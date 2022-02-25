Tourism officials expect an influx of visitors to Colorado this summer that could rival 2019.
But there’s a dark cloud on this bright horizon. Colorado could lose the annual Outdoor Retailer Trade Show that annually draws tens of thousands of people to the Colorado Convention Center twice a year.
The show’s winter and summer editions are massive convenings of outdoor retailers and support organizations such as the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. This year’s winter Snow Show was held Jan. 26-28, and the summer trade show is scheduled for June 9-11.
While the loss of the show would have the biggest impact on Denver, it could have ripple effects that reach the Pikes Peak region, said Becky Leinweber, PPORA executive director.
“We fought long and hard to have it here,” Leinweber said. “It’s not just a trade show. It brings thought leadership as well.”
The trade show has been held in Denver for the past five years. But“Emerald Expositions (Emerald X), the company that owns the rights to the trade show, has not yet confirmed they intend to keep the show in Denver” when the current contract expires after the summer show, according to an email from Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Chief Marketing Officer Keri Ungemah.
Previously, the show was held in Salt Lake City, Leinweber said. But major outdoor retailers balked at coming to Utah after the Trump administration repealed the designation of Bears Ears as a national monument and reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
Outdoor gear giant Patagonia led the opposition by many exhibitors to continuing the shows in Utah, and Emerald X moved it to Denver in 2018.
Emerald X recently sent a survey to previous show participants to find out how they felt about the show’s moving to Salt Lake City or one of several other cities, Leinweber said.
“I know they’re trying to make a good decision,” she said, “but they also told us we would know by the end of [last] year, and that didn’t happen. I’m eager to find out, but many of us have let them know that we want to keep it here.”
INDUSTRY HUB
The Conservation Alliance, an association of more than 270 businesses, said Jan. 10 that its leaders wrote a letter to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox “to express disappointment in the Governor’s efforts to bring the Outdoor Retailer tradeshow to Salt Lake City while simultaneously preparing litigation to undermine and dismantle Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments.”
On Feb. 14, the Conservation Alliance and more than 24 of its member companies urged Emerald X not to move the show and said they would boycott it if held in Utah.
“The outdoor industry made it clear that a potential move will not carry the support of the majority of brands within the industry,” Ungemah said.
Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado’s Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet joined the chorus, calling for the show to remain in Colorado.
“Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry is crucial to our economy and our way of life,” their Feb. 14 joint statement said. “Many of the industry’s major brands call Colorado home, and rightfully so — we take pride in caring for our public lands and supporting our tribes while taking bold climate action and remaining business friendly.”
Denver becomes the hub of the outdoor industry during the three-day gathering in the summer, Leinweber said.
“There are all these ancillary activities that come with the show,” she said. “There are meetings and convenings of thought leaders around conservation, about business, about legislation that’s coming up — all of it.”
Hotels near the Colorado Convention Center and throughout Denver fill up each summer, and additional sessions often occur before and during the show. Organizations like the Colorado Outdoor Business Alliance and Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council meet at the same time.
“There are just so many things that come together wherever Outdoor Retailer is,” Leinweber said.
Leinweber said she understands and supports the concerns of outdoor recreation vendors and organizations about public land policies, conservation and climate action. But she sees another side to the issue.
“When you’re operating a trade show, you need to do what’s best for both the exhibiting businesses and the attending businesses,” she said. “There are some challenges with Denver.”
Exhibiting at the convention is very expensive, she said, in part because of union labor.
Last summer, PPORA had a booth at the show for the first time and set up along with business exhibitors rather than in an area reserved for nonprofits.
“We wanted to be where the businesses were,” she said. “But to set up your booth, you’re not allowed to use any dollies, so you can’t bring in the walls of your booth or any materials without hiring their folks to do it.”
The organization attached wheels on its booth walls to avoid the high cost but had to pay high rates for storage and was charged $50 for a bag of ice at the booth.
