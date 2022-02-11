After decades of neglect, the city’s stormwater system is undergoing a massive reconfiguration mandated by Pueblo County and a federal court order.
The city plans to spend upward of $500 million over 20 years to put the brakes on the volume of water pouring into Fountain Creek and points south from storm drainage that pelts parking lots and driveways in Colorado Springs.
But while the city currently complies with the federal consent decree imposed in 2020 and the 2016 agreement with Pueblo County, city officials are walking a tightrope to avoid stiff penalties and more onerous oversight.
Rich Mulledy, as head of the city’s water resources engineering division, manages that tightrope walk, which is reshaping existing drainage systems. That’s no easy trick, considering some waterways have carved 40-foot-tall cliffs along creek beds, and others sped storm runoff into tributaries via concrete channels adding to the consequent flooding downstream.
Come April, the city will mark six years under the $460 million, 20-year intergovernmental agreement with Pueblo County to fix the city’s drainage problems. The IGA emerged as a condition of Pueblo County’s approval of activation of Colorado Springs Utilities’ $825 million Southern Delivery System pipeline from Pueblo Reservoir to Colorado Springs.
Last fall, the city passed the one-year mark in the $95 million settlement of the lawsuit filed by the Environmental Protection Agency and state regulators alleging Clean Water Act violations stemming from its neglected stormwater system.
Mulledy and a regiment of inspectors and planners are working under those two edicts, engineered by Mayor John Suthers, who inherited the problem when elected in 2015. Besides negotiating the two agreements, Suthers persuaded voters to pony up millions of dollars to fund the city’s catch-up game.
So far, so good, according to Suthers.
“The City of Colorado Springs, thanks to the support of our voters and the hard work by Richard Mulledy and the Stormwater Enterprise staff, now has one of the best, if not the best, stormwater program in the nation,” he said in a statement.
But a soon-to-be-proposed tactic designed to stop stormwater in its tracks before entering tributaries — while worthwhile — doesn’t go far enough, one former city planner said. And how those new mandates will be fulfilled by the development community remains unproven.
Moreover, the damage already dealt to Fountain Creek can’t simply be forgotten. A board that oversees repairing the creek might propose a tax increase in the November election seeking to raise money to chip away at a half-billion-dollar list of projects along that 50-mile corridor.
ASSURING COMPLIANCE
In early 2016 when the city prepared to activate the 50-mile water pipeline from Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo County saw an opportunity to assure compliance with drainage requirements. (The city’s previously created Stormwater Enterprise folded in 2009 after two years due to voter approval of a measure that barred the city from transferring funds between enterprises.)
For years, Fountain Creek served as a flume to rid the city of stormwater runoff and, at times, sewage spills, eroding and befouling the creek, which meets the Arkansas River just east of Pueblo.
An engineering study had previously concluded that “sediment deposition along Fountain Creek between the cities of Fountain and Pueblo increased by 295,000 tons per year after 1980,” largely due to the city’s failure to control stormwater discharges.
The IGA with Pueblo County forced the city to pledge to build 71 projects and perform ongoing drainageway maintenance in exchange for final approval of the water pipeline via a 1041 permit, so named for legislation that gives counties say-so over inter-county construction projects.
But soon after the deal was struck, in November 2016, the EPA and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment filed a federal lawsuit, alleging the city had repeatedly violated the federal Clean Water Act and the Colorado Water Quality Control Act.
Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District, which oversees water issues farther east, later joined the lawsuit.
The suit alleged the city had failed to comply with the terms and conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit issued by the state for discharges of stormwater from the city’s municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4).
With the lawsuit pending, in 2017, Suthers and city council asked voters to approve a stormwater fee program that would levy $5 per month per residential property citywide, regardless of the lot’s size and permeable surface, and $30 per acre for non-residential property.
Voters approved, and the fee became effective in July 2018, giving the city an income stream of about $16.25 million a year to carry out the Pueblo agreement.
Although the city denied the lawsuit’s allegations, after it lost a key ruling, officials negotiated a settlement. Finalized in October 2020, the agreement required the city to pay a $2.125-million fine and spend $45 million over 15 years to upgrade the drainage system; the city expects to spend another $50 million over the next 15 years to fund operational costs, such as new hires needed to oversee development rules, as well as the projects themselves. Those costs are in addition to $460 million IGA, and projects cannot be double counted toward the court decree and the IGA with Pueblo County, Mulledy said.
In addition, Colorado Springs Utilities paid $50 million toward improvements of Fountain Creek, overseen by the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control & Greenway District.
