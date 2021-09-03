The 2021 tourist season has exceeded expectations, and tourism experts say the numbers may come close to the records set in 2019.
Tourism industry data firm STR ranked Colorado Springs’ hotel occupancy as third highest in the nation in June.
“It was at 84.4 percent, and only behind the Florida Keys and the Gatlinburg area in Tennessee,” said Alexea Veneracion, communications manager at Visit Colorado Springs.
In July, the hotel occupancy rate was at its highest since July 2020 and was up almost 40 percent compared to the rate in June 2020, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
At 85 percent in June and July 2021, the numbers nearly reached summer 2019 numbers of 86.7 percent in June and 88 percent in July, Veneracion said.
“I think that those numbers validate the importance of all of our outdoor assets,” Visit COS President and CEO Doug Price said.
The reopened Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway, the brand-new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and the completed City for Champions projects also drew people to the region.
Southwest Airlines flights into Colorado Springs Airport, plus flights added by other airlines, made it easier for people to get here.
“When you fly, you stay longer than when you drive,” Price said. “So all those numbers are really positive for Colorado Springs.”
Collections of the combined Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax are another indicator that the 2021 tourist season has been healthy. The city collects 2 percent of lodging sales and 1 percent on auto rentals to support tourism and quality-of-life projects, organizations and events.
Combined LART collections were up more than 238 percent for the month of July, as compared with July 2020, and up almost 113 percent for the year to date compared with the same period of last year. The taxes remitted in July reflect business activity in June.
“Through June, we have almost caught up with 2019,” Price said.
He noted that the annual Space Symposium, which usually occurs in April, this year took place Aug. 23-26, bringing in visitors from all over the world.
“They were forecasting about 8,000 people,” Price said. “They had a waitlist and overflow rooms at 16 hotels.”
When the final numbers come in, “I think that this summer is going to be a record setter for us,” Price said.
He also expects tourism in the fall to be robust since many of the meetings that were rescheduled last year due to the pandemic were pushed to the third and fourth quarters of this year.
“People are still trying to meet responsibly, but the power of face-to-face meetings is still very evident, and people want to get back to it,” he said.
The hospitality industry, however, has faced trials this summer.
“Having the right number of employees to service their guests has been a challenge all year long,” Price said. “I know there are nights where hotels have had to stop selling rooms — it was 6 or 7 o’clock at night and they didn’t have any more clean rooms. They could have taken more, but you can’t sell what you can’t service.”
MARKETING PIKES PEAK
Visit Colorado Springs has launched several campaigns to entice visitors who consider visiting the region.
The Ultimate Pikes Peak Challenge, which awards patches to visitors who complete activities such as eating donuts at the Summit Visitor Center, hiking the Barr Trail or fishing at one of the reservoirs, went online in June.
“That was a way for us to amp up the opening of the cog railway and the Summit Visitor Center and just show people everything that they can do on and around Pikes tractions,” Veneracion said.
“That’s been going really well and drumming up some more interest in awareness on our social channels and on our website,” she said.
Visitors have also enjoyed the return of the Crafts & Drafts Passport, a downloadable app which entitles holders to deals and special prices at participating craft breweries, distilleries and coffee shops.
“It looked a bit different in 2020, because so many businesses had to be open only for curbside or outdoor dining,” Veneracion said. “But this year, with everything fully opened, it’s been really exciting to launch that again and have some more momentum around the program.”
Both of those campaigns will continue into the fall, and Crafts & Drafts will extend through the end of the year.
The campaigns have helped drive traffic to the Visit COS website.
“Our web traffic is actually up not only 211 percent from 2020, but 55 percent from 2019,” Veneracion said.
People who access VisitCOS.com can use an itinerary builder called Plan Your Trip that directs them to attractions based on information they input about when they are coming and what they like to do.
“We tell residents they can go on there too if they are hosting visitors,” Veneracion said.
The region’s outdoor attractions, including the Pikes Peak Highway and the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, hit record numbers in 2020.