“I wish we had a big convention center down here” in Colorado Springs, Leinweber said. “That would make a huge difference, because one of the other complaints about Denver is that it takes so long to get to the outdoors, and here in Colorado Springs, it’s minutes away.”
If the show does leave Denver, “it would definitely be a loss for us here in the Springs, because we try to lure attendees to come down to the Pikes Peak region to see what we have to offer — maybe coming in earlier and staying down here and going up Pikes Peak or staying a day or two longer.”
OUTLOOK FOR SUMMER
As the controversy about the trade shows continues, local attractions and vendors are gearing up for what they hope will be an excellent summer season.
“We’re in a really good place for tourism and outdoor recreation as a whole,” Leinweber said. Although tourism leaders prefer to use 2019 as a benchmark rather than the first year of the pandemic, “even through the pandemic, Colorado Springs led the nation,” she said. “We led in multiple months in heads and beds in our occupancy, and it was because of our outdoors.”
Visitors felt safe coming to the Pikes Peak region, “and that increase has not stopped,” she said.
Most local outdoor businesses are doing well, Leinweber said. The biggest difficulty remains workforce challenges, especially within the hospitality sector.
Colorado Springs’ outdoor amenities and attractions like the Pikes Peak Summit Complex, the reopened Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum have put the region on the national map, she said.
Several of those attractions were highlighted by travel celebrity Samantha Brown in an episode of her show, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” which aired Feb. 12 on PBS channels.
Brown visited The Broadmoor and rode the cog railway to the Pikes Peak summit.
The Broadmoor declined to share numbers regarding Cog tickets sold during the season last year, but Krista Heinicke, public relations and communications manager for the resort, said, “I can tell you the cog was very busy.
“The Broadmoor itself is excited to welcome everyone back,” she said. The resort is planning several new projects to attract guests, including a clinic by Swedish tennis pro Mats Wilander that will be part of a package stay.
Sandy Elliott, parks operations administrator for the city of Colorado Springs, said she expects the Summit Visitor Center will continue to attract visitors. The center, which opened last year at the end of June, will experience its first full season this year.
Minor work is still being done at the center, including the final paving of a parking lot area on the west side of the center, which was delayed by late-season storms.
But all of the interpretive exhibits are up and running, Elliott said.
“Guests that came earlier in the summer didn’t see the interpretive space,” she said.
This year’s visitors will be able to experience an interactive wall that displays historic and contemporary images and a map where they can place a pin showing their home towns.
Elliott expects the visitor center’s spin browser to be popular with guests this year. Visitors can spin the browser’s dial and see what the summit looked like on a previous day within the past year.
Even though the visitor center wasn’t open for the entire season last year, “it was our third busiest year on record,” she said. “I think we’re going to see similar numbers in 2022.”
Adventures Out West continues to offer its popular Pikes Peak or Bust tour, which carries visitors to the 14,110-foot summit by Jeep and includes photo stops along the way.
The company also offers bike tours down the mountain from the summit, balloon rides, zip-line adventures in Manitou Springs and Segway rides in Garden of the Gods, plus guided hikes and other adventures, owner Greg Wellens said.
During the pandemic, “we just pushed forward, and we’re wonderfully busy,” he said.
The business benefited from the demand for outdoor recreation, and Wellens hopes it will reach the heights it hit in 2019.
“We haven’t really changed anything,” he said. “Mostly I would just say that Colorado Springs seems to be on the radar now. People are coming, so once they’re coming, we just have to let them know that we’re out here.”
Tourism by the numbers
30.4 percent: Increase in enplaned passengers July 2021 vs. July 2019
85 percent: Hotel occupancy June 2021, vs. 86.7 June 2019
85 percent: Hotel occupancy July 2021, vs. 88 percent July 2019
13.45 percent: Increase in LART sales tax collections, 2021 vs. 2019
88.05 percent: Increase in LART* sales tax collections, 2021 vs. 2020
550,381: Visits to Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain 2021, vs. 592,569 in 2019
*Lodger’s and Auto Rental Tax
Sources: Visit Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain, city of Colorado Springs