The 36th Space Symposium will make its post-COVID return to Colorado Springs next week. The annual event, hosted by the Space Foundation and usually held in April at The Broadmoor hotel, features the crème de la crème of the international space community — military, industry and academic professionals from around the world. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month the event returns to The Broadmoor, this time in the new 125,000-square-foot Bartolin Hall.
“We’re very excited about bringing — literally — the world back to Colorado Springs, making us, again, the capital of the world space community,” said Rich Cooper, vice president of communications and outreach for the Space Foundation. “We’ve got 15 space agency leads; we anticipate representatives from 25 different countries. We [expect] between 7,500 to 8,000 people. That is in-person and virtual. We are going to have a record-breaking set of exhibits this year and we really get to break in the new exhibit hall at The Broadmoor, which we wanted to do last year, but were interrupted.”
One of the new features of this year’s symposium is virtual attendance. Like many companies emerging from the fog of COVID lockdowns, the Space Foundation used the emergency as an opportunity for innovation.
“I think we all knew when the pandemic hit we had to make the evolution to becoming the digital Space Foundation occur,” Cooper explained. “We did that on several levels, particularly with our education programs, with the launch of the Center for Innovation and Education, as well as the launch of our Symposium 365 digital platform. It’s great to be able to bring the world together for a week and go over everything that’s happening, but there’s far too many conversations and far too many other great things that are happening to just wait for the week. The platform will allow us to have those conversations in real time and allow people to access those same conversations at their leisure. This is a global space ecosystem that’s happening, and we’re happy to be its champion and steward.”
A subscription for Symposium 365 through the end of 2021 is included for all Space Symposium registrants, and virtual attendance isn’t the only difference for this year’s event.
Though COVID restrictions have loosened, the prevalence of the Delta variant in El Paso County has made people leery.
“We’re all operating with all the respective precautions that people need to operate under, so we’ve made the adjustments to make that possible,” Cooper said. “We do have increased aisles in the exhibit area, so that it’s easier for people to move around and not be crammed together. We’ve given the direction, ‘Bring your masks.’ We’re requiring masks for all indoor activities.”
The return of events like the Space Symposium is a good omen for the tourism industry in Colorado Springs, which suffered heavy losses during 2020.
“It decimated [the tourism industry],” said Kathy Reak, vice president of sales with VisitCOS, the official marketing organization for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. “I’ve been in this business for more years than I care to mention, but I don’t think I ever remember a time when a hotel actually closed its doors, for any amount of time.
“To have The Broadmoor close their doors, and Great Wolf Lodge close their doors, there was just no money coming into these properties. Not only did it impact revenues, but it impacted employees and people losing their jobs, even for a short time, going on unemployment. Many of them found other positions. Now, the doors are open, people are coming, and it’s hard to find those employees to come back to work. They’ve found other jobs.”
A June report by Dean Runyan Associates prepared for the Colorado Tourism Office enumerates Reak’s observations.
During 2020, Colorado suffered a 36.3 percent decrease in travel spending, a drop of $8.8 billion. Colorado also saw a 31.3 percent decrease in tax revenue, from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $1 billion in 2020. Companies also saw the loss of 31,700 jobs and a decrease in travel earnings from $7.4 billion in 2019 to $6.7 billion in 2020.
For Reak, the Space Symposium is one of the annual events in Colorado Springs that has an outsized economic impact. “It’s a huge impact to our community,” she said. “When it was canceled in April we were like, ‘Oh no.’ In a normal year, it probably brings $25 [million] to $30 million to the community, especially in April when that is kind of our down season. It’s ever so important. This year they’re probably going to be about 50 percent of that.”
According to Reak, the Space Symposium is like throwing a rock in a pond: The ripples reach out across the water.
“It’s an economic impact,” she said. “It’s not just the hotel rate, it includes car rentals, flying into Colorado Springs Airport, money spent at restaurants — all those ancillary costs when you travel. It’s the whole big picture.”
Cooper said the reduced enrollment this year is a result of multiple factors, like COVID restrictions and having to reschedule the Spring event for August.
“We’re usually around 15,000,” he noted. “This is about half of that. Part of that is certainly the environment in which we’re operating. The second thing is we’re sharing The Broadmoor with two other groups, and as such we are being respectful of their footprint on the campus just as they’re being respectful of ours. It’s going to be an interesting dynamic. When Space Symposium rolls in we’re used to having the entire campus. This time, again, we’re going to have some other visitors. We’ll see what type of cross-pollination is going to go on.”
U.S. SPACE FORCE
Masks and virtual enrollment aren’t the only new aspects to the Space Symposium. This year’s Symposium will also be the first one attended by newest branch of the U.S. military — the Space Force. “We will have a healthy contingent of Space Force that is there,” said Cooper. “We’re starting the first full day of programming with Gen. [John] Raymond, who is CSO [Chief of Space Operations].
“They are also the recipient of our Space Achievement Award this year. Gen. Raymond and the other guardians have assembled the operations, procedures and all the pieces that go together in standing up a new military service in, really, under a year. That by itself is a Herculean achievement.”
The introduction of the Space Force has also brought potential changes to Colorado Springs’ space landscape.
On Jan. 13, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett announced that U.S. Space Command would move from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs to Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. The decision, made during the Trump administration and now being re-evaluated, has brought criticism from Colorado lawmakers.
Cooper and Reak agree that despite the potential loss of U.S. Space Command, Colorado Springs will continue to be a key destination for the space industry.
“Regardless of where Space Command is headquartered, we’re confident that Space Symposium remains a place that people and organizations that are part of the space community want to come and be a part of,” said Cooper.
“We’re confident in the reputation, the capability, and what this community can provide in hosting that exchange. We’re humbled and grateful that those parties — whether they be in the United States or around the world — are going to come to Space Symposium.”