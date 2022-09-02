The Outdoor Retailer Trade Show has folded up its tent and packed out of the state.
For the past five years, the annual event has drawn tens of thousands of people to the Colorado Convention Center — but after the summer show June 9-11 in Denver, Emerald Expositions, the company that owns the rights to the trade show, moved it back to its former home in Salt Lake City, Utah. With it went tens of millions of dollars in economic impact and the opportunity for outdoor recreation businesses to gather and share best practices.
The state’s outdoor industry leaders aren’t settling for wringing their hands over the loss. Led by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, a part of the Office of Economic Development & International Trade, they’re determined to create an event that will serve the same purposes and be open to the public.
“I’d like to see an event or festival that has a much stronger consumer-facing aspect,” said Conor Hall, director of the outdoor recreation office.
“That is what we’re hearing folks in the industry want,” said Hall, who helped to bring the trade show to Colorado in 2018.
“I’m working with a number of major stakeholders in the industry on this idea. I think we’ve got the right partners in place to run with it.”
Hall said he couldn’t yet disclose the names of those partners but expects to make a public announcement “in the near future.”
The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance — a collaborative of outdoor businesses, nonprofits, government entities and individuals — presented at the June show, said McKenzie Carmack, PPORA program coordinator.
“Our whole purpose for having a booth at the show is recruitment of new businesses,” Carmack said. “We showcase these great assets that we have, the great people that we have and the opportunities to bring your business on down to Colorado Springs.”
While PPORA potentially will continue the mission by presenting in Salt Lake City, “it’s important for us to have something like that in the state,” she said. “As an industry, we need to figure out how to supplement that.”
PPORA staff have talked internally about the possibility of a Pikes Peak region outdoor exhibit show, Carmack said, and a survey of 160 outdoor businesses in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties last spring confirmed that outdoor business organizations would like to see more opportunities for collaboration, among other things.
The organization already is creating a small-scale expo — an outdoor festival and exhibit on Sept. 25 in America the Beautiful Park in conjunction with the Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike race.
“We’ve got about 15-20 vendors,” Carmack said, including Columbia, REI and “a couple of other key players in the outdoor field here in Colorado.”
PPORA is working on another initiative to support the outdoor industry and the region’s natural assets: the comprehensive Pikes Peak Region Outdoor Recreation and Conservation Vision Plan. Through this initiative, PPORA has created a task force of key stakeholders, developed an outdoor economy data hub, assessed needs and aspirations and conducted a review of existing planning documents.
PPORA is wrapping up Phase 1 of the planning process this summer and has received a $150,000 Outdoor Regional Partnership grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado to complete Phase 2 of the plan.
TRADE SHOW LOSS
Part of Emerald X’s decision to move the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show out of Utah hinged on objections from major retailers after the Trump administration repealed the designation of Bears Ears as a national monument and reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
When the state won the show in 2018, “it was a big win that, for those first couple of prepandemic years, provided a pretty significant economic impact,” Hall said. “And then the pandemic hit. We had to cancel a couple of shows, and a lot of folks in the industry figured out how to do business without a trade show.”
Several virtual events were held subsequently, and the in-person show resumed in 2021.
The state tried to keep it in Denver after Emerald X floated the idea of moving it back to Utah. Gov. Jared Polis, Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet and the Outdoor Recreation Office lobbied to stop the move.
“We offered them what we thought was a fair incentive package, utilizing some funds that were left over from the original incentive package from those cancelled shows, but not offering any new money,” Hall said. “Ultimately, I think Utah offered them a whole lot more money.”
In addition, there had been some challenges in Denver, PPORA Executive Director Becky Leinweber told the Business Journal in February. Exhibiting at the convention center was very expensive, in part because of union labor, steep storage rates and high prices such as $50 bags of ice, she said.
But PPORA attended the expo because it became the center of the outdoor industry during the three-day summer gathering.
“There are all these ancillary activities that come with the show,” she said. “There are meetings and convenings of thought leaders around conservation, about business, about legislation that’s coming up.”
