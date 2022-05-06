Colorado’s upcoming universal preschool program will, in theory, provide families with more affordable choices for where to send their 4-year-olds for early care and education.
The intent of the program, which will go into effect in fall 2023, is to include a range of public and private Early Care and Education providers where families can use their 10 weekly hours of state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds — what’s known as a “mixed delivery system.”
But the availability of slots for universal preschool (dubbed “UPK” by stakeholders) and whether mixed delivery will actually be achieved, depends on how many and what types of providers decide to participate in the voluntary program.
And many Family and Child Care Home providers, which are small private ECE businesses and make up nearly half of El Paso County’s overall licensed ECE providers, are uncertain of whether it will make financial and practical sense for them to provide UPK slots.
Major questions of how FCCH providers would qualify and be compensated for participating in UPK remain unanswered, as the state’s new Department of Early Childhood starts to determine how the program will be regulated.
It has left FCCH providers to wonder whether UPK will be set up to accommodate them, or if it will mostly rely on school district- and center-based preschool programs, said Alma Wiley, president of the Pikes Peak Region Family Child Care Association, which currently represents 94 (or nearly half) of the FCCH providers in El Paso and Teller counties.
“They’ve talked about the mixed delivery system, but they really haven’t addressed the mixed delivery system enough for providers to feel comfortable that they’re not going to be pushed out of business,” Wiley said.
“They need to get Family Child Care involved, across the state,” she added. “There’s some counties that feel like Family Child Care isn’t even represented at the table for UPK.”
This is going to be a problem for administering UPK, Wiley asserts, as school district- and center-based providers across the state do not have the capacity alone to accommodate a potential influx of 4-year-olds.
“It’s going to need to be all hands on deck for every age level,” she said.
Dilemma for ChildCare Businesses
There are generally three different types of licensed preschool providers where families can enroll their children — public school districts, nonprofit or for-profit centers, and FCCH providers, according to Joint Initiatives for Families and Youth, the organization that oversees El Paso County’s state-required Early Childhood Council.
All of these types of providers can decide to participate in UPK. But there have been some troubling indicators that many FCCH providers may not want to.
In response to a 2021 survey of 720 providers by the nonprofit Early Milestones Colorado, 45 percent of FCCH providers statewide said they do not plan to participate in UPK.
They are reluctant because of the program’s unstated quality standards and requirements for participation, and are concerned the per-child reimbursement rate will be lower than what the providers charge tuition-paying families, according to the Early Milestones survey. These details are yet to be released by the state and will be worked out over the next year by the new department overseeing UPK.
FCCH providers also wonder if under UPK the state will maintain its current licensing standards for them, including required ratios of how many children of different ages each provider can care for under their license type, Wiley said.
“If Family Child Care only does UPK, are they going to be able to have more kids that are 4- and 5-year-olds” under the licensing standards, Wiley asked. “Are they going to increase capacities or change ratios for younger kids, for providers who don’t want to do UPK and only want to solely work on the infant/toddler side?”
Low participation from FCCH providers would be an even greater problem for El Paso County, as they make up 48 percent of all 422 ECE providers, according to Joint Initiatives. This is an “unusual breakdown” compared to other counties, said SherryLynn Boyles, president and CEO of JI.
“Creating more preschool spots means not only families participating, but programs participating, so that absolutely is a concern,” Boyles said.
And Kelly Hurtado, a program director for JI who oversees the county’s Early Childhood Council, added via email, “We have great high quality FCCH providers in our community who could offer UPK if they decide it’s what’s right for their business.”
It’s important to note that the Early Milestones survey was conducted in early 2021, when UPK and the new department were still in development, said Diane Price, president and CEO of the nonprofit Early Connections Learning Centers, which operates four childcare and preschool centers in Colorado Springs for mostly low income children ages birth to 5.
The survey results from FCCH providers were “scary,” Price said. But she hopes that their sentiments about UPK have changed since discussions about the program at the state and local level took place over the last year.
Early Connections has a network of about 12 FCCH providers who it has been helping get up to speed on the UPK legislation, Price said. Anticipated rules and regulations for UPK are making FCCH providers especially anxious because they’ve traditionally relied solely on tuition from families to operate and have very little experience with government streams of funding, compared to centers and school districts, she said.
