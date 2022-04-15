Emma Stump waits in the parking lot at The Broadmoor World Arena on a windy, overcast day for the shuttle to the 37th Annual Space Symposium. The UCCS sophomore and dual biology/secondary education major is part of a teacher liaison program. While she’s most curious to learn more about Space Force, Stump is looking forward to simply soaking up the vibes at the symposium.
“Really, I’m just kind of learning how I can integrate space in my classroom,” Stump said. As a pre-service teacher, she’s hunting for ways to make sure her future students are aware of the opportunities to work in the space sector.
“I want to do rural education, so one [goal] is getting kids at small schools to see themselves as engineers or astronauts — to really see past that small town and small school life,” Stump said.
A quick stroll through the symposium floor would accomplish that. There are lunar rovers, astronaut suits, and scale models of rockets, lasers, satellites and modules decorating the booths of the rows upon rows of exhibitors — a who’s who of big names in aerospace/defense sectors, AI, cybersecurity, and all things space and space-adjacent. There’s no better place to hear about the latest in emerging space technologies, or to network with the people behind them.
My own experience with conventions is mostly of the comic book variety, and this has a lot in common with that — but instead of wading through a sea of homemade Iron Man and Superwoman cosplayers on the convention floor, you’re more likely to bump into a three-star general, or a representative from the Australian Space Agency, or an intelligence agent masquerading as a defense contractor. OK, so maybe it’s not very much like other conventions.
SPACE JUNK
NASA, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin all have a significant presence at the symposium, along with dozens of smaller outfits like the Colorado-based Amergint and Astroscale U.S. While Astroscale is headquartered in Tokyo, the private orbital debris removal company’s U.S. subsidiary is based in Denver. Krystal Scordo, their head of marketing and communications, gestures to a scale model of one of the company’s latest projects, ELSA-d. The device utilizes a magnetic capture system in order to link up with (and move) defunct satellites and other oribital debris.
“As an industry we’ve got to be better at cleaning up after ourselves: more space, and less waste,” Scordo said.
The company was founded primarily to clean up “space junk.” The increasingly satellite-choked corridors of the planet’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) — anything within 1,200 miles (2,000 km) of the Earth’s surface — are creating operational hazards for the sort of technology many Americans use on a daily basis.
There’s a lot of trash in space, so we’re demonstrating our ability to … prove out the technology needed, and to clean up the LEO orbit,” Scordo said. “Space junk poses risks to operational satellites in orbit right now … particularly in the LEO orbit, which is where our earth imaging satellites are. When you see the images of Earth — if you’re doing a Google maps search to see where your house is … that’s all photographs taken from LEO.”
The space junk problem only grows more urgent as more and more satellites are launched, leading
to further congestion.
“If there’s too much trash, those satellites cannot operate, and there’s a risk of collision,” Scordo said, “which in turn creates even more debris … then we’re all in trouble, because all these services that we rely on every day will be severely impacted. There is a lot of risk for rockets that are launching, in order to do proper orbital insertion — if there’s too much trash, you can’t get through. We should all be invested in a sustainable space, so that we can explore more and utilize space more. At the end of the day that’s what Astroscale is — we want to secure the orbital environment so we can continue to explore and utilize space in ways like never before. We just want to do it responsibly.”
A bit closer to home, Marc Verity is president of Amergint Technologies, a 14-year-old Springs based-company that’s working in ground station processing — in other words, “talking” to satellites and other devices above.
“The more vehicles that are up there, the more data that has to get down … everyone wants to leverage the power of cloud technologies, and Amergint is doing a great job of enabling those folks by pushing the data rates higher,” Verity said. “If people have a high-value asset, they invested a lot of money in a satellite they’ve sent to space. Everyone wants to be able to talk to their high-value asset … and Amergint provides that link.” There are also clear implications for cleaning up space junk; a term that seems to come up at every other booth on the exhibition floor.
“As we look at whatever technology we’ll use to clean up space, again — you need to talk to that vehicle that’s going to de-junk space,” Verity said.
Being based in Colorado Springs is something that’s obviously ideal for a company like Amergint, being so close to so many potential clients and partners — but it’s also something that’s important to Verity on a more personal level.
