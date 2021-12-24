Tourism in the Pikes Peak region rebounded strongly in 2021, after a devastating 2020.
But Visit Colorado Springs President and CEO Doug Price said it’s even more illustrative to compare this year’s tourist season to 2019.
“Some of our numbers have exceeded 2019,” Price said. “We really think that if 2019 was typical, that 2021 has been more than typical — post-vaccine.”
Tourist industry data and research firm STR ranked Colorado Springs 12th in the nation among the top 165 cities in overall hotel occupancy through October of this year, he said.
Price noted that collections of the city’s lodging and auto rental taxes scored record-breaking months in July, August and September — exceeding $1 million a month for the first time.
LART collections were up about 90 percent this year to date through November, compared with 2019, Price said, and increased about 13 percent over the same period of 2019. (Collections in November reflect business activity through the end of October.)
Hotel bookings during the summer were limited only by available labor, Price said.
“There were hotels that had to stop taking reservations for a day, because they didn’t have enough staff to clean the rooms,” he said.
The industry’s labor supply has rebounded, however. Colorado Springs led the state in labor recovery, said Alexea Veneracion, Visit COS communications manager. The area has recovered all of the jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic and added more.
According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, accommodations and food services statewide added 5,100 jobs in October. Those two categories are part of the leisure and hospitality sector, which led all other sectors in job gains.
Lodging properties’ average room rate also continued to be stronger, Price said. For Colorado Springs hotels (excluding The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort) the average rate was about $104 in 2019, dropped to $94 in 2020 and climbed to $111 this year, he said.
The opening of the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and the reopening of The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Railway accounted for increased visitation this year, Veneracion said.
“It did slightly lower the overall traffic on Pikes Peak Highway, but that’s because people could now take the Cog and have other ways up the mountain,” she said.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s first full summer, Colorado Springs sesquicentennial and Weidner Field also brought visitors to the region, Price said.
Switchbacks soccer games and events like the NCAA Division II Soccer championships Dec. 9 and 11 at the stadium helped to fill hotel rooms, he said.
“We had eight different college teams at the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer finals,” he said. “They stayed in hotels, and the impact it had is probably more on Downtown than just hotel rooms. The concerts [at Weidner Field] have absolutely brought people in from the region.”
The addition of Southwest Airlines flights at the Colorado Springs Airport also boosted the 2021 tourist season. Southwest began service to and from COS on March 11 of this year.
“That made it easier for people to reach us and not have to drive,” Price said. “When you combined vaccinations with increased passenger seat availability, that has had a big impact.”
According to the airport, the number of enplaned passengers on all airlines was up 22.6 percent in October 2021, compared with October 2019, and capacity was up 34.2 percent for the month.
Visit COS switched some of its advertising directed at regional travelers from Summer to Fall this year, based on the success with that technique the agency saw in 2020, Price said.
“That was something that going forward we will continue to do,” he said. “Most of us who live here know that the fall is a spectacular time of year to be here. That program, I think really helped us.”
Price said the outlook for the remainder of this year and 2022 is good.
Although some Americans are expressing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, Price said he has seen projections that “30 percent of American travelers say they plan to take a trip over the Christmas holiday, which is up 17 percent over 2020.”
The most recent data from market research firm Longwoods International showed that about 23 million people visited the Pikes Peak region in 2019 and spent about $2.3 billion here.
“Tourism is really helping to drive the recovery for our region,” he said. “It has brought jobs back and continues to be an important part of our local economy.”
