The Space Foundation is set for a $1.5 million shot in the arm via a grant from the Department of Defense’s National Defense Education Program, to expand its Junior Space Entrepreneurship program. The grant was announced Oct. 20.
Junior Space Entrepreneurship marries entrepreneurship and science, technology, engineering and math curriculum to cultivate the skills needed by students and educators, specifically in local education districts that include students from low socioeconomic backgrounds and where 12.5 percent of the students are military-connected. The aim is to expand equity and access for underserved communities.
It’s a good year for the Space Foundation. The grant for Junior Space Entrepreneurship (that $1.5 million comes over three years) comes on the heels of El Pomar Foundation’s August announcement that it has officially donated an 85,000-square-foot addition to the Space Foundation’s Discovery Center. The donation, which released the Space Foundation from a $4.1 million lease, will give the organization more room to expand its public offerings. Among those public offerings is the Space Foundation’s education mission, which educates the public on all things space — not just through its Discovery Center, off Garden of the Gods Road, but also through its collaborations and partnerships with space agencies and local school districts.
Spearheading that effort is Autumn Thomas, the Space Foundation’s vice president of education since June. A former classroom teacher and administrator in Denver, Aurora and Littleton, Thomas received her doctorate in equity in education with an executive leadership focus from the University of Colorado Denver. As the leader of Formal Education Department, Thomas’ mission is to help grow the next generation of space entrepreneurs through education and outreach.
Thomas talked with the Business Journal about the impact of the grant, and expanding equity and diversity in the space economy.
How did you end up at the Space Foundation?
Littleton was my most recent place. ... I ended up getting contacted by [Space Foundation COO] Shelli [Brunswick] because there was some movement and change in the education department and she said, ‘Hey, you want to come check this out?’ I did some consulting to provide some leadership for the department and then asked if I could apply for the position. Their vision really aligned with mine and it was this idea that we can really create a pathway for all underrepresented groups to get into the space economy. How do we do that as a nonprofit? How do we provide teachers with that education excitement and help students see themselves in the space economy and what steps do they need to take to get there?
[At Cherry Creek Public Schools] inclusion was their big focus. I’m carrying that with me as I move out into the world. It’s just been a cultural part of me, that we have to find a way to make space at the table for everybody. As we start to move into our plans at Space Foundation, that’s our thoughts too. We have an infinite table; we need to create infinite space and put everybody there.
What does the Formal Education Department do?
We have a lot of work coming our way. We have a lot of people asking for help: ‘How do you get space-inspired work into all of the curriculum?’ We have ... a K-12 curriculum; we have a middle school curriculum, we have a high school curriculum. We also have a teaching professional development curriculum that goes in and talks about space across all curriculums, so we train teachers on how to get space into everything they’re doing, so students can keep seeing this idea of space with them in it.
Harrison School District 2 is running some of our Junior Space Entrepreneurship programs. It’s a high school program and it’s focused on a mission to Mars with an entrepreneurship focus. At the end of the semester they’re going to do a big showcase. We have two cohorts at Harrison and two cohorts at Widefield. It’s partnered with Junior Achievement — they’re helping us on the entrepreneurship side — and then students are going to showcase their businesses at the showcase at the end of December. Next semester we’re expanding into other districts, with the potential to bring our program up north to some Denver schools.
How will the DoD grant impact the Junior Space Entrepreneurship program?
This is going to expand our program to go to five schools each semester, 10 schools a year. We’re really excited. It’s going to pay for the schools to have access to it, so no money has to come out of the district’s pocket.
What role will your department play in the expansion of the Discovery Center?
Because of our expansion, we have moved from just education to a whole Center of Innovation and Education. The Discovery Center still falls under that, and it’s still an educational piece of our foundation. We will work in partnership with them to continue to help them with their exhibits and their programming, so that they still have that high level of programming that we’re providing to schools. CI&E is sort of a startup. It’s ever-evolving. Right now my role is to focus on the Formal Education Department, with the idea that we, as Formal Education, will support the Discovery Center. We have created kind of a collaborative culture within CI&E, where everybody who has a different strand is having a voice at the table, having a voice where things are going. There isn’t a leader of CI&E just yet, so my role is to help us stay in alignment.
Has the COVID-19 crisis created a greater demand for packaged curriculum in public schools?
What’s really great about what we are able to do [is] it isn’t a stock curriculum — something that you buy and implement it this way — it’s very customized. Right now, the in-person curriculum adapts and changes based on our feedback from students, staff and schools, or if something changes in the space economy. It’s constantly being updated. Our Junior Space Entrepreneurship curriculum that we are focusing on right now, which is at the high school level, it’s the mission to Mars. We’re really careful to say, ‘Here is the math behind that, here is the orbital mechanics behind it, here is the technology behind it — now here’s how it’s applicable to things in our world. What would you like to do with this? How would you start a business on your own using this?’ Now we’ve created a whole project on how to get to Mars, and now you’re thinking, ‘Wow, that technology could be useful.’ Now we’re going to invent something and make it into a business and sell it. So far our reception has been overwhelmingly positive. We have a teacher in the classroom, so it’s a co-teaching model. It’s project-based, it’s inquiry-based. It’s very much active and hands-on and something that activates their mind more than any packaged curriculum that’s out there.
What kind of an impact, in terms of student performance, has the Space Foundation’s curriculum had?
We don’t have a lot of data about that right now, but we do have a lot of feedback from students that they think it had a really great impact. We are working with a data collection team now — we have a local business called Via and they are going to be providing our data collection. We want to know not just our data on performance, but are we influencing you to take classes? Are we influencing your career choices? Are we influencing you to see yourself in a different light than you’ve ever seen yourself before? Some of our students are under-represented in the space ecosystem, so we’re saying, ‘Do you see yourself now? ... You fit here.’
Does the Space Foundation have any partnerships at the college or higher ed level?
We do have a lot of work happening at the higher education level with [the Center of Innovation and Education]. The CI&E umbrella, which has the Discovery Center and Formal Education, now we have this other part that we’re rejuvenating and reviving —the Space Foundation University — which has Space Commerce Institute underneath it. Space Foundation University is our adult-focused programming. With our Space Commerce Institute we’re designing a certification program that will align with a college-focus so students can get that entrepreneurship focus. That’s in the design stage still, but we’re really close. We’re always communicating with different local agencies to say, ‘How can we support you and what niche can we fill?’ We don’t want to create something that isn’t necessary, right? We’re getting a lot of feedback that entrepreneurship and the space economy is a big ask out there right now.
Most people think of space as a STEM field. What does the pathway to the space economy look like today?
I think about myself, as an educator, in the space economy right now. Who knew that I was going to be here? I think about my COO, Shelli, with an MBA and here she is in the space economy. There’s so many different pathways, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Our STEM is obviously still necessary too, but data analysis is becoming a real big thing.
What does your five-year plan look like?
I always tell everybody, ‘We’re gonna have 100 educators and our own wing,’ but really it’s to support the growth. Everything that comes in for the next five years, I want us to be providing anything the Space Foundation needs at an elite and cooperative, collaborative level. My vision for this department is that we are a collaborative group of people, working hard to respect each other and bring passion to what we’re doing. So far, so good.