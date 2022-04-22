A group of Colorado Springs entrepreneurs have blended the swell times of the Roaring 1920s and the rebel spirit of moonshiners with a dash of Western ingenuity to create a flourishing distillery industry.
Whiskeys, liquors and liqueurs made in the Colorado Springs region are finding their way onto shelves across the country, and distillery tasting rooms are increasingly popular gathering places.
Ian Lee, cofounder and board member of Lee Spirits, said the rise of distilleries is not surprising.
“In many ways, the distilling ecosystem follows the craft beer ecosystem,” Lee said. “Access to raw materials, the business climate, distributors willing to take a chance on startup brands and a consumer base willing to try new concepts — all of those foundational stones exist in Colorado.”
Colorado’s high-quality water also makes it an attractive locale for making whiskey, he said.
Colorado was fertile ground because the state was an early adopter of distillery-friendly laws that favored small entrepreneurs, said Michael Myers, owner/distiller of Distillery 291. The state allows distillers to sell bottles out of their tasting rooms and to distribute their own products.
“I think spirits have become an art form,” said Mike Girard, founder of Monument’s 3 Hundred Days of Shine.
Local beverages have devoted followings, as do the organizations that surround them. The Colorado Springs Bourbon Society, for instance, has more than 3,000 members.
Local distillers have had a strong sense of community since before the pandemic, said Casey Ross, co-owner of Axe and the Oak Distillery and Whiskey House.
“Throughout the years, we’ve helped each other with grain and glassware and connections,” he said. “It’s really nice.”
PIONEER DISTILLERY
Owner/distiller Michael Myers said he believed his Distillery 291 license was the second issued to a Colorado Springs business and No. 23 in the state. Since several of the first 22 licenses were duplicates, Myers figures he was about the 15th distiller in modern-day Colorado.
Myers was a fashion photographer in New York City, shooting for glossy magazines like Vanity Fair, when the events of Sept. 11, 2001, changed his life. His wife’s parents lived in Monument, and a couple of years later the family decided to relocate here.
He continued his career, commuting to New York, but started looking for other possibilities. In 2010, he read an article about distilling in Vanity Fair, and was intrigued.
“I talked to Mike Bristol [founder of Bristol Brewery], taught myself and created my own recipes” for bourbon and rye, Myers said. He made his first batch of whiskey 10 years to the day after 9-11, using a still he built from copper printing plates.
For the first 2½ years, Distillery 291 was a one-person operation. After Bristol Brewery moved into Ivywild School, the distillery in 2013 took over Bristol’s former location on Tejon Street. It moved again a year ago to its current 12,000-square-foot site at 4242 N. Nevada Ave.
“We’ve been on a steep growth curve since we started,” said Myers, who now employs about 30 people. Distillery 291’s hand-crafted, made-from-scratch whiskeys have won more than 50 national and international awards.
The pandemic had something of a silver lining for Distillery 291. “Our tasting room technically closed” in 2020, Myers said, but “the revenue of the tasting room grew by 20 percent.” That was because the state allowed distilleries to sell bottles and cocktails to go.
“We made a spur-of-the-moment decision; I had a cocktail in a bottle with a sticker on it and photographed within 40 minutes, and put it on the website,” he said. “That night, we sold 80 $10 cocktails to go, and the next day we sold 160 cocktails to go. We still sell them. It’s a great part of our business.”
The current popularity of rye whiskey is pushing sales locally and nationally — through distributors, Distillery 291 sells products in 22 states.
Myers said he is looking to add 10 more people by the end of this year, including brand advocates and salespeople in other states.
SHINE IN MONUMENT
Girard distilled his first batch of moonshine using a pressure cooker made from an IED (improvised explosive device) while he was deployed in Afghanistan.
A first sergeant in the Army, Girard “heard some of my guys talking about making beer, making wine, making moonshine while they’re downrange.”
Girard knew nothing about making alcohol but was curious to see if it was possible. He did some research and constructed a still using the IED cooker, copper HVAC line, and a hot plate and distiller’s yeast ordered from Amazon.
The resulting product was undrinkable, but it ignited an interest that became a hobby when Girard returned home from deployment.
“Every state in the Union had some sort of moonshine that was being produced illegally during Prohibition,” he said. Girard set out to recreate a Colorado classic known as Sugar Moon, made with beet sugar. At 105 proof, it had quite a kick.