“There’s a great community of customers here, and Colorado Springs is very close to my heart,” he said. “Providing a great place to work that empowers and enables employees and their families is also important to us — in addition to being next to lots of high-profile consumers.
“Oh, and please mention we’re hiring!” an Amergint employee calls out after me as I leave the booth and disappear into the surging convention crowd. (Potential applicants should note: There was free beer at the Amergint booth.)
I take that message over to the UCCS booth, where Jared Strutton, a Ph.D. engineering student, is talking about the school’s plan to help fill the growing demand for cybersecurity and aerospace professionals.
“In fall 2022 we’re going to have a new bachelor’s of aerospace — a full degree,” Strutton said. “That will complement the bachelor’s program at the Boulder campus. And next year we’re going to be getting the master’s in aerospace as well. Aerospace needs a lot of engineers, so we’re trying to get that done.” He added that later this year the school will be breaking ground on an aerospace building connected to the existing engineering building. According to Strutton, there’s been a lot of demand.
“There’s a huge need more engineers and aerospace professionals … and the community wants it, there are students are asking for it,” he said. “So we’re trying to find and allocate the right resources to expand.”
QUANTAMANIA
Aside from the expected telescopes, rockets, and sensors, there are plenty of things at Space Symposium that are still in experimental phases, and about which very few people know about — things like quantum computing. Honeywell has said the field could quickly become a $1 trillion industry, and Goldman Sachs has expressed interest in using quantum algorithms to be able to assess markets and price financial instruments within milliseconds. The general vibe on the floor surrounding quantum computing is of a “next big thing.”
Mark Mattingley-Scott is the general manager of Europe/Middle East/Africa for Quantum Brilliance, an Australian/German startup that harnesses synthetic diamonds to build what they call “quantum accelerators,” which can then provide quantum computational power to supplement and work in conjunction with classical computing systems.
Mattingley-Scott is a 31-year veteran of IBM. He was a member of the core team founded in 1989 to develop the then-fledgling world wide web, and he’s currently a member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Public Policy Committee, and the NATO Advisory Committee on Emerging and Disruptive Technologies. It’s safe to say he knows his stuff, and is at the forefront of quantum computing — so you’d think he would have gotten my joke about the upcoming MCU feature film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — alas, he did not.
Mattingley-Scott very helpfully took some time to lay out the basics.
“As background, it’s important to understand that to create qubits (quantum bits, the quantum-mechanical analogue of a classical bit), you need something called coherence,” he said. “Coherence is where quantum mechanical systems exist — potentially in multiple states at the same time — as long as you don’t look at them.”
Quantum Brilliance is banking on the key to unlocking that state of “coherence” being diamond. “Diamond is the hardest material because the carbon-carbon bond is extremely high energy. Since the atoms are tightly bound, that gives you the coherence for free,” Mattingley-Scott said, adding that there are other ways to create qubits, but they involve lasers, cryogenics and lots of costly other requirements.
Mattingley-Scott notes that some of the biggest interest in the last few years has come from the financial sector, where computational speed can make a world of difference. “Even being one percent faster, or one percent more accurate, is the difference between life and death,” he said. “That one percent is enough to justify millions in investment, and that’s why we’ve seen a lot of banks investing in quantum computing for tens of millions. … JP Morgan Chase, when they have enough qubits? They’ll be able to rewrite the rules of financial trading.”
So what kind of applications could the field contain for space exploration?
“Well, that’s why I’m here,” he said, gesturing at the crowd. “I’m here to talk to companies who have problems, particularly with vehicles in space. … These are the pioneer times, really.”
I must have looked confused, and Mattingley-Scott picked up on it.
“I know there’s a fog of mystery surrounding [quantum computing], but it’s not wizards doing incantations. It’s quite easy to understand if someone takes the effort to explain it,” he said. “You’re essentially using quantum mechanics to improve your chance of finding the right answer — to whatever question it is you’re asking. … It’s very much like a — my colleagues will kill me — but it is very much like an electrical circuit with gates. Anybody who’s done electronic engineering can quickly understand how a quantum circuit works. There is a lot of mystery and complexity around it, but it’s fundamental.”
I took a long sip of coffee, and stifled the urge to make another Ant-Man reference.