Early Connections leaders will hold meetings with the Pikes Peak Region Family Child Care Association to collaborate on information-sharing and engaging more FCCH providers in discussions about UPK, Price said.
“We have a lot of education to do, to also get our early care and education professionals in our community ready for what’s going to happen,” she added.
One primary goal will be to help FCCH providers understand how they can “stack funding” from multiple sources to fund full days of childcare through a combination of money from UPK, other programs and parent tuition, Price said.
UPK will provide 10 free hours of preschool for 4-year-olds per week, which allows for about three, 3-hour half-day preschool sessions per week. But some families will need more care than that, and other sources to pay for it.
“How do you create a mechanism for families to pay less, but for you to still have a viable business,” Price said. “The business side of early care and education is not for the faint of heart, because the business model is awful.
“Right now, without UPK, it’s a single-payer system” for FCCH providers, she added.
FCCH providers are “waiting for the rules of the game” to be clear before committing to UPK, said Noreen Landis-Tyson, president and CEO of the Community Partnership for Child Development, which administers the federal Head Start program and Colorado Preschool Program in six Colorado Springs school districts and other ECE centers.
There are also significant concerns about how FCCH providers — and ECE providers in general — will staff up to accommodate a potential influx of children, or whether there will be new degree or training requirements for staff under UPK.
“That’s a biggie,” Landis-Tyson said. “Because people are not flocking to the early childhood field.”
Already Strained Workforce
Though most industries are struggling with a shortage of workers right now due to the pandemic, staffing challenges have been ever-present in early childhood education, due to its reputation of low wages and few benefits, Price said.
Early Connections Learning Centers and CPCD...giving children a head start recently raised their minimum wages to retain current teachers and attract new ones.
CPCD raised its minimum wage for teachers from $12.73 to $15 an hour in June 2021, using about $1.1 million in pandemic relief funding allocated to the organization, according to Landis-Tyson. But that funding will eventually run out, and then CPCD — which relies mostly on federal and state money — isn’t sure how it will sustain those wages in the long term, she said.
“We’re also getting some state stabilization money, … which will hold us in good stead for another year,” she added. “But things have to change by that time, enough that we can not only continue those salaries, but also increase them, because $15 an hour at this point isn’t cutting it.”
Price said that for FCCH providers, who most of the time make just enough from tuition payments to operate, increasing wages is a less attainable goal.
“The only money that [FCCH providers] get is parents’ money, or the money that comes in for subsidies from limited income families, unless like us — we’re not a not-for-profit,” she said. “We have the ability to raise money, but not everybody does. Figuring out how to pay the full cost of care and make a living wage, or pay your employees a living wage, takes some thought and innovation and some risk.”
And as UPK is set to start in about a year, shoring up the workforce is a huge priority, as providers anticipate they may increase capacity to accommodate families wanting to take advantage of the free preschool hours.
In 2019, there were 23,702 working ECE professionals statewide, and most of them cared for children ages 3 to 5, according to a report by the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab at the University of Denver. This meant licensed childcare providers statewide met 89 percent of the needs of these preschool-aged children, the DU report found.
The infant and toddler care workforce is significantly more strained, meeting only 53 percent of the state’s needs for this age group in 2019, according to the report. Teachers serving kids ages 3 to 5 in both private and public ECE centers outnumbered infant and toddler teachers by a 2-to-1 ratio that year, the report said.
Wiley, of the Pikes Peak FCCH association, said the “massive shortage” of infant and toddler care that was present before the pandemic has only grown worse since 2020, and may take another hit from UPK. There’s anxiety that the program could further strain the infant and toddler care workforce, if providers — many of which serve a wide range of children ages birth to 5 — decide to shift their focus from the younger children to 4-year-olds, using the new state funding for that age group.
According to the UD report, “The intense focus on universal pre-K (4- to 5-year-olds) may … have the unintended consequence of detracting attention and potential funding support for the supply of licensed infant and toddler care (and therefore the workforce).
“Without directly connecting support for infant and toddler care to these pre-K investments, these two parts of ECE sector remain pitted against one another in budgets,” the report said.