Building an apprenticeship program is a lot like dating, says Eric Dunker, vice president of workforce and economic development for Arapahoe Community College.
It can take several years to form strong higher education-to-business relationships and convince companies to adopt a long-term perspective on their talent pipeline, he said. This is especially true in the technology sector, Dunker told the Business Journal, where there’s an immediate need for skilled employees, but no existing road map for on-the-job training models for the rapidly changing industry.
So about two years ago, when ACC and others in the Colorado Community College System were charged with developing 1,600 apprenticeship opportunities in information technology and cybersecurity fields by 2024, Dunker and other officials in the system said they knew they should start by courting potential partner companies and learning exactly what they’re looking for in new hires.
“We’re on second and third dates right now with some of these companies, and it takes like, 10 dates,” Dunker said. “If you don’t have the employer relationships — and it’s about their needs and being demand-driven — then your aspirations are going to fall short. And we don’t want to fall into that trap.”
PLAYING THE 'LONG GAME'
The Colorado Community College System’s apprenticeship program, called CO-TECH, currently spans the campuses of ACC, Front Range Community College, Community College of Denver and Pueblo Community College, said Michael Macklin, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce development for CCCS.
The program has been under construction since CCCS received federal grant money in March 2020, and it hasn’t yet launched on-the-job training opportunities for students — intentionally so, Macklin said. The colleges are “building talent directly” for and with tech companies, which takes more time, but is also more likely to be sustainable, he said.
CCCS received $2 million in total from DOL to distribute to participating colleges, and to expand CO-TECH to other campuses in the system once apprenticeship models are “transportable,” consistent and ready to engage students, Macklin said.
CO-TECH is funded by the same “Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap” grant program from the U.S. Department of Labor that recently flopped at the UCCS College of Business.
UCCS, which received nearly $6 million from DOL to stand up its former Colorado Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program, or C-CAP, is now in the process of ending its grant, a DOL spokesperson told the Business Journal in an Aug. 1 email.
C-CAP was structured differently from the business-first approach that the community colleges are pursuing, and it did not succeed.
C-CAP initially created specific curriculum tracks for students interested in cybersecurity careers and enrolled them without signed apprentice hiring commitments, the Business Journal reported in a May 20 story. However, dozens of C-CAP students were told during recruitment and in the program’s early days that they’d be matched with businesses for paid cybersecurity apprenticeships.
It didn’t work — the program failed to place any of them, and UCCS is now offering students thousands of dollars in monetary settlements if they agree not to sue the university or speak about the settlements, the Business Journal reported last week.
DOL and UCCS are now “in negotiations to agree to the grant closing terms,” the DOL spokesperson said. A university spokesperson also said last week that UCCS would terminate C-CAP’s status as a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP), a DOL designation that Macklin called the “gold standard in work-based learning.” Two of C-CAP’s tracks had been recognized as RAPs in 2021 and earlier this year.
CO-TECH, on the other hand, is taking a different route, playing the “long game” with tech employers, Dunker said.
Macklin explained that participating colleges are intentionally pursuing slow progress to ensure the apprenticeships will be fruitful, both for participating students and the businesses that hire them. The system fully expects colleges to be “nimble” and adjust curriculum in technology courses based on employer partners’ feedback on CO-TECH apprentices, he said.
“[We’re] making sure that we build what they’re looking for, so that when those apprentices are complete, they continue and persist with that company,” he told the Business Journal.
“I will say that is a different type of engagement than businesses are used to from higher education,” he added. “It’s usually very transactional — ‘Here is our output, the graduates, and you can interview them and hire them if you choose to.’ But this is much more of a model of co-creation.”
At ACC, Dunker said officials haven’t yet promoted or guaranteed any apprenticeships to students, or set up a separate, dedicated curriculum for the apprenticeship program.
Instead, ACC is leaning on its existing academic programs in software development and cybersecurity, which it has been building for the last several years with the help of an advisory committee made up of tech industry leaders, Dunker said.