After attracting investors and making a business plan, Girard approached several locations about opening a distillery. Monument responded quickly and enthusiastically that it would love to have his business.
Girard opened 3 Hundred Days of Shine in September 2014, with a name that echoes Colorado’s unofficial state motto, “three hundred days of sunshine,” and a tasting room that evokes a 100-year-old Colorado roadhouse.
The walls are papered with articles about the Carlino brothers, who ran booze from Pueblo; Joe “Little Caesar” Roma, who controlled Denver; and Chester “Chet” Porter, one of the West’s most prolific bootleggers, who had a huge still in a farmhouse just north of Colorado Springs.
The distillery’s 10 employees help to make and sell a dozen flavors of shine, including the 40-proof apple pie blend, a favorite of customers and contest judges.
Girard kept paying his employees during 2020 by selling bottles of moonshine from the tasting house and transitioning part of his production to hand sanitizer. For every bottle of hand sanitizer sold, Girard donated an equivalent amount to first responders and retirement communities.
“We’re still in a growing phase,” Girard said. He’d like to grow more but has paused because of inflation and supply chain issues with bottles and glass.
“Mostly, we’re trying to build out our distribution,” he said.
SPEAKEASY AMBIANCE
Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street, the tasting room for Lee Spirits distillery, also sports a speakeasy vibe. A haberdashery fronts the establishment and adds a bit of intrigue and a touch of Jazz Age glamour.
Ian Lee and his cousin Nick Lee founded the distillery in 2013 and opened Brooklyn’s on Boulder two years later.
“My cousin and I were big fans of craft cocktails and big fans of history,” Ian Lee said. “We felt like modern bartenders didn’t have access to a lot of ingredients that are necessary to create classic cocktails in the way that they were originally designed. So we started the distillery to make the tools that are necessary for a modern bartender to elevate the past.”
Their flagship product, dry gin, was created with Prohibition-era cocktails like Singapore Slings in mind. The company also makes flavored gins, classic liqueurs like crème de cacao and canned cocktails at its Monument distillery and maintains another tasting room in Monument.
During the pandemic, “we were affected but not decimated” by supply chain issues, Lee said. “Lee spirits has always maintained multiple relationships for every step across our logistics chain. … When one vendor was out of glass, we just went to a different vendor for that one specific order. We do have to order products farther in advance now than we used to.”
Lee Spirits was acquired in July 2021 by Sonder Libations, a Monument-based holding company, in a deal that will lead to wider distribution of its products and the addition of other brands.
“We’re really happy with our product penetration,” Lee said. “We are growing coast to coast,” and the company expects to have a global presence by 2024.
GOING WITH THE FLOW
“Everything prepandemic was flowing nicely at the distillery and whiskey house,” said Ross of Axe and the Oak Distillery.
Once liquor stores reopened after a brief early pandemic closure, “we did a little pivot … to hand sanitizer,” Ross said. “We donated the majority of that … to hospitals, nursing homes, Peterson [Space] Force Base and NORAD.”
The switch was easy, Ross said: “We were just making liquor and proofing it down and mixing it with hydrogen peroxide and glycerin.”
At the same time, demand for their whiskey products held steady.
With the advent of lockdowns and people working from home, “they were starting to drink a little earlier,” Ross said. “We actually had pretty good sales throughout the pandemic.”
Later, the distillery experienced supply chain issues and had to switch types of glassware and corks. That wasn’t great for the brand, but the company now has stocked up and has ample supplies, Ross said.
Rising prices of corn, fuel and transportation also are hurdles, and Ross worries about supplies of wheat, given that Ukraine is a major grower. Axe and the Oak hasn’t raised the prices of its products yet, but Ross foresees that might happen soon.
Nevertheless, sales and production are up 35 percent this year over 2019.
Axe and the Oak originated while Ross and his friends Jason Jackson, Eric Baldini, Scott White and Mike Helwege were sitting around a campfire, contemplating how to make a whiskey worth sharing.
After two years of experimentation, they came up with the recipe for Colorado Mountain Bourbon Whiskey, a high-rye, blended bourbon.
The whiskey house tasting room in the Ivywild School serves straight shots and cocktails made with the bourbon and other products such as Axe and the Oak’s Colorado Mountain Incline Rye.
“Our community has been very supportive,” Ross said. “We have a symbiotic relationship with the other businesses at Ivywild. We have a lot of fun stuff coming that will be released this year, and we’re excited for the future.”