At the start of the pandemic, nonprofit leaders were worried about their financial survival.
But although it’s been difficult, the sector has held up better than initially anticipated, because of substantial increases in giving from individuals and foundations along with federal, state and local relief funds, said Gary Butterworth, CEO of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
“While that [government] aid was extraordinarily helpful, a lot of it was focused on human service agencies,” he said. “On the whole, I think we’ve seen some contraction, but not nearly what a lot of folks were predicting.”
But one nonprofit, REACH Pikes Peak, announced its permanent closure Sept. 30 with a post on its Facebook page: “REACH finds itself facing an uncertain future, and the decision has become clear to the organization.”
REACH Pikes Peak served thousands of people in El Paso County over 50 years with job and educational programs, rent and mortgage assistance, and distribution of donated food.
It relied on major funding sources such as a federal community services block grant, but lost that support four years ago. Further funding cutbacks during the pandemic made it impossible to keep going.
“When a closure like that happens, it places greater pressure on the existing nonprofits,” Butterworth said.
For other organizations, the pandemic did not force closure but it exposed the challenges nonprofits were facing, Butterworth said.
Being unable to host in-person fundraising events had a measurable impact on nonprofits, according to a Pikes Peak Community Foundation “temperature check” of about 250 organizations in July. The survey also found that many nonprofits have had trouble maintaining the volunteer corps they rely upon to deliver services.
“As in the broader economy and small businesses, fewer people are shouldering the load,” Butterworth said.
He said PPCF and its partners have spent the past year working with small and midsized nonprofits to evaluate their financial positions.
The organization found that nonprofits needed ongoing technical assistance to manage the business aspects of their organizations — a service that wasn’t being provided in the community.
“A lot of small and medium-sized nonprofits don’t have the luxury of a chief financial officer. It’s often a collaborative approach between the CEO
and the board.” Butterworth said.
“We launched a pilot program through which nonprofits were able to get capacity-building assistance from the accounting firm BKD,” he said. “This is an opportunity, perhaps, to invest in our nonprofits differently to help them through future ups and downs.”
RETHINKING FINANCES
NAMI Colorado Springs, the local chapter of a national organization that provides resources and support at no cost to people living with mental illness and their families, canceled its major fundraising event in 2020.
The annual breakfast at The Broadmoor raised $250,000 in 2019 — half of the organization’s annual operating revenue, Executive Director Lori Jarvis-Steinwert said.
“We were pretty vulnerable, but we transitioned to a virtual event” in 2020, she said. “We had a great turnout from our donors who had historically been attending the event, and even some new people that we picked up.”
This year, NAMI Colorado Springs hosted a 5K walk in October in Monument Valley Park. The walk has already raised $144,000, and with fundraising continuing through Dec. 1, Jarvis-Steinwert thinks the event’s $150,000 goal will be reached. Jarvis-Steinwert believes donors appreciate the organization’s peer-to-peer contact model of support.
“We know that people working with peers is a good model for any chronic health condition,” she said.
Last year, the organization received government funding for the first time, including PPP loans and financial support for its outreach programs from El Paso County Public Health, as well as donations from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation and El Pomar Foundation.
NAMI has expanded its services by transitioning to virtual as well as in-person support groups. It provides a foundational, eight-week program called Family to Family that now can accommodate people from outside the Pikes Peak region.
“We have created a new volunteer role — we have trained people to be producers of these virtual programs,” Jarvis-Steinwert said.
The nonprofit had about 140 volunteers prepandemic and now has about 110. But it now employs seven full- and part-time staff members, up from four before COVID-19, to help administer several new programs.
NAMI partnered with the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience at UCCS and its director, Dr. Chip Benight, a psychology professor, to promote a program called GRIT — Greater Resilience Information Toolkit.
GRIT offers courses to help community leaders, business owners, first responders and educators grow their own resilience and help others to live a more resilient life.
The organization also is partnering with Silver Key Senior Services to offer mental health first aid for older adults.
Those partnerships might not have developed were it not for the pandemic, Jarvis-Steinwert said.
