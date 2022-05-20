As the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board began its search for a new superintendent in March, it narrowed its goals to two main priorities: turning around a years-long trend of declining enrollment and improving academic outcomes.
But beyond those, input from D11 community members shows equity initiatives and political divisions on the board have been top of mind. Those priorities were highlighted during stakeholder meetings conducted by McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, the executive search firm hired to recruit the district’s superintendent candidates.
D11 needs a new leader to replace Dr. Michael Thomas, who separated with the district in March. Thomas was hired in 2018 by a board that supported equity work and closing achievement gaps for marginalized students. But by 2021, this vision was at odds with the board’s newly elected conservative majority, and Thomas left, in part, because he felt he couldn’t overcome board politics to pursue the district’s goals.
On May 7, D11 announced three finalists in its national search for a leader: Dr. Tammy Clementi, an education consultant with background as an administrator in two Colorado public school districts; Michael Gaal, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who helped lead three large, urban public school districts and most recently managed sales for an education technology company; and Peter Hilts, who has been the chief education officer for neighboring District 49 since 2013 and before that spent about a decade in leadership at The Classical Academy, the largest K-12 charter school in the state.
The Business Journal asked Clementi, Gaal and Hilts questions related to the stakeholder input, ahead of the finalists’ public interviews scheduled for May 24. Here’s what they had to say. (Note: responses have been edited for brevity).
Where do you stand on D11’s equity policy, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in general?
Clementi:
You would have to have been sleeping if you don’t recognize what’s happening in this country when it comes to equity work. I will say this, we know that there are two sides on this issue in this country, and D11 is no different.
Equity comes down to really ensuring that the practices that we put in place within every classroom in our school district [are] about being dogged in our efforts to ensure we’re providing the specific educational assistance and instruction to the specific needs of students. … Equity is about equaling the playing field so every child within our classrooms have the equitable opportunities to reach the outcomes that we want every kid to reach. I’ve worked in very diverse districts my entire career, and this has not been a conversation that has been foreign to us.
Gaal:
Equity now is about, every child deserves an opportunity to have the resources that they need, aligned to them, for them to not just meet, but to exceed their potential. … We know enough about students now with the data that’s available, that we ought to be able to program differentiated, individualized and personalized academic solutions, to include social-emotional supports, to ensure that all our children can succeed and exceed their potential. We have to be very specific about how we program our dollars, but we also have to be transparent about that, and we have to be accountable to that.
… What I’m hearing about the equity policy right now through the reporting, is it’s really a call to action on academic outcomes for all students, of which the equity policy is clearly supportive of.
But on my teams, you’re going to see goals, you’re going to see plans, they’re going to be collaborative, they’ll be transparent, and again, they’ll be accountable. Any policy approved by the board should have all those things built underneath them. Policy for the sake of policy is not good for student outcomes. We need to make sure that we’re connecting the policy to key performance indicators and action plans that the superintendent is then accountable to deliver on to ensure that students succeed.
Hilts:
I believe that in a system of schools, the most fair and equitable thing we can do for every student is ensure that they have an equal opportunity to learn, grow and succeed as they define success.
I respect that while the board has adjusted the district’s implementation of equity initiatives, they didn’t abandon the policy. They actually said, equity is everyone’s job, and we need to be fair across all of our operations and educational systems and programs. I resonate strongly with that idea that delivering for every student and every community is a shared responsibility, and it’s a moral obligation. … The board was thoughtful about whether or not District 11 had over-focused on a specific equity agenda. I intend to both serve and lead in response to the reality of our very diverse community, and the diverse needs across all of our schools and all of our families.
How would you address teacher shortages in D11?
Clementi:
It’s the pick of the field for the teachers right now, because there is a teacher shortage. So how do we attract and get the best teachers within our district? I think we need to make the conditions right for that — in that we take care of our teachers, we love our teachers, we celebrate our teachers, we support our teachers. Bottom line is, we treat our teachers like the heroes that they are. I’m known to say ‘culture trumps strategy.’ … If you dissect the research on that, teachers don’t go to a district because it pays the most, even though that would be nice for them right now. One of the biggest factors of teachers staying or going to a particular district is word of mouth, because they heard it’s a great place to work.
Gaal:
I think the statistics show that most people leave their job, particularly in education, because they don’t believe in their leader. Ensuring that the relationship between building leaders and teachers is supportive, collaborative, and constructive — not evaluative — first and foremost, is a great way to start. Having campaigns where we’re talking about the value of teachers, and what they bring to the table to ensure that students succeed — everybody wants to feel valued, so I think that’s a first way to, I would say, ‘triage,’ and stop the loss.
The second thing is, from a retention perspective, I think we need to start thinking about indirect compensation for teachers as well. It should cost nothing for [teachers] to go to UCCS and get a master’s degree in education.
Hilts:
One of the first things an effective superintendent needs to do in District 11, is get into buildings and work settings. I have already made a promise to the board of education that in my first 90 days, I will spend at least five of those full days as a frontline worker — that could be as a substitute teacher or as a maintenance facilities person, could be in a lunchroom.
… I’m committed to learn directly from experience and from listening to the people that are already leading in those roles. When I’ve learned from the people that are leading in those roles, I will be able to identify places where we’ve perhaps created some internal obstacles to success, or places where we haven’t yet built the supports that educators and support staff, students and families need to recover and even go beyond the trajectory that they were on prior to [the pandemic]. … I think every school district has experienced disruption and some degree of organizational trauma. But the greatest recovery is happening where we trust educators to operate with autonomy and agility.
How will you navigate the politics and divisions on the board?
Clementi:
I’m not going to be able to really even respond to that until — if I were selected — I get in there and I have a good understanding of what’s happening.
Gaal:
It’s not just District 11 [that’s politically contentious], it’s nationally right now, which is unfortunate. It starts with … shared or common mission and vision. I don’t want to sound salesy, but you have to just beat the drum every day that it’s about students. It’s about students.
… I come from an apolitical world. Nobody ever asked me who I voted for in the military. I went and I support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I come to this work under that same sentence. I just found that the enemy is now domestic — the failure for us to educate all our children to meet and exceed their potential, is detrimental. It is as much a national risk to the strategic interest for our country, as any of the things that are happening globally right now.
There’s a lot of political noise in the system. I think all adults should come to the table, regardless of their political position, and say, ‘I believe in the same shared why’ — because students matter.
Hilts:
As superintendent, I will lead District 11 as a secular and non-partisan organization. And, recognizing community diversity and political dynamics, I will temper decisive courage with savvy collaboration.
I’m also going to share this with you, because I’m a district resident — 20 years in this district. I don’t consider District 11 as a stop on my way to an ultimate destination. District 11 is the ultimate destination. My track record is that where I land, I stay. I’ve had two jobs in 20 years. You don’t have to worry that I’m going to leave, and that I’m going to put the district in the lurch and disrupt the entire community again, after we go through another election. Having said that, I have a philosophical opposition to executive buyouts, and multi-year contract guarantees. I’m the son of a teacher, I’m the son-in-law of a teacher, I’m the brother of a teacher, and I’m the father of a teacher, and I want to be a champion of public education.