To help fund the lawsuit settlement, in early 2021 Council invoked a provision of the stormwater ballot measure that enabled it to adopt fee increases needed to fund a court decree. The rate hike pushed residential rates to $7 a month in 2021, to $7.50 this year and to $8 in 2023. Non-residential rates increased to $40.50 per acre in 2021, to $43 this year and $45 in 2023.
The higher rates are expected to generate about $22.5 million in 2022 and over time raise collections to about $31 million in 2035.
Meantime, over the last six years, the city has finished 23 of the 71 mandated projects, has seven more under construction and another 11 in the design stage. Thirty more lie ahead.
So far, those projects have cost $135.3 million, of which $19.5 million came from Utilities, Mulledy said.
“We had to show a minimum expenditure of $16.5 million every year, and a minimum of $100 million in the first five years,” Mulledy said, referring to the Pueblo agreement. “We’ve met that.”
The city’s performance thus far meets Pueblo County’s expectations, according to Pueblo County Attorney Cynthia Mitchell. “Progress is being made on the stormwater projects as expected under the IGA,” she said via email.
STRICTER OVERSIGHT
Besides construction of flood control projects and maintenance, the stormwater program has imposed stricter oversight on developer construction in the city and its impact on drainage, demonstrated by the more than 38,000 inspections conducted since 2016.
Mulledy said the city reviews and approves plan documents to assure the planned drainage measures comply with the city’s codes. Developers also must apply for and be granted an erosion control permit, which requires inspections and oversight of their construction.
Lastly, he said, “When they build a permanent water quality facility, permanent pond, rain garden, we require them to design and build, but also maintain the facility and they have to give us an inspection of maintenance every year.
“Those are things that have really tightened going back to 2016 immeasurably,” he added.
Data show the city conducted 38,321 inspections from 2016 through 2021, but that 2021 saw the fewest inspections, at 5,297.
“The drop in number of inspections was due to lesser number of active projects to inspect, Mulledy said. “I think last year had a lot of design and planning and expect this year to see these projects go to construction.”
According to city records, as the number of inspections grew, so did letters of noncompliance sent to developers. For example, during the two years in which inspections topped all others — 7,067 in 2019 and 7,551 in 2020 — inspectors issued 153 and 236 noncompliance letters, respectively. That accounts for 67 percent of noncompliance letters issued during the entire six-year period.
Last year, as construction waned, the city issued a record number of stop work orders, 21, representing more than a third of the 59 stop-work orders issued during the past six years.
“The problems we’ve had in the last two or more years are not the companies in Colorado Springs,” Mulledy said. “Everybody has adapted to the new rules and processes. It’s the new people from Denver, from out of state, a lot of the chain type construction, even big box retail. They typically have their own engineer from another state. That’s where you run into people who end up with compliance issues we have to enforce on.
“We have to tell them in the city of Colorado Springs, we don’t have the ability to waive things,” he said. “It’s very easy once they see the drainage manual for them to understand that Stormwater has the authority to approve or disapprove, and we’re not going to approve. Once they realize there is no other route other than compliance, they comply.
“I can say that the development industry puts tremendous efforts towards complying with the city’s requirements and that stop work order issues are immediately addressed in all cases,” he said.
As building has ramped up in recent years, the Stormwater division has met the challenge, Mulledy said, by adding personnel in plan review and inspections.
To assure an ongoing level of scrutiny, the consent decree requires auditing, conducted by a third-party engineering firm not involved in current development locally.
Development documents are audited at random, with audit reports forwarded to the EPA and state authorities. If the city doesn’t pass audits of those practices, audit frequency and scope intensify. Penalties can be imposed for failed audits, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per misstep. Mulledy says the audit program alone costs the city $400,000 a year to execute.
“You work your way out, or dig yourself a bigger hole,” he said. “We certainly don’t plan on getting any penalties.”
Looking ahead, Mulledy is confident because the program has been going in the right direction for more than five years, it’s fully staffed and it’s funded with a dedicated revenue stream via rates.
“Now, we just have to make sure we do it right,” he said.
The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs represents about 80 percent of those who pull building permits and conduct development work in the Pikes Peak region.
“As an industry, a great effort is exerted in complying with the City’s Stormwater criteria,” Marla Novak, the HBA’s vice president of government affairs, says in an email. “When there are enforcement actions, they are addressed promptly. Our members have worked closely with the City to understand all facets of the Stormwater program from its inception to implementation.”
She agreed with Mulledy that the drop in inspections in 2021 likely reflects the lower number of active construction sites — 406 active sites in 2020, compared to 305 active sites in 2021.
'GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE'
To further address flooding and creek damage, the city is working on a “green infrastructure” manual that’s expected to be adopted as part of the city’s drainage manual in March. City council has already empowered Mulledy to enact the new regulations without council’s say-so.
“It provides detailed design guidance and requirements for the implementation of green infrastructure design on-site,” Mulledy said. “What that means is it’s really a method for minimizing connected impervious areas. It’s a way to design a site that promotes infiltration rather than runoff. Instead of all of it running off and adding to the storm flow problem downstream, the site can be designed where rainfall hits pavement, goes into landscaping and then it might run off the site.
“If every site does it for the next several years, it will collectively result in a large reduction in volume and decrease pollutants,” he said.
The new green manual regulations wouldn’t limit the number of parking spaces or buildings or houses; rather, it would impose a minimum standard of how much water must be infiltrated.
“There would be a requirement for a certain percentage of the volume of a storm to be infiltrated, and that’s a huge step,” he said. “Right now we have to capture water and detain it and release it at a certain rate. You can’t increase flows downstream. This now says in addition to that, you have to infiltrate a certain volume.”
Such requirements are rare in Colorado, he said, calling the change “a bold step to try to control volumes in Fountain Creek.”
Moreover, the city can count water that’s infiltrated against the requirement in the lawsuit’s consent
decree. The decree requires that the city diminish flows by 72 acre feet through new drainage facilities. An acre foot of water is one foot of water that
covers 1 acre, or 325,851 gallons.
The requirement is designed to force the city “to pay” for water quality violations in the past, he said.
“If we do adopt a minimum standard, then every facility that gets built after that — every site of green infrastructure that used the volume reduction — can be charged against that. If a site has to infiltrate the volume, the city gets to count that credit against the debt,” he said.
The HBA’s Novak had this to say about the new green infrastructure rules:
“Many elements of the [regulations] are refinements of current landscape buffers and surface drainage conveyance currently in use. The HBA focuses on ensuring that housing attainability (directly tied to density) is not adversely affected by this [rule] and all proposed criteria and ordinances.”
'OUTLANDISHLY MINISCULE'
Sounds good, but Gary Rapp, a retired city planner, says the proposed green infrastructure regulations could go further.
He says the green manual cites proposed runoff volume reduction standards that are “outlandishly minuscule,” such as a 4 percent minimum reduction between pre- and post-development. That’s far from compliance with a state requirement to mimic natural hydrology.
A 32-year resident of the Middle Shooks Run neighborhood whose planning specialty was natural resources development, Rapp helped revise the city’s landscape code to encourage water-conserving designs in a semi-arid climate.
He started the Shooks Run Agroforestry Project as a mostly self-funded, retirement avocation to restore the native character of the riparian forest along Shooks Run. He’s overseen restorative projects for 15 years, with work performed by Scouts, neighbors and local high school and college students. For example, the students installed a drought-tolerant, scientifically proven “deep planting” demonstration in North Shooks Run Park.
“As a tributary to Fountain Creek, Shooks Run drains the City’s oldest urbanized watershed,” he said via email. “As such, it’s a textbook example of what can go wrong with an urban stream, and the effort and expense it will take to restore a significant degree of hydrological and ecological functionality to it.”
From that experience springs his interest in preventing degradation in newly developing areas.
He’s critical of the draft version of the Green Infrastructure Guidance Manual, because despite the $188,520 spent so far on the consultant who helped draft it, the manual has produced only two practices — grass buffers and grass swales, which he said are nothing new.
“Furthermore,” he added, “these two practices are only secondary reducers of runoff volume compared to primary reducers, such as bioretention (rain gardens), permeable pavement systems and sand filters.”
The 4 percent minimum reduction, for example, is cited in the EPA lawsuit consent decree, Rapp says, essentially overriding the city’s more stringent standard imposed in its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit issued by CDPHE’s Water Quality Control Division.
The MS4 permit requires the city “to follow principles of low-impact development to mimic natural (i.e., pre-development) hydrologic conditions at sites to minimize the discharge of pollutants and prevent or minimize adverse in-channel impacts associated with increased imperviousness.”
“A 4 percent reduction of runoff volume,” Rapp said, “will not ‘mimic natural hydrologic conditions’ at most new development sites in Colorado Springs.”
If the GIGM draft plan isn’t changed, Rapp said, it appears the new standards will be based on what he considers “illegitimate, estimated compliance,” which can involve only a “single, expanded patch of grass,” such as a site in front of a pizza shop on Interquest Parkway.
