Since the end of December, Colorado Springs’ free COVID-19 testing sites have been inundated with people exposed to or fearing infection from the Omicron variant that’s tearing through the city. Now long waits and testing backlogs are sending ripples across workforces already stretched thin by the pandemic.
“The last several weeks have been unbelievable,” said Barb Cronin, executive director of Mission Medical Center, a nonprofit health care provider on East LaSalle Street that has also been operating a COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs since December 2020, through COVIDCheck Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated, based on preliminary data about Omicron, that this variant is possibly three times more infectious than the previously dominant Delta variant.
The week before Christmas, Mission Medical was testing an average of 30 patients a day in its clinic. Then that number “exploded,” Cronin said.
By the next week, the clinic’s staff were testing about 146 people each day. Then 173 people on average the following week. On Jan. 3, they broke 200.
Mission Medical operates one of El Paso County’s smallest testing sites, compared to the large drive thru clinics available at Chapel Hills Mall and The Citadel mall. Cronin heard some patients waited 1.5 to 2.5 hours at those sites to be tested, due to long lines, or were turned away when the site closed for the day.
She said there have also been delays getting patients their results back from the polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests, which Mission Medical and COVIDCheck sites offer. The COVIDCheck website says that “unprecedented testing volume” is causing the longer test turnaround times.
Prior to the Omicron surge, the results took 24 to 36 hours, but now, the wait can take up to five days, leaving some people out of school or work until they know for sure they won’t spread the disease.
Most patients tested at Mission Medical say they have been exposed to another infected person and are required by their workplaces to test negative before returning to in-person work, Cronin said.
“Employers are being very careful — in my opinion just listening to these patients,” she said. “They’re protecting other employees at their facility because they’re asking the person with a sore throat or the sniffles to get a negative COVID test.”
SHORTAGES ACROSS INDUSTRIES
Workplaces where staff must be in-person to do their jobs — primarily health care, retail, food services and construction — have been hardest hit by the Omicron case spike because of the nature of their work.
It’s part of the reason the CDC last month reduced its recommended quarantine duration for people who are positive for COVID-19 and are “asymptomatic and mildly ill.” The federal health agency now recommends infected people isolate for five days, rather than 10, and follow their quarantine with five days of stringent mask-wearing, which reflects “the societal impact” of Omicron and latest data about the reduced severity of this strain, according to the CDC’s website.
Since the holidays, there have been an “unprecedented” number of guest cancellations and restaurant workers calling out sick from shifts, forcing some owners and managers to pick up shifts themselves or close their restaurants a few days out of the week, said Emillio Ortiz, general manager of 503W restaurant and bar on West Colorado Avenue.
Ortiz is the president of the Colorado Springs Bartenders’ Guild, the local chapter of the nonprofit United States Bartenders’ Guild, which has chapters in more than 50 cities. He said staffing shortages are both a local and national issue.
They come on top of delays on shipping some food products from outside the U.S., which have resulted in record low profit margins among local establishments, said Ortiz, who meets monthly with Colorado Springs-based restaurant executives and staff as part of the guild. December is typically a high-grossing month for restaurants, but it fell behind their needs and expectations this year, he said.
The Colorado Hospital Association, which tracks statewide hospital and health system issues, has seen a similar effect from Omicron. The association reported last week that 52 percent of Colorado’s hospitals anticipate staff shortages due to infection among workers, said Cara Welch, senior director of communications for the association.
That number has been consistent since the beginning of January, and is about 20 percent higher than the staff shortages Colorado hospitals experienced during a previous spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in fall 2021, she said.
“We’re fortunate that the CDC did change guidelines for health care workers,” Welch said. “We believe that that will be helpful to our hospitals, if staff are able to return a bit quicker than they would have in previous waves, when the quarantine was a full 10 days. So that’s helpful.
“But absolutely, staffing is the challenge right now in our hospitals across the whole state,” she added.