Leinweber said she wished Colorado Springs had a convention facility large enough to host a state trade show, “because one of the other complaints about Denver is that it takes so long to get to the outdoors, and here in Colorado Springs, it’s minutes away.”
STATE OF INDUSTRY
The most recent State Outdoor Recreation and Conservation Plan painted a picture of an industry with $62.5 billion in pure economic output, $37 billion in consumer spending and more than 500,000 jobs.
Those numbers are from 2017-18, the last time the state conducted the study, Hall said.
More recent data from the national Bureau of Economic Analysis pegged the state industry’s value added to GDP at $12.2 billion and about 150,000 jobs.
Hall feels the BEA analysis, a new endeavor for the agency, is not as comprehensive as the state’s, “but even at that smaller BEA level, it’s just a massive industry,” he said. “It’s certainly one of the biggest in the state, and that doesn’t even begin to quantify the value of the industry in terms of our brand and our identity.”
Before the pandemic, the industry in Colorado was enjoying slow and steady growth, but the pandemic “just sent it through the roof,” Hall said. “The outdoors was the one place we all had to go to maintain our sanity.”
That helped to drive sales of outdoor recreation gear and apparel.
“All of those just spiked,” he said. “We’ve seen some of the usage numbers start to come back down to earth a little bit, but it’s still elevated above prepandemic levels, and we do anticipate those numbers staying elevated to a degree.”
PPORA member Greg Wellens’ experience parallels those conclusions. Wellens, owner of Adventures Out West, said last summer was busier — and speculated that iFly, Scheels and Top Golf might have attracted some recreation seekers this year.
Adventures Out West, which offers Jeep tours of sights like Garden of the Gods, as well as zip lines, Segway tours, day hikes, bike rides down Pikes Peak and balloon rides, canceled or rescheduled some tours during the summer’s rainstorms and in some cases issued refunds.
“We still had a great year, and nobody’s complaining,” he said. “It feels more normal, like it was back in 2019.”
VISION FOR THE FUTURE
PPORA’s regional outdoor recreation and vision plan aims to develop a comprehensive picture of the industry in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties, Carmack said. It will also have a strong conservation focus, taking a look at the impacts of growth on natural resources and recreation experiences.
PPORA, which the state designated as an Outdoor Regional Partner in 2021, now has received state grants to support both phases of the planning process.
Polis created the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative in 2020 to address land management and conservation of the state’s iconic natural assets and to expand opportunities for outdoor recreation. PPORA was one of seven regional partners selected in the first round of the initiative.
During Phase 1, the organization hired land planning firm N.E.S. to evaluate some 100 existing plans and speak with businesses, nonprofits and land managers.
During Phase 2, “we’re doing public engagement,” Carmack said. “We’re hosting one-on-one discussions, opening up surveys, and opening up the floor.”
Phase 2 will also see the creation of a multilayered map of the region’s natural and recreation data; refining of the data into useful summaries, graphics and metrics; recommendations of creative management solutions for the most challenging areas and greatest needs; and drafting, finalizing and endorsement/adoption of the vision plan. The work is projected to be completed in 2024.
One tool that has already come out of the planning process is the Pikes Peak Outdoor Economy Data Hub, which was designed in partnership with the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at UCCS, Carmack said.
The hub dynamically displays outdoor-related information for the industry and the public in three basic categories: the natural environment, including wildlife; recreation and tourism; and socioeconomic data.
Users can explore data dashboards, maps, storyboards and infographics; download reports; and compare data by county, and region of state.
Carmack expects the data to be useful for many purposes, including grant writing and attracting outdoor businesses to the region. The hub will be expanded during Phase 2.
PPORA also has created an outdoor business asset map that shows retailers, camps, consultants, guides and outfitters, sports gyms, manufacturers, outdoor services, nonprofits and event organizers in the three-county area.
The data hub can be viewed and explored on ppora.org through the Regional Partnership tab.