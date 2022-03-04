Angelica Starnes is one of just 5,000 genetic counselors in the United States. Her role is unique in health care in general, and in oncology specifically; she explains cancer risks to those with possible genetic predispositions, outlining how some risks are inherent, and some can be changed by lifestyle.
Genetic counselors help patients find and interpret information on how inherited diseases and conditions might affect them or their families, and interpret genetic test results based on personal and family history. They often work with heritable conditions outside cancers, though Starnes works primarily in oncology.
Starnes’ undergraduate work was in biology, and a general focus on cancer seemed a fair bet. She received her bachelor of science in biology from Texas A&M, and after attending a genetic society meeting in Houston, she realized she wanted the opportunity to communicate directly with patients. She began a master’s in genetic counseling at the University of Texas Cancer Center/UTHealth Graduate School. After working as a genetic testing coordinator at Baylor while she finished school, Starnes moved to Colorado Springs, since her husband was stationed at Fort Carson. A genetic counselor job at Rocky Mountain Cancer Center opened up in mid-2019, soon after she completed her master’s. In late 2021, she joined prenatal DNA testing specialist Natera, to help launch a new oncology business.
What brought you to a relatively new field like genetic counseling?
I’d done some intern work at Houston Medical Center, I thought at the time I wanted to be a cancer researcher. I tried that out for a little bit, and although there were some great aspects to it, I didn’t always feel like I was using a lot of my skills. It wasn’t quite the right fit for me. Thankfully, I attended a Genetics Society meeting where there were some students and a representative from the University of Texas genetic counseling program. There was an open discussion on the field of genetic counseling, and I had one of those immediate light-bulb moments of realizing this was exactly what I had been looking for — I had just never heard of it before. It was heavily involved in the scientific aspect, but offered the ability of communicating directly with patients. From there, I decided to get a little more experience, and I worked as a genetic testing coordinator at Baylor Genetics in Houston for about a year and a half. It helped me learn more about the field, and confirmed my interest.
I went to the genetic counseling grad school, which was a joint program of UTHealth and MD Anderson [Cancer Center]. After the two-year program, I immediately went to Colorado Springs. I’d been there in the past between my undergraduate and graduate years, and with my husband stationed there, it seemed like a good place to begin my counseling career.
Did you know when you moved whether you’d want to work for government or a private health corporation? How deeply had you considered where you wanted to be?
I’ll be honest, a lot of it was location based, what with having a spouse stationed here. I was fortunate in that I knew I wanted to specialize in cancer, and there was a position at Rocky Mountain Cancer Center available. I applied for the job while I was still in school, was accepted, graduated and moved, and I started right away as the first full-time genetic counselor at Rocky Mountain. It was quite an undertaking for a new graduate, but ended up being very nice for me. It forced me to come into my own pretty quick. I definitely knew I wanted to be in a community setting and have direct access to patients, specifically in the specialization of cancer.
It seems like there’s a double set of talents — staying on top of cancer research at the genetic level, and being able to talk to someone about their concerns in an empathetic way.
The thing that first drew me to genetic counseling was that it was quite unique. We are part of that health care team providing care, while taking the time to explain to patients what is happening. There are other adjacent fields like allied health, using a similar model, but I think there’s something very special about genetic counseling. We are able to take very complex genetic information and condense it down to information that patients from a variety of backgrounds can understand. We can tailor the information to socioeconomic status, cultural background. We try to make sure the information will allow the patients and their doctors to leverage the information.
It must be tough knowing that, while we have so much information, it’s still hard to give people definite answers about the likelihood of cancer.
It’s human nature to want to know what might be anticipated in our future so we can take control of that. Genetics is just not an exact science in many ways. This is where the counseling training comes in handy, where we don’t have all the definitive answers. The ability to listen, and to say, ‘I know this is really hard, and we don’t have all the answers, but let’s try to leverage what we know in a way that can be useful for you and your family.’ It’s also important to simply be with them in those moments, let them know we don’t have all the answers, and just be straight with them about it. I’ve definitely been in that position before, telling patients that we might in the future have more answers, but we don’t have the whole picture.
Empathy is central, and also can be the cause of a lot of burnout, because if you care about your patients, you’re trying to support them in any way you can — but it is always difficult news, and there are always a lot of questions and concerns on their minds. Using empathy skills on a daily basis is crucial, and it can be tough.
How often is it the case that you say, ‘Based on these traits, your likelihood of cancer is x percent,’ vs. saying ‘Your risk might be higher — but with some lifestyle chances, we could change those risks’?
In cancer research, we use the paradigm of a multi-factorial idea of risk. Some amount of risk may be genetic, maybe more so for certain families than others, but there are always factors of aging, lifestyle factors, and there are always many gray areas. It is very hard to give someone a firm number. We can always try to reduce lifestyle-factor risk, but with genetics, all we can do is be aware of that risk. When someone has a genetic predisposition, we are taking them out of the average risk pool, and telling them they have higher risk factors.