“We’re in the throes of a strategic planning process right now, and we are seeking a new program director to design programs in a new way,” she said, adding that the local board of directors is composed of business leaders who understand the need for competitive pay and a flexible work environment.
“What we know is that we have a bigger, broader role to play in the community than maybe we’ve ever had,” she said.
LABOR SHORTAGES
The Independence Center, which offers services for people with disabilities, has been able to maintain its funding sources, incoming CEO Indy Frazee said.
“We did reach out for a PPP loan, but we actually ended up giving it back,” she said.
The IC’s main programs, the Center for Independent Living and a home care agency for Medicaid patients, haven’t been able to grow, however, because of the shortage of caregivers. The IC serves about 450 people, and the home care agency has about 215 clients.
The demand for some of the IC’s programs, including the administration of housing vouchers and employment services for individuals with disabilities, has increased during the pandemic. The agency partners with organizations such as the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and the Colorado Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to provide those services.
“In the last four or five months, we are really feeling the labor shortage,” Frazee said. “We are challenged to compete with the higher wages that are starting to pop up in our community, so we are looking at using some federal dollars for retention bonuses.”
To meet the need for competitive pay, “diversifying our funding is definitely our top priority,” she said.
But there are other factors depressing employment, including some workers’ unwillingness to comply with the state COVID vaccine requirement for staff in licensed health care settings.
“It is not helping us when it comes to that labor shortage,” she said, “and we’ve had two or three people who have left because of that mandate.
“Even though we’ve lost some employees, we’ve been able to cross train and add capacity to other staff members, so we haven’t had to scale back our services,” she said.
NEED FOR GIVING
Project Angel Heart prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people who are living with severe illnesses and cannot shop or prepare meals for themselves.
The organization is based in Denver, where meals are prepared in its kitchen and delivered there and in Colorado Springs through Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and its local office on Uintah Street. It served more than 92,000 meals to 593 people in Colorado Springs last year and is on track to prepare and deliver 106,800 meals to an estimated 673 clients this year.
The pandemic drastically affected Project Angel Heart, President and CEO Owen Ryan said.
“For the first two months, it was pure grit,” Ryan said. “We closed down the volunteer program. All of the meal preparation, the packaging, sorting and delivery, that would normally be handled by about 500 volunteers, fell to staff.”
About 40 staff members worked six or seven days a week to make sure that all clients were served.
“Because of the support we got from our community, we never missed a meal or a delivery,” Ryan said.
The majority of the 30-year-old organization’s financial support comes from individual donors who give $50-$100, he said. Additional support comes from local government and foundations, including El Pomar and the Colorado Springs Health Foundation.
The organization is serving more individuals than ever because it added COVID-19 as a qualifying disease for receiving meals.
“We have several people on our program now with long-haul COVID,” Ryan said.
Project Angel Heart added some delivery drivers who stayed on during the first year of the pandemic, “but we have seen the same retention challenges that a lot of other places have,” he said. “We have seen some turnover, but overall we have the same number of staff as we had before the pandemic.”
The organization pays competitive salaries and has augmented its benefits to include paid time off, flexible scheduling and work-from-home options.
Most members of the team have come to work every day since April 2020.
“That was a big personal sacrifice,” Ryan said. “They know that our clients are in such a vulnerable position and have so much need, and we wanted to make sure that their personal sacrifices were valued and recognized.”
As at all nonprofits, volunteers are always needed — and for Project Angel Heart, they are particularly needed during the holidays.
“If you’re in a position to donate, that’s great,” he said. “If not, we can use your help in a lot of different ways.”
Butterworth said initiatives like the 2021 Give! campaign, which will be launched Nov. 1 by the publisher of the Colorado Springs Independent and the Business Journal, offer easy ways to support the invaluable work of nonprofits.
“As we are entering the season of gratitude and initiatives like the Give! Campaign and the Empty Stocking Fund, I think it’s important for people to understand, even as things seem to not be as dire, that the need is constant,” he said. “We encourage people to participate in any way that they can.”