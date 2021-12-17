Brett Thomas wants people in Colorado Springs to share his love for pickleball. The Courtside Superstores CEO and partner discovered pickleball five years ago and rarely puts down his paddle.
“I play pickleball 5-7 times a week now,” Thomas said. “I play on the senior pro tour for the [Professional Pickleball Association] and I teach pickleball, which I love to do. It’s fun teaching beginners and intermediates and seeing their progression. Once you see them crack a smile during a training session, that’s when you know their love for the game is real.”
The Orange County, California, native grew up playing tennis, but an injury to his left knee in 1999 kept him away from the game until 2015.
In 2016, a group of friends convinced him to try pickleball. “I stopped playing tennis that day,” Thomas said, “and I’ve played pickleball ever since.”
He’s banking on Colorado Springs people loving the game when he opens a Courtside Superstores pickleball location in January 2022, in the former Stein Mart location at University Village.
“There’s a Top Golf here and that means there’s a wide enough spectrum of people who play tennis, golf and pickleball,” Thomas said. “From our research, we’ve realized that if you play tennis and golf, you’re [likely] playing pickleball. That’s just the norm.”
He also thinks pickleball’s inclusivity is a draw.
“The greatest thing about pickleball is an 8-year-old can play against someone who’s 80 and ladies can play against men,” Thomas said. “It’s an incredibly social game and players always say, ‘One more game.’ Well, that one more becomes one more, and another and another. You go to play for an hour and before you realize it, you’ve played for four.”
Thomas talked with the Business Journal about his life-changing injury, his vision for pickleball in the Springs and why bad weather will be good for business.
How many pickleball locations do you have?
We have one live in [Irvine] California and we have four going up [Prescott, Arizona; Boynton Beach, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Colorado Springs]. We plan to do 22 more next year across the U.S. Our average space size is anywhere from 35,000 to 55,000 square feet. And we have some flagship spots that are 90,000 to 200,000 square feet. And those spaces consists of full brewhouse-type restaurants and 20 to 30 courts indoors and 12 outdoor.
What are your expectations for pickleball here?
[To] grow out of this place or open a second location in Colorado Springs. There are a few different pickleball clubs ... and I think Pikes Peak Pickleball club has 1,600-plus members. That’s not including the rest of people in Colorado Springs and local areas that play. We have people in Irvine who will drive 45 minutes to an hour to play two to three times a week. ... Our court surface is like Rolls Royce: We do nothing less than five-star. We have Coca-Cola as a partner, so we have a Coca-Cola lounge; we have Travis Mathew [men’s clothing], we have Stone Brewing out of San Diego. We have some pretty big hitters like Monster, Bodyarmor [sports drinks] that are a part of this nationwide.
What happened to your knee and how did that lead to pickleball?
I injured my left knee in 1999 playing tennis. I tore my ACL, MCL and my meniscus. The only thing I had left was my patellar tendon. After that injury, I stopped playing tennis for about 20 years but picked it back up [in 2015]. I played for about a year but one day after church, some friends asked if I wanted to play pickleball — and the rest is history. Pickleball is great because it’s incredibly social. ... With tennis, it is an intricate game and you can’t just step on a court and play full games. It takes practice, a big court and a big area. With pickleball, I can spend 10 minutes with you and I guarantee I’ll have you playing and enjoying yourself. If you ask most people who play pickleball on a regular basis, they all have pickleball families. On Thanksgiving, I’ll do tournaments in the morning with my pickleball family and we do holidays together. That’s what we’re creating here.
How large will this location be and when do you expect it to be ready?
It’ll be about 32,000 square feet, 10 courts, 4,000-plus square feet of retail, 4,000-plus square feet of restaurant bar — and we expect it to be open around the end of January. The greatest thing about opening in Irvine was we couldn’t use our courts for a while because of the pandemic; all we could use was retail. But we actually did pretty well. When we started using courts, that was a bonus. Then we opened up the bar restaurant and that was a second bonus. Every night at the Irvine facility, we have five courts and I have 60 to 70 people playing from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., or 5 p.m. to midnight. During the day, we have leagues and lessons and open play.
Opening by January — isn’t that fast turnaround? Right now there’s not much here.
A lot of people say that — but you have to think, 75 percent of the space is just courts. I take this down, I get the ceiling. I take the floor out, get it down to the concrete and then I have somebody come in and do my courts. Once I get down to concrete, those courts are done in five days and the rest of the work is just lipstick: touch up and paint and putting things in place. So it could be completed really quick. I opened Irvine in 28 days from keys in hand to open door.
Do you think inclement weather will affect business?
I expect that to affect business in a positive way. We want to build a base, let players do leagues and enjoy the game. People come in to play and they’ll be here for three-plus hours. We have 24 TVs that are going up. You can watch 12 NFL games, 10 college football games, hockey games, whatever is on the screen. You can play pinball and hang out with your buddies and have a beer. We do ladies’ nights — we call it ‘chickleball.’ We’ll have wine, charcuterie boards, margaritas to enjoy with your friends and we do women’s leagues, men’s leagues, mixed leagues, all levels. It’s all about programming.
How many jobs will this create?
At full steam, probably 40 jobs. I look at this as being an anchor for University Village. It will definitely be a big pull for all the rest of the businesses.
Why do you want to spread this sport across the country?
Because everybody can play it including people who have never played sports in their life. I’ve watched people transform their lives from being overweight to in shape. This game is easy on your joints but it’s great cardio. You can fit four pickleball courts on a tennis court. It’s hand-eye coordination, it builds your core and your cardio and you don’t even notice it. Instead of doing 2,000 steps somewhere, you’re doing more than that during a game and you don’t even realize it because you’re laughing and having a good time with your friends. That’s the atmosphere I want to build out here.