“There are plenty of tools [to reduce runoff],” Rapp said. “To protect our streams, it’s got to be done, or they are going to unravel.”
Mulledy said 4 percent doesn’t sound like much, but Colorado Springs is only the second city in the state to adopt a minimum volume infiltration standard — Cherry Creek was the first — and you have to start somewhere.
“Nobody else is doing that,” he said. “For us to do something at 4 percent is huge. We don’t want to start with a standard that’s unachievable.” He also noted the standard will apply to not only new development, but also redevelopment, so it could have far-reaching impact.
Rapp has submitted comments to the CDPHE regarding renewal of the city’s MS4 permit, urging the state to require standards that get closer to matching runoff after development with the runoff that occurred before development.
Doing so would reduce damage caused by the most frequent storm events that occur every two years or less. These smaller events produce relatively low streamflows called “channel-forming” flows. But they actually produce more erosion and sedimentation transport over time along Fountain Creek Watershed mainstem and tributary streams when compared to base flows or flood flows, he said.
It’s those channel-forming flows that Rapp said have brought about the need for a significant share of the restoration projects along Fountain Creek.
FOUNTAIN CREEK IMPACT
The price tag for those projects, which extend from the town of Fountain to Pueblo, totals just under $457.3 million, according to a 2019 Fountain Creek Corridor Floodplain Management Opportunities study.
That demonstrates Rapp’s point that Colorado Springs’ stormwater flow reduction can have a huge impact on the health of Fountain Creek’s
entire 50-mile corridor.
Richard Skorman, who chaired the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control & Greenway District until he recently resigned from Colorado Springs City Council, says Rapp is correct in that impervious surfaces in the city, unless mitigated aggressively, will only compound downstream problems.
The district has spent all but $15 million of the Colorado Springs Utilities money and needs much more to tackle the long list of projects.
“The hope is if the district can get more dedicated funding in the future, it will be able to continue to do these good projects up and down the whole watershed, the 23 tributaries and Fountain Creek and Monument Creek,” Skorman said.
Although the district board has not yet voted on whether to refer a ballot measure to voters, it’s exploring a question that would seek authority to levy 2 mills on property in both El Paso and Pueblo counties. The tax would produce roughly $20 million a year. At that rate, it would take 22 years to fund the projects the district labeled as needed in 2019.
“There has been no decision as to whether or not the [district] will support a ballot measure,” district Executive Director Bill Banks said via email. “Yes, there is easily $500M to repair on the lower reaches [between] COS and Pueblo. The upper basin has not received this sort of rigorous assessment but, as development continues, the issues above the confluence with Monument Creek will increase.”
If a ballot measure should be mounted and approved by voters, the district would tackle issues throughout the basin, Banks said.
Skorman reports that early polling of potential voters has been “quite positive,” suggesting that “People are concerned about the waterways and all the other problems.”
He said the city’s Green Infrastructure manual offers a crucial way to control downstream damage. But it’s tricky. The city has to balance urging developing using types of vegetation that help hold water in the soil at a time when residents are responding to rising water rates by converting yards to rock, which can amplify runoff, he said.
“The biggest issue is all the parking lots we’ve built,” Skorman said. “We’ve overbuilt trying to keep traffic well parked from the 1970s through the early teens, and we realize we’ve created too much pavement, and it’s exacerbated all these stormwater problems.”
While runoff from Colorado Springs takes center stage as the reason behind many of Fountain Creek’s problems, Skorman noted El Paso County has 10,000 septic systems that could undermine water quality, and creek flows and quality problems exist along Ute Pass and up to Monument. Projects to correct erosion and sedimentation of North and South Cheyenne Creeks alone, he said, are estimated to cost $50 million.
WOBBLE ROOM
For now, Mulledy is concentrating on adopting the green infrastructure manual and securing renewal of the city’s MS4 permit, both of which have the potential to cause the city to wobble a bit on that tightrope.
“The process is going well, and we expect to have a new permit issued by early summer of this year,” he said. “The new permit will be more stringent, but we have the staffing and programs in place to meet the increased regulations.”
And Suthers is equally optimistic.
“The improvements that have been made, as well as the projects slated for the future, have positively impacted our downstream neighbors, and have helped reduce flooding and improved stormwater quality here in the city,” he said. “While it may not be the most visible improvement Colorado Springs has experienced in the last six years, it’s certainly among the most important. I’m very proud that we have been able to overcome the significant legal deficiencies in our stormwater program in a relatively short period of time.”