What took you from Rocky Mountain to Natera at the end of 2021?
Rocky Mountain gave me the essential community-center cancer experience. But there are some real challenges working in that environment, such as health care reimbursements for counseling, and issues of billing and insurance that may be valid, but we’re not trained to address. I was looking at some of those challenges as well as access to genetic services. I felt like I wanted to reach as many patients as I could, and Natera had a national footprint. The biggest draw for me was talking to patients and providers around the country.
Natera has a long history in areas of prenatal care, but oncology is a new endeavor for them, started in 2020, and I was able to join while the team was still new. There also is a great list of colleagues in Natera working on this, the team includes support staff, lab directors, marketing and sales, everyone passionate to give patients access to genetic counseling. Also, within the oncology branch, they use technology they brought in from prenatal. I work with the Empower hereditary cancer group, but another oncology group, Signatera, uses technology from prenatal tests at Natera. And the company has quite a few genetic counselors on staff, and given the rarity of genetic counselors overall, it’s pretty incredible.
Many people are familiar with 23andMe, but is genetic risk awareness growing across the board?
I definitely noticed throughout my career that as ancestry testing became more popular, it may not be medical-grade genetic testing, but it has sparked a lot of conversations in many families. People are amazed that one sample of DNA can carry so much information that has so much impact on people. This raises the more general awareness that one could learn a lot about personal health through DNA testing. If they have a family history of colon cancer or breast cancer, they might ask their doctor if they should be looking at family genetics, and that’s prompted a lot of referrals.
There’s been discussion among ethicists for at least 20 years that some people may take selection of characteristics to extremes, but it doesn’t seem like people in most cultures want to move beyond looking at risk factors. Do you think the worry about ‘designer babies’ is mostly past us?
It still is a loaded question for a lot of people. I did my thesis in grad school on genetic testing through the IVF [in-vitro fertilization] process, and I could talk for hours on this. Gray areas are bound to arise in in-vitro planning, What are genetic counselors doing? Are we giving any guidance to providers working with couples on that? This is a personal soap-box for me, because asking how genetic information might be used leads to broader medical ethics questions along the lines of, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you always should. How do we set up guidelines for responsibly using the information? It’s very challenging.
Younger patients in particular may be considering having children and will ask, if there is a 50-50 chance of passing something on, if there is some way of changing those odds. And there are ways in many cases of influencing those risks. But I’m also very honest with them to say there is a lot to consider up front beyond the numerical chances of risks. That’s my short answer — I could go on for hours.
It’s often said the people who might be at greatest risk are those that are very hard to reach. How proactive do you have to be?
There are multiple initiatives going on within the field broadly, and at Natera. First, how do we promote genetic testing in general? Natera is one of the biggest national labs out there, with a big staff, and we’re trying to promote this across the country with [obstetrics and gynecology] clinics, oncology clinics, and the like. But it also comes down to what are your billing practices? How do you address affordability? Many companies and labs nationwide are looking at increasing access. At Natera, we have a family testing program that we offer for patients that test positive or have an abnormal test. Their family members can submit a sample with their doctors, and their testing fee is waived. Other services try to meet patients where they’re at — chatbots, complimentary pre- and post-test counseling. The advantage to a brief assessment is that we can schedule appointments very quickly, so patients don’t have to wait weeks or even months.
Does the insurance community see the value of all these options?
It’s very tough to say, but it seems the programs that remove barriers to billing are gaining the attention of insurers. If we can show a risk as x percentage, we are being more proactive and more preventive, after all. As the data grows over time, we see how relevant this is for patients. A decade ago, the criteria for receiving genetic testing was super-strict. Now, every year that goes by, the relevant regulatory bodies seem to widen the scope of who should be getting the tests. And as more get tested, the data keeps building and building to support the case. The challenge to the expanded testing is that we don’t have the workforce to support the broader need. Genetic counseling groups have been rolling out “alternative delivery models.” In the past, there was a long pre-test and post-test detailed counseling procedure, and we realized if we did that for everybody, the problems would be insurmountable. We’ve tried to be more creative in giving patients the information they need, but tailoring it to what they need. Some people are good with five or ten minutes explaining the test, while other patients really do need an hour-long session with a genetic counselor. The idea is to deploy several models in the field, including comprehensive counseling and more streamlined options.
Does the explosion of new genetic information make it difficult to keep up?
This is definitely a field where you have to love learning. The continuing education is no joke, because things are changing so rapidly. There are even many things that have changed since I graduated in 2019. Most employers in the field are on top of continuing education, including local and national symposia. We get some early look at papers within Natera, and we participate in journal clubs. It will be good to see symposia finally go back to live sessions after a couple years of Zoom alone — I enjoyed saving the gas to drive to Denver or elsewhere, but I missed the direct exchange with my colleagues.