“We are thinking that we’ll see a similar thing happen in 2021, especially now that people are flying again,” Veneracion said.
NATIONAL EXPOSURE
National media outlets have focused on the reopening of the cog railway, the new Summit Visitor Center and other Pikes Peak area attractions.
A 3-minute segment on ABC’s Good Morning America featured a visit to the summit and highlighted the renovation and grand reopening of the cog railway.
CBS Morning News broadcast a 5½-minute visit to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum just before the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“That kind of exposure is immeasurable,” Price said. “Between CBS Morning News and Good Morning America, they’ve done segments that you just can’t buy.”
The cog railway is a family tradition, he said, and families that couldn’t ride the train for nearly four years during its renovation are returning.
“The experience for the passengers is second to none,” Price said. “And when you get to the top, there’s now a structure that complements America’s mountain, as opposed to what we had up there before.”
The Olympic & Paralympic Museum and the other completed City for Champions projects have also been a shot in the arm for tourism, Price said.
“Weidner Field is really adding to the vibe of Downtown Colorado Springs,” he said. The stadium is drawing more than 6,000 people at a time to Switchbacks games and filling restaurants and bars before and after games, events and concerts.
The William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center is doing well under the direction of UCCS and Centura Health.
“It’s probably the one of the projects that many local residents won’t necessarily go into, but that facility is unbelievable, and it’s performing,” Price said.
The City for Champions projects have helped build a sense of community in Downtown Colorado Springs and are living up to their purpose of enhancing tourism, he said.
He thinks the new Park Union Bridge, which connects the Olympic & Paralympic Museum with America the Beautiful park, is destined to become an iconic structure.
“The sense of place that bridge will bring to our community is going to be a real game changer for our Downtown,” he said.
APPROACHING 2019
For the Pikes Peak Highway, 2019 was the second busiest year on record, but even though the highway was not open all the way to the summit at the beginning of this summer due to construction on the Summit Visitor Center, it’s on track for its highest volume since 2017.
Just over 82,003 people took the highway in August, and for the year to date as of Aug. 30, there have been 396,994 visitors.
“We’re down a little bit from 2019, but not far,” said Sandy Elliott, interim manager of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain.
From June through mid-August, a shuttle ran from the Devil’s Playground parking lot to the summit.
“That was because we only had about 30 parking spots available on the summit,” Elliott said. Vehicles with passengers recognized by the Americans with Disabilities Act or with child safety seats were allowed to drive to the summit if parking was available.
About 100 parking spots have been completed now, and guests are permitted to drive to the top, although parking is not guaranteed at peak travel times.
Work on the visitor center site is continuing, including completion of walkways outside the building.
“All of that work is on schedule through the end of September, and then we’ll have some punch list items that will take us into October and maybe early November,” Elliott said.
Elliott said she did not have data on the number of visitors to the center but has been receiving “quite positive” feedback.
“Guests are loving the interactive displays and information that we have,” she said. “All in all, we’re quite pleased with how the summer has gone.”
Manitou Springs got a boost recently when USA Today profiled it as one of the 10 best small town arts scenes.
Leslie Lewis, executive director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, thinks Manitou’s tourist season could approach 2019’s record year.
“There are some businesses that are definitely having a record year, but others aren’t,” she said. “So overall, will it get there? I’m not sure.”
Lewis said she has seen more lodging properties fill up this year than in a number of previous years.
“The lodging industry in Manitou has just not had that same level, for longer ago than 2019,” she said.
The return of the cog railway and the new Summit Complex have certainly helped, she said.
“At the end of the year, the numbers will tell the story,” Lewis said. “But I do think there were more people traveling, and not all of them were looking for that huge chain opportunity, and more were looking for that smaller, quaint experience.”
For Price, the story of summer 2021 will underline the value of tourism to the local economy.
“Tourism is a shared community value,” he said, like education, health care and public safety.
“We’ve been able to show how resilient tourism has been,” he said. “The economic recovery our region has experienced benefits every resident by generating tax revenues that residents don’t have to pay. It’s really helping us to recover much quicker.”