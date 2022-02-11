Businesses have faced unprecedented human resources challenges since the pandemic hit.
In 2020, lockdowns made it hard for them to keep employees working. In 2021, the Great Resignation left them short-handed. This year, those problems didn’t go away — and they’ve morphed into new issues.
The top challenges of 2022, HR professionals say, are improving diversity, equity and inclusion; building critical skills through training, reskilling and upskilling; and fostering a healthy work environment.
Many businesses know that diverse, equitable and inclusive staffing benefits their bottom lines.
“Diverse companies see double the revenue, are more likely to capture new markets, and they have a higher level of innovation,” said Reanna Werner, owner and chief problem solver at HR Branches.
With workforces reduced by the Great Resignation, employers need to fill gaps and make better use of the human resources they have.
“Shortages across the board put more onus on being able to develop people from within,” said Jennifer Yugo, managing director and owner at Corvirtus, which focuses on helping employers build a culture in which employees can thrive.
“We’re hearing a lot about retention and how to identify blind spots you didn’t even think were causing a problem,” Yugo said. “It’s a key pain point right now.”
A healthy work environment is an important component of the employee-centric culture employees are looking for, said George Russo, director of the southern regional office of Employers Council.
Employers have a general duty under law to provide a safe workplace, Russo said, but COVID has broadened employees’ expectations of what a healthy workplace means — and brought forth a greater need to address mental health factors.
DIVERSE WORKPLACE
Achieving diversity starts with acknowledgement, Werner said.
“If you hire mirror images of yourself, you’re only going to think like yourself,” she said. “I think people have pushed diversity under the rug because they’re like, OK, that was dealt with back in the 1960s. But the fact of the matter is that many Americans have significant unconscious biases. Stereotypes and generalizations get in the way of us actually treating each other equally.”
Companies that want to move toward an inclusive workplace must intentionally reach out to people with different backgrounds and different ways of thinking. That includes people who differ in race, ethnic background, gender and gender identity, and people who are differently abled, she said.
“Everyone has something to bring to the table,” she said.
Werner suggests that company leaders go through diversity, equity and inclusion training so they can create consistent messaging and a culture of kindness and respect.
“Have conversations about diversity and why it’s important,” Werner said. “Talk about why you are inviting diverse perspectives and the benefits of a diverse perspective. It’s not about meeting a quota. It’s about growing the organization and embracing other thoughts.”
“You also want to look at the foundation of your organization,” said Leah Omar, chief growth officer at HR Branches. “It’s the language you use in meetings, what’s in your policies in your handbooks.”
Inclusivity in marketing communications also lets people know that a company “normalizes” diversity, Werner said.
Equity in pay is another area in which there may be unintentional differences, she said.
“Employers need to pull reports and look person by person, and evaluate their position, experience and education against their gender, age, race and all other various discriminatory factors to make sure that they don’t have wage gaps,” Werner said. “We’ve helped a number of clients identify unintentional wage gaps, and most of the time they are confident that they don’t have any discriminatory practices.”
Companies that want to improve diversity, equity and inclusion should focus on job descriptions that are inclusive of all accessibility levels and are not “gender-specific or culturally unaware,” said Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
“Utilize words that do not make the applicant feel they should be of a certain age group,” she said. “For example, using words such as ‘digital native’ can make an applicant feel they need to be under a certain age.”
Employers who want to implement diversity, equity and inclusion should be careful about using language that appears to set quotas, Russo said, but “You’re allowed to say, ‘We want to increase representation of Black managers in our organization, and we’re going to make sure that we are recruiting in diverse areas.’”
The Colorado Equal Pay for Equal Work Act incentivizes employers to make sure they are not discriminating against employees based on sex, for example, where a woman is being paid less than a man with the same job duties.
“The law does allow some discrepancies for years of service, education, experience, things like that,” Russo said. “If you can’t explain it by one of those reasons, the assumption is that the difference is likely discriminatory.”
Doing a deep analysis is crucial, because if a complaint about underpayment is found to be valid, the employee can be awarded not only back pay owed, but double that amount, Russo said.
Since the Great Resignation, “we’ve gotten asked a lot by employers about what they can do,” to improve diversity in recruiting without running afoul of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which says you can’t take race into account when hiring, he said. “With recruiting, it’s about breaking down the barriers that employers sometimes impose on themselves.”
Employers can also reevaluate some jobs to find ways that they can be performed by people with disabilities. They may need adaptive equipment, but by holding those employees to the same productivity standards, “you are essentially still treating everyone the same,” he said.
Employers also need to insist that employees act professionally and respectfully toward one another, he said.
“The results of implementing DEI policies should be that everyone feels comfortable and happy at work, and they’re less likely to leave,” Russo said. “Now is a great time to review and make sure you are implementing those things.”
RETENTION AND RETRAINING
The best way to identify skills gaps is an active listening strategy, Yugo said.
“Coaching and developing leaders that actively seek out what’s happening with their team can identify those spots that are easy fixes,” she said. Team leaders also can help determine what’s important to each team member so that they are willing to stay and grow with the company.
A successful listening strategy creates a feedback loop where people feel comfortable talking about what’s happening in their world at work, and then see the company acting on that information, she said.
Employers then can take steps toward filling skills gaps or changing the nature of some positions.
“I would start with having a clear definition of all the jobs, as well as competency models and performance dimensions for your roles,” Yugo said. “For your team, what is each role, and what abilities, mindset, skills and values do people need in order to be successful?”
That analysis reveals where individuals can share competencies across teams or shows a crucial need to hire another person, she said.
Employees want opportunities for growth and development, so cross-training programs “can connect with people’s eagerness to grow,” she said.
At the same time, employers must guard against overburdening employees.
“We have seen all too frequently that the Great Resignation has put a huge burden onto the employer,” Marcoulier said. “However, that burden is shifted to employees who may not have the right skillset to fulfill open job duties. It’s incredibly important that the excuse of not providing critical skillsets because the employer doesn’t have time is not used.”
Upskilling and reskilling programs can be positioned as a benefit to employment at your business, Marcoulier said. She suggested that employers investigate the Ready to Rise program at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
“Employees and individuals can utilize that program to upskill in a variety of areas (it’s a huge list) that best fit the needs of the business,” Marcoulier said.
“We encourage businesses to have their employees fill out an interest form on our website [ppwfc.org],” said Becca Tonn, Pikes Peak Workforce Center communications manager. Eligibility includes anyone whose household or business was economically affected at any time, for any period, since March 2020.
WORKPLACE SAFETY
The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 imposes upon employees the general duty of providing a safe workplace, Russo said. The OSHA administration provides guidance as to what that means.
“It could differ based on industry,” Russo said. “If you have people climbing up high elevations, they may need to wear fall gear.”
Regarding COVID, the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration looks at guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a vaccine or testing mandate for private companies with 100 or more employees, but that does not preclude employers from adopting rules about vaccination, masking or testing, “as long as they accommodate for religion or disability,” Russo said.
In addition, employers need to remain cognizant of the general duties clause.
“OSHA has done far more inspections since 2021 than they did in 2020, using the general duties clause to go in and see whether an employer is complying,” he said. “OSHA might very well be looking at COVID outbreak information and using that to determine whether or not they’re going to go in.”
Employers also need to address mental health issues resulting from isolation, burnout and stress, Russo said.
“Make sure your employees know that they don’t need to be working until all hours of the night, they’re taking breaks and taking time for themselves,” he said. “Make sure they know they can communicate what’s going on and they won’t be judged for that, and what resources are available.”
Disclosure: HR Branches provides services to the Business Journal’s parent company.