ACC’s Software Associate Degree Program has already been successful at preparing students for work-based training — six graduates of the program were placed in three-year, paid apprenticeships this year with aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin, according to Dunker. It’s a small step from a major company, which he hopes will inspire other tech employers to invest in apprenticeships.
“Nobody has gotten — as far as I know — Registered Apprenticeships at scale in tech,” he said. “So right now, you can’t just create a side cohort of apprentices for this specific curriculum, because you don’t have scale.
“I can’t create that for industries, industry has to create that,” Dunker added. “But we will be a partner that works alongside you every step of the way, to make it as easy and seamless as possible.”
ACC is also leaning on existing experts in the tech apprenticeship space, spending nearly all of its $250,000 allocation from CCCS’ Closing the Skills Gap grant on a contract with CyberUp, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization, Dunker said. CyberUp helps tech employers build their workforce and has been running a nationwide cybersecurity apprenticeship program since 2017, one of the first in the United States, according to the company’s website.
Also, CO-TECH’s goal is not necessarily to reach that DOL “gold standard” RAP status — the colleges are willing to meet the tech industry where they are, Macklin said.
“At the end of the day, our job is to respond to businesses, and if businesses are saying, ‘We don’t want to go through that process,’ or for whatever reason, ‘The process and the requirements don’t work for us,’ we will build an apprenticeship program for them that still meets the quality and rigor standards that we have,” Macklin said.
Dunker, speaking from his experience interfacing with several employers, added that “there’s not that appetite right now in the tech sector for the RAP model.”
TECH "NERVOUSNESS"
Officials at Front Range Community College, a participant in CO-TECH, said they are striving to create a RAP.
But Janel Highfill, associate vice president of workforce development and strategic partnerships, said there is some “nervousness” from employers about the “bureaucratic elements” of the federally-recognized programs.
This was also one of the reasons UCCS College of Business officials gave for their cybersecurity apprenticeship program failing to gain business interest. Employers were turned off by the highly regulated way RAPs must be run, Karen Markel, the college’s dean, told the Business Journal in May.
“It’s the U.S. Department of Labor, so there’s paperwork, and there’s reporting, and there’s the question of who’s going to manage all that,” Highfill said.
Dunker added that an apprenticeship program — whether registered with DOL or not — “can be a hefty upfront investment.” But he’s trying to help companies realize that investing now in a long-term strategy to build a strong, domestic talent pipeline for the tech industry will pay off.
Currently, there’s a lot of “short-term” labor hired for the industry, he said; tech companies often employ non-immigrant, temporary workers from overseas who are granted H-1B visas for “specialty occupations,” which “help employers who cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the U.S. workforce,” said an overview of the DOL visa program.
The Closing the Skills Gap grant program is designed specifically to train more Americans in those skills, so businesses can instead hire domestically for cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other fields that haven’t traditionally had apprenticeship programs.
Dunker argues employing foreign workers on H-1B visas is like “putting band-aids” on the talent pipeline issue in American tech. Colorado companies spend millions of dollars each year on H-1B visas for talent they can’t find locally, he said.
“What’s the cost of the current way of doing business, of H-1B visas?” Dunker said he asks companies. “[It’s] typically short-term help and employee turnover. How much does it cost to train a new employee?”
Another issue: There aren’t national industry standards for job positions or skill sets in tech, like there are with other industries that are more familiar with the apprenticeship model, such as electricians, mechanics or even health care workers, said Lori Dulberg, who manages the CO-TECH program at Front Range.
“It’s not like a very specific tool box that says, ‘You will only use this size wrench in this situation,’” Dulberg said. “Whereas potentially, in the health care field, a medical assistant has very specific skills and tools that they’re learning and they’re training
“But in technology, it isn’t like that,” she added. “Business and technology breaks and improves and there’s creativity around it … It’s challenging to standardize it because technology is changing so fast.”
Highfill noted that the tech industry’s embrace of certifications, such as those from CompTIA, are a positive sign that employers are seeking “predictability and standardization” in the workforce.
“I have always loved the fact that the tech industry has all these certifications that really have a lot of currency in the industry, more so than other sectors,” she said. “And that creates a wonderful starting point to build from.”