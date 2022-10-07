Ben Christensen launched his business, Cambium Carbon, on Earth Day in 2020 — just after the pandemic had hit the United States hard and many businesses had shut down.
Christensen and his cofounders, Theo Hooker and Marisa Repka, created a system to connect producers of wood products with local supply chains and help cities reuse trees and limbs downed by storms rather than mulching or sending them to landfills.
You wouldn’t think it was an ideal time to start a business, but Christensen said tough times like the early days of the pandemic — and now — shouldn’t stop people with good business ideas.
“In some ways, starting during the pandemic made us better entrepreneurs,” he said. “I think it made us focus on solving real problems more quickly, and it forced us into being really quick to change and learn and grow. So I definitely think it can be done.”
Christensen and his team got critical assistance from Springs-based Exponential Impact, the mentor-driven tech accelerator that helps launch and grow startups.
“Problems generate opportunities, and great entrepreneurs are often born and launched and raised during times of difficulty,” said Vance Brown, Exponential Impact’s founder and executive director. “You can see story after story of that happening in 2008-09 [during the Great Recession], and I think you’re going to see the same coming out of the pandemic and the financial crisis we’re dealing with now.”
Exponential Impact is responding to changing conditions by revamping its programs for entrepreneurs and strengthening programs like Survive & Thrive Propel COS grants.
The movement toward businesses with social impact purposes like Christensen’s is beginning to pick up again after a pandemic slowdown, said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and CEO of the National Institute for Social Impact.
“We’re getting a lot more questions and more people in our Introduction to Social Impact class,” Liebert said. “My guess would be that we’re three to six months away from a lot of existing businesses incorporating this into their standard business model or just starting something from scratch.”
SURVIVING THE PANDEMIC
Change often happens during or because of crisis situations, Brown said.
“When the status quo works, why change?” he said. “So with the status quo, sometimes you see less innovation; with crisis, you see more.”
Exponential Impact’s Survive and Thrive programs were a pivot necessitated by pandemic-imposed conditions.
“We had a lull in our programs,” Brown said, but he knew that funding often becomes available during disruptions. “We thought, what if we raised some money and gave loans before any of the federal loans could get out?”
The response to XI’s fundraising efforts was “stunning,” Brown said. “It came from foundations and individuals throughout our community that were willing to say, ‘I’ll loan some money to these struggling businesses.’”
Exponential Impact was the first financial responder to the pandemic with the original Survive and Thrive loans — checks went out within two weeks after Gov. Jared Polis announced a state of emergency.
The program provided low-interest loans to more than 130 small businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as mentoring, programming and connections with other small businesses.
“The original $2.3 million of loans created an economic impact of $156 million,” Brown said. He believes those loans were crucial to Colorado Springs’ remarkable pandemic recovery.
“What’s crazy about this is that they were no-recourse loans,” he said. “We said in the promissory note, ‘We want you to pay it back, but if you can’t we’re not going to sue you.’ Some companies in the first year started paying off early so that we could pay it forward.”
PROPEL’S $1M IN GRANTS
The latest iteration, Survive and Thrive Propel COS, will distribute more than
$1 million in grants to support businesses negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Eligible businesses could apply for up to $50,000 in funding to address problems of staffing, supply chain issues and consumer uneasiness, Brown said, and would have access to core programming and mentorship. Some of that programming will be delivered through AccessCOS, an online community and resource center available for free at myhuub.com/coloradosprings.
Colorado Springs is supporting the program through its American Rescue Plan allocation, and Exponential Impact recently received a $400,000 American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Exponential Impact is reviewing hundreds of applications for the grants by the closing date of Sept. 9 and plans to announce the recipients by the end of this month.
Survive and Thrive now is a core program of Exponential Impact, which will follow up next year with a revolving loan program and more grants as funds become available.
“The money matters, but the first thing is the mentoring and programs to help people learn the skills they need to get taken to the next level and to scale,” Brown said. “That’s the special sauce that makes it work.”
Exponential Impact has been offering a four-stage pathway for startups beginning with an early-stage program and moving through stages called Accelerator, Amplify and Ascend. When they finish, companies arrive at a place where they are ready to scale.
To date, 43 companies have participated in an XI accelerator or incubator program. Startups that participated in the Amplify and Ascend programs, have generated $16.4 million in investment capital, $18.5 million in total lifetime sales and 112 jobs, according to XI statistics.
Based on its experience since its founding in 2017, the company is revising its curriculum and will relaunch new programs in February.
“We used to have three programs for startups,” Brown said. “Now we will have two, called Start and Scale. Companies that are pre-revenue or pre-customers will be in the Start program.”
SOCIAL IMPACT
While entrepreneurs come in all ages, many of those Liebert is hearing from are Millennials and Gen Xers who have quit their jobs and want to start companies with social impact focuses.
Although data doesn’t exist yet on how many people are starting social impact businesses, “we’re hearing anecdotally that there might be 100,000 or so social impact businesses in the United States, and if this new trend continues, it could go up into the millions,” Liebert said. He estimates conservatively that 50-60 percent of startups by younger entrepreneurs have a social impact focus.
Liebert serves as a consultant to the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center’s Leading Edge, a nine-week course for startups and current business owners.
In the past month, those classes have been completely packed, and many of the participants are new to, but intrigued by, the social impact concept.
“Young people are committed to opening their own businesses,” he said. “They want to do business differently. They want to work for themselves, and they want more flexibility. But I think it also goes into, ‘I want to create a company that I build for myself, for the community or for a special population or a special thing.’”
Younger entrepreneurs are optimistic and have been inspired by companies like Patagonia, Liebert said. And they’re more collegial and collaborative about how they start and run their businesses.
Christensen, the son of a carpenter, learned about widespread wood waste in cities while in graduate school at Yale School of the Environment and is passionate about helping to achieve global carbon negativity by 2060.
“There’s all this money coming into the climate space from the government and from the private sector, but there’s a real lack of scalable solutions that can address the problem,” he said. “I found out … there’s about 36 million trees that fall down every year, and we don’t do anything useful with that wood. So I came up with this idea and started working on it.”
Why not create local supply chains so that products made in Denver can be sourced from Denver, and transform fallen trees into valuable products, he thought.
“We were fortunate enough to get a couple of grants early on,” Christensen said, “which allowed us to survive on a rice-and-beans diet.”
The company that started with three partner-workers has grown to 23 employees. Based in the District of Columbia, it has team members across the country, including a couple in the Colorado Springs/Denver area. Christensen and his partners have become recognized environmental leaders and speakers.
“We work with local suppliers, sawmills and anybody who uses wood or produces wood products, and we help them manage their inventory, run their businesses more effectively and connect to natural buyers,” Christensen said. “We also offer a service to large national buyers to have access to local supply chains. We also work with cities around the country to capture wood waste.”
The company also operates a prototyping shop in Baltimore to design and test wood products from supply chain partners across the country.
Existential Impact played a big role in the company’s success, Christensen said. His partner, Theo Hooker, met some of the people there while he was a student at Colorado College.
“We were part of two different startup cohorts,” Christensen said. “We had a great experience. We were surrounded by great access to mentors who we continue to use to this day. We were part of the Yale accelerator cohort as well.”
Economic difficulty is real and hitting businesses hard, but starting up a business can be done, he said.
“This is when really good solutions need to come about,” he said. “You need to have the right funding, and you also need the support around you, because the highs are really high and the lows are really low. And there’s that old quote, which I love: ‘Being unstoppable is about not stopping.’”