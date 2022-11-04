The Tri-Lakes region is at a crossroads of sorts.
Some residents think the area, known for its small town identity, is growing too much, while at the same time, businesses say there need to be more roofs to make expansion worthwhile, said Terri Hayes, president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber, EDC and Visitor Center.
In the town of Monument, population growth “has continued at unprecedented levels and workloads are high,” Town Manager Mike Foreman wrote in his biannual report earlier this year, which reviewed the first half of 2022.
Like the whole of El Paso County, Tri-Lakes, which includes Monument, the town of Palmer Lake and unincorporated Woodmoor, has grown exponentially over the last decade. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the population of Monument — the largest of the three communities — nearly doubled in size from 2010 to 2020, from 5,530 people to 10,399. And from 2020 to 2021 alone, the town’s population grew 4.3 percent, according to the Census Bureau.
In his report, Foreman anticipated that development would keep pace with this growth. He estimated that in 2022, the number of development review applications would increase 15 percent from 2021 and 158 percent from 2019.
Hayes said this construction explosion has played out in part because of the setbacks builders experienced due to the COVID pandemic. Now that challenges like materials shortages have begun to improve, “building is becoming a little bit easier,” she told the Business Journal.
This has mostly manifested in more residential housing, but there are also some commercial projects coming down the pike, and developments that are a mix of the two, Hayes said. At this stage in the Tri-Lakes region’s growth, the area is experiencing more development out of necessity — like the homes, more fast-food options and a new local landscaping warehouse — rather than more “fun” businesses and attractions that residents may want, she said.
“There’s frequently businesses that residents want to come into the community, and they say, ‘Well, we don’t have enough people living here yet,’” Hayes said.
“And yet, we have the challenge of, some people think there’s too many people living here,” she added. “It is absolutely all about balance. You’ve got to find that middle space there, where you could still have some fun stuff and have more people move in, but still retain that small town feel.”
Monument’s latest Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2017, has similar language for one of its goals: “Ensure the Monument adjacent portion of the I-25 corridor provides a strong small town community identity.” Hayes, who served as an advisory group member during the plan’s formation, said she believes new development over the last five years has been congruent with that goal and others in the plan, like preserving the town’s historic and natural landmarks.
But “we have others in the community that feel differently,” she said.
Those differences could lead the town of Monument to either start an update or complete overhaul of the comprehensive plan next year — Hayes said she doesn’t know which it will be. Although some towns and cities wait decades to redo their comprehensive plans (see Colorado Springs’ 2019 PlanCOS, its first since 2001), Hayes said “in a perfect world” communities would write new ones every five years.
“It’s not unusual at all,” she said of waiting longer to overhaul plans. “But I will say that because of recent differences rising to the top here locally, that yes, that is probably one of the big reasons why [Monument officials] are going to be doing it sooner than later.”
Here are some of this year’s new and anticipated developments in the Tri-Lakes region.
Residential Highlights
Monument Junction East by Classic Homes — recently approved
This single-family residential project in Monument is part of a larger Classic Homes development re-approved by the town’s Board of Trustees in March. It is located on the east side of Jackson Creek Parkway, south of Highway 105. The eastern section of the project’s first phase includes 58 single-family lots out of the total approved 204 lots for the overall project, according to town planning documents.
Monument Junction West by Classic Homes — recently approved
This multi-family phase of the residential project, on the west side of Jackson Creek Parkway, was approved by the town’s Board of Trustees on Oct. 17, and is also part of the larger Classic Homes development. It includes 11 three-story buildings, for a total of 264 housing units — half of them one-bedroom and half two-bedroom. The complex will also include a clubhouse, pool and storage for tenants, according to town planning documents.
Home Place Ranch — additions underway
This single-family development in Monument was originally approved by the Board in 2019 as a 130-acre, 300-lot project overall. It’s located north of the existing Promontory Pointe and Homestead at Jackson Creek neighborhoods. Earlier this year, Challenger Homes requested approval from the town to develop 10 single-family lots as part of the site, according to the town of Monument’s website.
Willow Springs Ranch — under development
This Monument development is 214 total acres with nearly 400 sites available for new single-family home builds, according to its website. It’s located on the west side of Interstate 25, just south of Monument’s downtown, and will “bring some much-desired additional residents that will be interested in what’s going on downtown here — shop at our shops and go to restaurants,” said Hayes, of the Tri-Lakes Chamber.
Commercial Highlights
Whataburger — recently approved
Burgerworks, which owns the Texas-based burger chain Whataburger, won approval on Oct. 17 to put a new location in the upcoming Monument Junction West development (mentioned previously). Of that development, 4.8 acres is set aside for commercial/office/services use, and 5.6 acres is for mixed use, according to town planning documents.
Hayes said the opportunity for commercial development in the project will be “a good addition to the other businesses in Jackson Creek” and increase walkability in town.
“It’s anticipated that the businesses will be frequented by the people right there,” she said.
Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru — under consideration
KFC submitted a plan in May for a new drive-thru location in Monument Marketplace North, on the southwest corner of Harness Road and Jackson Creek Parkway. If approved, the KFC would be a new fast-food option for Monument residents, Hayes said.
Falcon Commerce Center — completed and adding businesses
A UPS Distribution Center was added to the Falcon Commerce Center south of Baptist Road and west of Interstate 25 in August, bringing 150 new jobs to the area, The Tribune reported. Hayes said that while the Tri-Lakes area traditionally has lots of commuters who go to Denver or the Springs for work, the distribution center provides a local option.
The Monument Board of Trustees also approved in June the Eagle Rock Distributing Center, a liquor distributor, to be added to Falcon Commerce Center, according to the town website. The center will create more than 100 additional jobs, town planners said.
Academy Martial Arts — under consideration
Developers are seeking to open a martial arts school in the Village Center at Woodmoor, on Gold Canyon Road in Monument, according to town planning documents. Hayes said additions like the school could be the beginning of more “fun” businesses moving to town — it’s not necessarily something residents need to have, but an activity people are interested in, she said. nCSBJ