Fortunately, testing shortages are not as widespread for hospital and health systems workers because of their “reliable supply chain for testing supplies,” Welch said. The long lines and increased wait times for test results at community sites are not impacting health care workers as much as the general population, she said.
Other workplaces are not so lucky.
Delays in accessing COVID-19 tests or getting results back from PCR tests can exacerbate shortages, and not every business has been able to afford to stock up on rapid at-home tests for their workers, Ortiz said.
“People can’t get tested until a couple days, and then even if it is a five-day turnaround, they’re still out a week, maybe even more,” he said.
Omicron “is definitely a threat to the construction industry, where people work with their hands and have to be on site as much as they do,” said Phil LaSarre, vice president of Springs-based Nunn Construction.
The company’s project sites typically have 50 to 150 workers, including subcontractors, and lately, some sites have seen a 40 percent reduction in staffing due to exposures to Omicron, LaSarre said.
“It’s not just with people that actually get the Omicron virus, but it’s people who have kids that get it, or their spouse gets it,” he said. “It’s definitely impacting staying on schedule, getting things done. What we’re having to do to make up for that is do overtime.”
Another burden on the industry is nationwide supply chain issues that have delayed the delivery of equipment and materials to construction sites, forcing the company to sometimes push back project start dates, LaSarre said.
Nunn Construction is following the CDC’s five-day quarantine requirements, as well as other stringent rules for when workers at its project sites show symptoms of the virus or come into close contact with someone with COVID-19. Those employees cannot come back to work without a negative PCR test, he said.
FREE AT-HOME TESTS MORE ACCESSIBLE
The state, and now the federal government, have expanded the availability of at-home, rapid antigen tests through programs to send select employers and residents free self-administered tests that provide results within about 15 minutes.
The federal program, which will send four free tests to each U.S. household when requested via the United States Postal Service, launched Jan. 18. CDPHE has been running a similar program since fall 2021, distributing more than 1.5 million at-home tests throughout the state, according to the Colorado State Joint Information Center.
Some businesses are also able to order the tests from the state in bulk for their employees, such as residential care facilities, child care facilities and public health agencies, according to the information center. Cronin, of Mission Medical Center, said she was able to order 98 of the at-home test kits for volunteers and staff at the clinic.
Derek Wilson, chief strategy officer for Silver Key Senior Services, a Springs-based nonprofit providing resources for older adults, said they also received at-home tests from the state. They’re an especially important tool for Silver Key, as its people often interact with seniors who could become severely ill from COVID-19, Wilson said.
“So much of what we do is direct client service to the most vulnerable,” he said, and having more rapid tests on hand will resolve doubts about whether staff members and volunteers should be providing in-person services if they’re feeling even slightly ill.
“And if it’s negative, they get back to serving much faster or without disruption,” Wilson said.
But he did note that there is skepticism around the accuracy of rapid test results. LaSarre, of Nunn Construction, worries that these results are not as trustworthy, which is why his company strictly requires a PCR for workers to return to their jobsite.
“We don’t want to rely on something that isn’t reliable,” he said. “I know a lot of people are accepting them, but it’s not reliable. We don’t want to use it.”
The Food and Drug Administration has found that the rapid tests are more likely to provide false diagnoses, specifically when testing for the Omicron variant, but still encourages their use because they can detect some people who have the virus. But if a person is symptomatic and self-tests negative, the CDC recommends following up with a PCR test.
Ortiz shares concerns about test accuracy. But he appreciates anything that local and federal government agencies are willing to do to relieve some of the cost burden on owners and managers — whose establishments might be struggling financially.
“That’s going to help tremendously with turnaround and to ease anxieties,” he said. “That’s another one of these things that’s always a constant cost to us as operators.”
No matter the accuracy of the rapid tests, Ortiz said restaurant managers are telling people who don’t feel well to not come in, and to take another test.
“In our realm, it’s a face to face interaction, we have an open kitchen,” he said. “It’s something that’s on all of our minds — all the time, constantly, here. You just get used to that kind of anxiety, unfortunately.”
