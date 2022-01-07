Nolan Wilken’s electricity went out at the house he rents in Old Colorado City around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, just as he was cooking breakfast. “At first, I thought it was a fuse, but when I went to check it seemed widespread,” he said. “… But at least the pan stayed hot enough for my girlfriend to get some eggs, too.”
They were without power until Dec. 17 — Friday — around 6 p.m. Wilken figured they were a lot luckier than others — the couple who rent the house’s basement have a young child, and had to stay in a hotel for the three days it took for power to be restored.
While the outage was a major inconvenience, the two were able to walk across the street to a coffee shop that still had power to warm up, charge their laptops and phones, and get hot food and drinks. The only real problem was how cold it was at night, but thankfully Wilken’s home has a fireplace.
“We moved the mattress into the living room to sleep by the fireplace to sleep at night,” Wilken said, “which was romantic the first night, and less so after that.”
The historic windstorm carved a swath of destruction through the city. Colorado Springs Airport measured its second-highest wind gust on record, at 92 mph — comparable to the winds of a Category II hurricane. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, about 47,000 customers were affected by the storm, making the weather event the single most significant impact on the city’s electrical system in history.
Although the damage to the city’s grid was without precedent, homes and vehicles were less affected than they would have been in a major hailstorm — though residents still worry that the storm will lead to an increase in insurance rates across the board. And while that will still almost certainly happen, many in the industry don’t believe the windstorm will be a direct contributor.
“The good news is we haven’t had a bad hail season,” said Michael Smith, an agent-owner at Goosehead Insurance. “Hail really kills us, more than any windstorm does, and that is what affects rates more than anything.”
Still, the storm sent homeowners scrambling to get repairs done before the snows arrived, and contractors across the city have had their hands full making priority assessments and repairs.
Beatriz Juarez is a customer service representative at Integrity Roofing and said that the storm “seems to have brought in more business than the summer hailstorms, so there was a definite surge in business for us. … Still not as busy as a major hailstorm, though.
“If there is a homeowner that has an urgent need, a hole in the roof, we prioritize that — we let homeowners know we are in a triage type of approach, where we take care of those with the most damage first,” she said.
Wind storm of December 15, 2021
A major windstorm pummeled Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday, causing widespread damage and extensive power outages. Wind gusts were recorded at over 100 mph in several locations including Manitou Springs and the Air Force Academy.
Massive trees and power lines were downed on several city blocks including on many streets throughout the Old North End of Colorado Springs. Several overturned semis littered I-25 for miles. The windstorm also caused extensive damage to several businesses, buildings and homes. Walls of dust and debris were visible across the city for much of the day.
Over at Divine Roofing, vice president Josh Moore has received a barrage of phone calls. “We went from an average of about 10 calls a day for roof issues to 50, and everything from a few shingles blown off to half of a roof missing, or a tree coming through the ceiling,” said Moore. “It’s definitely a pretty significant increase from what a typical holiday rush looks like in the roofing world.”
Although there were some initial fears that supply chain issues could hamper repair efforts, Moore said that the sheer volume of calls was the greatest factor affecting Divine Roofing’s response time, in addition to the necessity of fallen trees being removed before roof work can begin, and the need to prioritize the most significant damages.
“We went to a mobile home park where one unit had their entire tin roof come off,” Moore said. “They lost all insulation, and all they had protecting them was drywall — so we had to prioritize those folks.
“[People] at the most risk for moisture intrusion are the priority. … So it absolutely affected repair times. But most people understand we must prioritize those that need our help the most. And we [only] had about two weeks to do it, because we had the snowstorm come through.”
Andrea Swan is the claims manager for North Face Contractors, and while business has been consistent with plenty of minor repairs, they haven’t experienced anywhere near the same type of surge as Divine Roofing. Swan doesn’t believe the storm will be a major driver of rate increases, either.
“Rates are going to go up regardless, just from the hailstorms that are prevalent in Colorado,” Swan said. “I don’t think this particular storm will be the impact for policies to increase. It’s just that Colorado is a fire, wind and hail state, so I think that certainly, across the board everyone will see an increase — but the determining factor won’t be this windstorm.”
Swan added that supply chain issues haven’t been a big factor for them conducting the repairs, but that in general, “all of us contractors are feeling the pinch of very long wait times on material.”
Natalie Watts is the senior public affairs specialist for Colorado Springs Utilities, and she emphasized that a storm of this magnitude is far from normal for the city.
“With regards to scope and scale, it was one of the largest weather events we’ve responded to in modern history, as far as the number and duration of outages we had. At the height of the storm, more than 40,000 customers lost power, and we had to address more than 1,000 system issues — so that’s over 1,000 individual things we needed to respond to,” Watts said.
“We were able to get all customers power back on within a week, most of them quickly, but the ones that were hardest to reach took a lot of effort, we had trees and debris in power lines, all that has to be removed before we can get in and make repairs.
“The hurricane force winds we saw are not typical for Colorado Springs. We were as prepared as we could have been, but at the end of the day, we are up against hurricane force winds,” she said.
Watts noted that right now it’s hard to calculate the effect the storm may have on insurance rates.
“It’s still too early for us to know the total cost of this windstorm event, and we probably won’t have that info until March — the reason for that is we had to hire contractors and employ mutual aid,” she said. “They haven’t billed us for all of that, so until it comes in, we won’t know the total cost.”
Watts credited both Xcel Energy and the city of Fountain’s utilities for the mutual aid assistance. “That was huge for us — and this past weekend, we were able to return the favor.” Colorado Springs Utilities sent 15 people to Boulder to assist Xcel Energy with restoration efforts following the Marshall Fire, as well as donating 300 space heaters to help Xcel customers still without heat.
And even though Wilken has experienced his share of dangerous weather events, the storm isn’t one he’ll forget anytime soon. “I grew up in the Great Plains, so I’ve experienced tornadoes. I lived in Houston, so I’ve experienced hurricanes. …,” he said. “These were the absolute craziest winds I’ve seen that weren’t related to a tornado or a hurricane."
