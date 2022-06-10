With summer in full swing and several upcoming festivals making a return this year after pandemic hiatuses, Andy Vick’s advice to business owners is to get involved, spread the word and help drive tourism in Colorado Springs.
Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR), said the city’s arts and culture events present dozens of sponsorship and advertising opportunities for businesses, and there are also less formal and free ways they can “cross-promote” summer activities.
“It may be as simple as having live music at your venue, it could be showing some local artwork at your venue, or just having marketing materials for First Friday or other cultural events … on your counters,” Vick said. “Business owners could help the tourism sector and the creative sector by just being advocates, being positive and encouraging visitors to engage and enjoy while they’re in town.”
The return of some events will bring back crucial revenue that organizers — typically nonprofits or other groups that don’t generate profits in other ways — rely on to operate, he said.
Old Colorado City Associates, a membership group of business owners in OCC, has simply “survived” over the last two years without its staple three-day Territory Days event, which is held over Memorial Day weekend, said Jake Topakas, owner of Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna on Colorado Avenue, and a board member for OCCA.
Funds from Territory Days retained by OCCA go into advertising, marketing and social media for businesses in the historic town and finance other events in OCC later in the year, along with general upkeep of OCC’s main strip, like the banners that hang from street light posts, Topakas said. In a typical year, the associates bring in about $100,000 from Territory Days, he said.
“From the perspective of the organization as a whole, we lost a lot of money” during 2020 and 2021, Topakas said. “If [Territory Days] 2022 didn’t happen, we would have been really cutting it close to the edge. Then next year, we would have had to come up with some other way to develop income to promote businesses.”
But beyond the event organizers themselves, festivals like Territory Days that drive tourism also mean people are staying, eating, drinking and shopping in the Springs, and promote traffic at local restaurants, retailers and others, Topakas said.
And Vick, of COPPeR, anticipates that 2022 is going to be a boom year for summer event attendance.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, which hosts events like the Labor Day Lift Off in September and the Rocky Mountain State Games in July, saw spectator attendance numbers at all its events inch closer to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, said Molly Sharples, marketing director for the nonprofit.
Attendance reached more than 200,000 people for all of the Sports Corp’s events last year, Sharples said, while in 2019, attendance was about 263,000, according to a year-end report from the organization.
“This year, we expect that to increase again,” Sharples added.
The last time COPPeR published results from its five-year Arts and Economic Prosperity study in 2017, which measures how much the region’s nonprofit arts sector impacts economic activity, Vick said the numbers “were just so far ahead of what they had been in the past, which was really encouraging and inspiring.”
According to the report, regional nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and their audiences generated $153.3 million during fiscal year 2015.
That was before the “slump” caused by the pandemic over the last two years, Vick said, and he hopes this year shows a healthy rebound. COPPeR will conduct its sixth AEP study throughout the remainder of the year, which will quantify the arts and culture sector’s full-swing return, he said.
“With all the great press that this city and community has had over the past couple years, in terms of being ranked, et cetera — people want to come to this community,” Vick said. “I think this combination of pent-up demand and exciting return of events and new events is going to hopefully create this great synergy.”
The ideal result is “all kinds of robust cultural tourism that’s going to have a wonderful economic ripple effect throughout the community,” he added.
SETTING THE PACE
Territory Days, considered one of the city’s summer kick-off events, reported strong, revenue-generating turnout, after being canceled in both 2020 and 2021, Topakas said.
Food and beverage commissions collected by OCCA were the best in “many, many years,” he said. And Pro Promotions, the event management company that coordinated the event for OCCA, also reported that many vendors at the event — who come from all over the city, state and some even from out of state — topped their pre-pandemic sales numbers, said Topakas, who is also chairman of the event.
To him, the results prove that the event is a “strong economic driver” for both businesses in OCC and the Springs as a whole. Jake and Telly’s, which Topakas has owned for 25 years, experiences spikes in reservations around popular events in the city, even if they’re not held directly in OCC, he said.
“I believe that anytime you put on an event, it only brings people to town,” he said. “I can look at my records and my sales over the years — we’re always busy on those events.
“People want something to do; people are in town for that event,” Topakas added. “But most people don’t come to Old Colorado City or even to Colorado Springs, for a few hours — people come for days. And when they come for days, they have to occupy their time in their day with eating, drinking, sleeping, shopping.”
HEATING UP
Here’s a non-exhaustive list of upcoming festivals and events in the city this summer —
Colorado College Summer Music Festival, through June 24 at various locations at the college
Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, held June 17-19 in America the Beautiful Park
Pikes Peak Pride Festival and Parade, held July 23 and 24 at Alamo Square Park (parade is down South Tejon Street from Acacia Park to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum)
The Pikes Peak APEX, a 4-day series of mountain biking races on America’s Mountain, held Sept. 22- 25
Best of the West Wing Fest, competition for the best chicken wing in Colorado Springs, held Aug. 6 at 2490 N. Powers, Frontage Road
The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit, a bicycle race up Pikes Peak, held Aug. 13
The Rocky Mountain State Games, a 30-sport series of competitions for all ages across the Pikes Peak region, held July 22-24 and July 29-31
Labor Day Lift Off, hot air balloon launches that can be viewed from Memorial Park, every morning and evening Sept. 3-5
Commonwheel Arts Festival, held in Manitou Springs, Memorial Park during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5