first time, which public health experts suspect could be a result of less exposure to the virus during the COVID pandemic, Mayer said. RSV activity was lower than normal during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, potentially due to the isolation, social distancing and masking that were practiced during the height of the pandemic, he said.
“Many children now in different age groups have not seen this virus yet,” Mayer said. “As these kids are getting sick with the virus, they’re all having that ‘first exposure’ experience.
“Instead of that being spread out over the last few years, now we’re seeing a lot of that occur all of a sudden ... in one season.”
This theory about the last two COVID-impacted RSV seasons is just speculation by public health experts based on the virus’ pattern, and is not confirmed with research yet, Albanese said. But “there’s clearly different patterns in the past couple of years in terms of how children have interacted,” she said.
“Schools are always locations where respiratory viruses spread — always,” Albanese said. “This year, with all positive intent, we wanted to get back to normal. Schools are normal, and childcares are normal, and maybe that’s influencing things.”
Six of the outbreaks in the week of Nov. 15 were in Academy School District 20 elementary schools, D20 Chief Communications Officer Allison Cortez said in an email. Two preschool classes in the district reported nearly half of kids were absent on Nov. 17, she said.
At D20’s Pine Creek High School, 377 kids — or nearly one-quarter of all students — were absent on Nov. 14, and the majority were presumed to be sick with either RSV, COVID or flu, Principal Tracie Cormaney said in an email to families, which was obtained by the Business Journal.
“Our custodial staff is prioritizing its cleaning and disinfection efforts on impacted rooms and frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables, handrails, tables in common gathering areas, and other frequently shared items,” Cormaney said in the email. “Please continue to watch your child for symptoms of fever, cough, congestion, body aches, and sore throat and notify us of illness immediately.”
Christine O’Brien, public information officer for Harrison School District 2, said there were 21 confirmed or suspected RSV cases in D2 schools as of Nov. 16, and a general increase of students out sick due to COVID and flu symptoms.
Although there have been no known RSV outbreaks at Early Connections’ four locations throughout the Springs, they have had to close down four classrooms for about three days each during November as a result of teacher absences, Denson said. The centers — and childcare facilities in general — have already been struggling with staffing shortages and there’s a lack of childcare providers overall in the county, the Business Journal reported in September.
This intense respiratory illness season and the holidays have only made things worse, Denson said.
“We have had some outbreaks amongst staff in illness, which is why our classrooms have had to close — we didn’t have enough staff to operate our classrooms,” she said. “But that’s been relatively few and far between. It really is related to the fact that we’re already understaffed. We don’t have enough teachers in general, so it makes it a really big stretch when two or three teachers call out sick.”
HOSPITALS SEEK COOPERATION
The outbreaks are also overwhelming area hospitals.
Children’s Hospital Colorado shared that it’s seeing a record number of patients — 30 percent more on average than during peak times in past respiratory seasons, the Business Journal previously reported.
Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital Central and North, said visits to their all-ages emergency departments are also breaking records, though they are in “theoretically adult” hospitals. Cary Vogrin, UCHealth spokesperson, said on one day during the week of Nov. 14, “UCHealth saw more than 820 patients in its various emergency departments in El Paso and Teller counties.”
They’re seeing patients for a “broad array” of respiratory illnesses, including RSV, flu and COVID, Steinbruner said, adding, “it’s sort of like the perfect storm.”
“This is bleeding out everywhere,” Steinbruner said. “As Children’s gets busier and busier and busier, and bumps up against issues for capacity, people have to go somewhere, and they’re going to come to our emergency department … just to be seen.”
The state has also activated a hospital transfer agreement and system that allows the Memorial hospitals to take in certain adolescent patients as young as 16 and 17 years old to help Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs manage its capacity, he said.
“People need to understand that even though this seems to be affecting the pediatric community the most, it’s affecting all of us,” Steinbruner said. “Whatever we can do to try to make people recover quickly — with vaccinations, stay home when they can, and keep them home, if possible — is ideal.”
Parents are advised to first contact their primary care provider if their child is exhibiting non-life-threatening symptoms of a respiratory illness, rather than going straight to the emergency room or urgent care, said Mayer, of EPCPH. Children’s Hospital Colorado also has a free, pediatric nurse help line open 24/7 for health care advice, available by calling 720-777-0123. EPCPH also encourages kids six months and older to be vaccinated for COVID and flu.
“If your child seems to be struggling to breathe more than normal, that’s something you definitely want
to be talking to your doctor about,” Mayer said. “If there’s a bluish coloration, particularly around the lips or fingers, that’s a big deal. That kid needs to get in right away.”